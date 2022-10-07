ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly Fans Say City Girls Walked Off Stage Mid-Performance

Neither JT not Yung Miami have said why they left so abruptly. The City Girls, consisting of JT and Yung Miami, have become one of the most prevalent female rap groups of all time. Their popularity may have started in 2018, but they’ve made tremendous progress since then, working with top artists and climbing charts with every release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video

Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”

Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit

There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
Halle Bailey Celebrates DDG On His 25th Birthday: “Love You Forever”

“The Little Mermaid” starlet put together a heartwarming video montage dedicated to her man on his big day. DDG has been doing a ton of celebrating lately. From the arrival of his sophomore album, It’s Not Me It’s You (as well as the deluxe cut), featuring artists like Coi Leray, Gunna, NLE Choppa, Lakeyah, and Offset to his 25th birthday, the Michigan-born recording artist is on a serious roll this fall.
Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim

Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
Travis Scott Performs At Bronny James’ 18th Birthday Party: Watch

The Houston rapper performed hits like “Sicko Mode,” “Goosebumps,” and “Butterfly Effect.”. What better way to ring in your 18th birthday than with a live performance from Travis Scott?. While not everyone in the world is lucky enough to have a Grammy-nominated recording artist perform...
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris

Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.

Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
Fabolous Participates In Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” Remix Challenge

In June of this year, Diddy and Bryson Tiller dropped their joint single “Gotta Move On.” The three-minute record featured a soothing beat accompanied by many drum beats. It fell into the category of R&B– a genre that Diddy is working his hardest to save. “I feel...
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Exchange Sweet Words Amid Split

Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated...
Mike Dean Seems To Call Out Kanye West

Mike Dean took to Twitter to voice his frustration. Kanye West has been on another tirade recently, and it looks as though he’s making more enemies than ever. Ye’s comments and actions the past few days, from wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to spewing antisemitic screeds, seem intent on offending as many people as possible.
Spider Loc Speaks On Quando Rondo’s L.A. Trip That Left Lul Pab Dead

As the 23-year-old rapper prepares to head out on tour, Loc dishes on alleged background info following Lul Pab’s tragic death. Curtis Williams, better known by his stage name Spider Loc, recently went on Cam Capone News to share his knowledge on Quando Rondo’s trip to California that resulted in a fatal shooting. The Compton legend revealed that in the months before the Georgia rapper’s associate Lul Pab was tragically killed, he received a phone call from a friend asking if he would be the 23-year-old’s “tour guide” through the city of L.A.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album

The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Ye & Juliana Nalú Go On Second Date As Kim K Hires More Security For Their Kids

Kanye and the 24-year-old Brazilian-born model hit up a Hollywood movie theatre to watch “Triangle of Sadness” on Sunday night. Now that he’s sure to be spending less time on social media – for the foreseeable future, anyway – Kanye West has more time to invest in his love life, which has seemingly been heating up with Brazilian model Juliana Nalú as of late.
Lil Meech Inserts Himself In Marquise Jackson’s Beef With 50 Cent

Fif has yet to respond to any of his son’s comments. The relationship between 50 Cent and his son, Marquise Jackson, has not been the best. From Fif not attending Marquise’s high school graduation to Marquise saying late rapper Pop Smoke was a better musician than his father, the two have not seen eye to eye in years.
