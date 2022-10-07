Read full article on original website
Heavier rain and thunderstorms by mid-week across South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We're going to get more rain this week across South Carolina as a cold front heads our way, but I'm not expecting much on Tuesday. A few stray, very light showers - or more like sprinkles - are expected Tuesday, especially in the first part of the day.
SC filmmaker shedding light on deadly prison riots, call to action
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- A South Carolina filmmaker spoke to Benedict College students Tuesday about bringing reform to the Palmetto State’s prisons after a deadly riot at Lee Correctional Institution in 2018. To this day, officials refer to the 2018 riots at Lee Correctional as the worst the nation...
SC man accused of killing family members in triple homicide
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Richland County Coroner has identified the two people found shot to death at a Columbia home. James Dewitt II and Gloria Dewitt were found dead in a house on the 400 block of Green Springs Drive after deputies went for a welfare check.
New Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)-State leaders from the Governor on down want to keep and recruit the best teachers they can in South Carolina. The first ever task force to do just that met Monday afternoon to do just that, as the state deals with a teacher shortage. "We want to analyze...
Gov. McMaster to speak at first Teacher Recruitment, Retainment task force meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster will address members of the newly formed Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force Monday afternoon. The newly formed Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force will meet for the first time Monday at 2 p.m. to discuss a 2017 report by the SC Department of Education on educator retention and recruitment. The committee will also discuss data and research needs as they go forward.
