Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez carry Guardians to win in first game of Wild Card Series

By Ryan Lewis, Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago

The Guardians have taken the first game.

Behind an ace-like performance from Shane Bieber and a clutch home run from Jose Ramirez, the Guardians beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 in Friday's Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field.

Game 2, which will feature Triston McKenzie vs. Tyler Glasnow in another terrific pitching matchup, is slated for 12:07 p.m. Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will feature Cal Quantrill on the mound for the Guardians on Sunday.

Here are some quick hits from Game 1:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bX77s_0iQMCgIP00

Guardians starter Shane Bieber brings ace form, pitches 7 2/3 against Rays

This was Shane Bieber's first start with a full playoff atmosphere. He brought his ace self.

Bieber was tremendous, allowing just three hits and one run and struck out eight on an efficient 99 pitches. Considering the stage, it was as good as Bieber looked all season, which says something considering the quietly strong season he put together in 2022.

Jose Ramirez supplies the power, gives Guardians 2-1 lead over Rays

The Guardians' superstar, short of stature, came up with the monumental hit, answering Jose Siri's solo home run in the sixth with a two-run home run in the bottom half of the inning.

As Ramirez has gone, so too have the Guardians. Ramirez hasn't always been the most productive hitter in the postseason. On Tuesday, he came through with the biggest hit for Cleveland in quite some time.

Emmanuel Clase closes it out for Guardians

The Guardians can be even more aggressive with their elite arm in the postseason, which led to Emmanuel Clase entering the game with two outs in the eighth to get the final four outs.

Clase works so efficiently that manager Terry Francona said this week that a five-out save is something he can handle. Clase is perhaps the game's best weapon out of the bullpen. Francona doesn't have to be patient to go to him.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Shane Bieber, Jose Ramirez carry Guardians to win in first game of Wild Card Series

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul Goldschmidt 2022 numbers were inflated

Paul Goldschmidt’s struggles in September and in the postseason incited worry among the St. Louis Cardinals fanbase, and that worry is well founded. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt had an outstanding year in 2022, competing for the Triple Crown until a September downturn nixed those chances. In the counting stats, he had one of his strongest seasons at age 33. He hit .317 and led the National League in slugging, OPS and OPS+. But underneath those sparkling numbers lie some ugly peripherals that could point to an imminent collapse.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Tomase: On J.D. Martinez and the muddied future of the DH in Boston

J.D. Martinez arrived at a pivotal moment in Red Sox history. David Ortiz's retirement and two quick playoff exits had left the Red Sox searching for a big bat to anchor the lineup. They found one when Martinez agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract at the start of spring training in 2018.
BOSTON, MA
