Adult Film Star Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back In TwitchCon Foam Pit
There were plenty of shenanigans that went down at this weekend’s TwitchCon. TwitchCon 2022 went down in San Diego this past weekend, and it was one for the books with a twerking session from Megan Thee Stallion herself alongside Halo‘s Master Chief, as well as a broken back from a foam pit dive gone wrong for adult film star Adriana Chechik.
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Kanye West Steps Out With Mystery Woman Amid What Sources Call A “Mental Break”
Insiders revealed to Page Six that the 45-year-old recording artist is “barely sleeping.”. After watching him be banned from platforms like Instagram and Twitter for sharing content that violates both platform’s policies, friends of Kanye West have begun speaking out about their concern for the rapper, most recently turning to Page Six to dish on their thoughts on the father of four’s most recent antics.
Michael Rapaport Responds To Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks In Heated Video
Michael Rapaport had some choice words for Ye. The list of people Kanye West has angered with his recent bigoted rants is long, and seems to be growing by the minute. Meek Mill called Ye’s actions “crazy and lame,” Justin Bieber has distanced himself from the rapper, and Yung Miami labeled him a “lunatic.” Disavowals continue to pour in.
Zonnique Goes Off On The Internet For Criticizing Brother King Harris
Zonnique says it would be boring if one of her siblings weren’t the wild card. T.I. & Tiny’s son, King Harris, has gotten in a heap of trouble this year alone. Thousands of people watched him grow up on the family reality television show, but they were utterly shocked by his behavior in recent months.
Lil Zay Osama Calls For Help From Jay-Z & Kim Kardashian After Arrest
Lil Zay Osama wants to bring in the big guns. Lil Zay Osama has found himself in a tough spot. The Chicago rapper’s year was looking pretty good until he was arrested in New York after he allegedly left a .40 caliber Glock in an Uber a couple weeks ago.
T.I. Names His Top 5 Most Influential ATL Rap Albums
On “Fresh Pair,” Tip picks some STL heavy hitters for his Top 5 list that is sure to stir up a few discussions. Expect to hear much more from Fresh Pair, Uproxx‘s new series that features some of our favorite Hip Hop stars as guests. Katty Customs and Just Blaze host the new show that finds them sitting down for intimate conversations with entertainers who relive some career highlights. By the end, Katty and Just surprise the artists with custom-designed and made sneakers that speak to their eye-opening conversations.
Yung Joc Shares His Thoughts On Lil Kim
Joc says Lil Kim doesn’t have men in her corner anymore. A recent clip from VladTC is gaining traction, and it’s all thanks to Yung Joc. VladTV is known for its celebrity interviews and reporting on urban news. The media outlet is always trending due to their thought-provoking questions followed by hilarious or dramatic commentary.
Tia Mowry & Cory Hardrict Exchange Sweet Words Amid Split
Tia Mowry has been receiving lots of love from fans since announcing her divorce from husband of 14-years Cory Hardrict. The Sister,Sister star recently took to social media to thank her followers for their support during her public split. “Every book starts with a dedication page, and this one’s dedicated...
T.I. Blasts YouTuber Charleston White For Threatening His Son King On IG
When it comes to his kids, T.I. is not one to play with. The self proclaimed King of the South is never afraid to hop on social media to defend his children, whether they’re right, wrong or indifferent. Tip’s 18-year old son, King Harris has become known for making headlines due to his teenage antics.
Halle Bailey Celebrates DDG On His 25th Birthday: “Love You Forever”
“The Little Mermaid” starlet put together a heartwarming video montage dedicated to her man on his big day. DDG has been doing a ton of celebrating lately. From the arrival of his sophomore album, It’s Not Me It’s You (as well as the deluxe cut), featuring artists like Coi Leray, Gunna, NLE Choppa, Lakeyah, and Offset to his 25th birthday, the Michigan-born recording artist is on a serious roll this fall.
Wack 100 Co-Signs Charleston White’s Comments About T.I.
Wack agreed with Charleston’s allegations that T.I. is a snitch. Charleston White is a popular YouTuber who garnered popularity by speaking on entertainers in the industry. Not only has he maced Soulja Boy, but he has also spoken about King Von’s death. His most recent beef involves rapper T.I. and his son King Harris. The men have been arguing on social media ever since King allegedly threatened to harm Charleston.
Fabolous Participates In Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” Remix Challenge
In June of this year, Diddy and Bryson Tiller dropped their joint single “Gotta Move On.” The three-minute record featured a soothing beat accompanied by many drum beats. It fell into the category of R&B– a genre that Diddy is working his hardest to save. “I feel...
Fabolous Steps Out With His Sons After Being Called Out By Stepdaughter Taina
The rapper faced backlash on his latest post. Fabolous is clearly living life on his own terms these days. Rumors have been swirling all year that he and longtime partner Emily B have called it quits. Though neither have confirmed the break up, Em’s daughter Taina Williams slammed the “Breathe” rapper earlier this week for not being involved in his two-year old daughter’s life.
Mike Dean Seems To Call Out Kanye West
Mike Dean took to Twitter to voice his frustration. Kanye West has been on another tirade recently, and it looks as though he’s making more enemies than ever. Ye’s comments and actions the past few days, from wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt to spewing antisemitic screeds, seem intent on offending as many people as possible.
Lil Baby Reveals “It’s Only Me” Tracklist Ft. Young Thug, Future, Pooh Shiesty & More
On the heels of the release of his new single “Heyy,” Baby shares his 23-song tracklist for his anticipated album. His foes may be waiting for his reign to come to an end but Lil Baby isn’t ready to give up the crown. The Georgia hitmaker has been riding high for years now, and as he prepares for the release of his next album, Baby is hinting that no matter his age, he’s always been a GOAT.
