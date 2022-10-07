ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne, NJ

NJ.com

Becton defeats Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap

Brandon Gjekaj had three goals and one assist as Becton earned a 5-4 win against Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Tied at three at halftime, Becton (8-5) outscored Bergen Charter 2-1 in the second half. Sal Fonseca also tallied a goal and two assists. Bergen Charter fell to 11-4. The N.J....
HACKENSACK, NJ
Gov. Livingston defeats Union - Girls soccer recap

Lauren McCauley scored twice for Gov. Livingston in its 5-3 victory against Union in Union. Gov. Livingston (8-6) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first half before outscoring Union 2-1 in the second. Kyra Polizzi also added a goal and two assists. Kayla Rodrigues and Onyeka Moneme had...
UNION, NJ
NJ.com

Hun edges Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap

Joey Bucchere scored and assisted on the goal by Massamiliano Verduci as Hun won on the road, 2-1, over rival Princeton Day. William Zeng added an assist for Hun (9-2-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Joaquin Rodriguez knocked in the goal for Princeton Day (3-7-1). The N.J....
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Roselle Park defeats Dayton - Boys soccer recap

Milan Maricic scored a goal in each half as Roselle Park defeated Dayton 2-0 in Roselle Park. Driton Nikaj tallied an assist on each goal for Roselle Park (9-4) while Joshua Lopez made three saves for the shutout. Max Glazner recorded three saves for Dayton (7-5). The N.J. High School...
ROSELLE PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Rutherford over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap

Sean Doyle, Leo Sant’Ana and Dylan Tenn each had a goal and an assist to lead Rutherford to a 5-1 win over Secaucus in Rutherford. Rutherford jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half and pulled away to improve to 11-1-2. Secaucus fell to 3-9. The N.J. High...
RUTHERFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap

Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Hightstown over Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap

Allen Jarrin scored three goals as Hightstown cruised to a 5-2 victory over Hamilton West in Hightstown. Hightstown (4-8) scored three goals in the first half. Brandon Morales and Joel Montalva also found the back of the net. After falling behind, Ethan Johnson and Ayomide Talabi scored goals for Hamilton...
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots. The...
NORTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
No. 17 Ramapo blanks Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap

Albert Carilli scored two goals as Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 4-0 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Antonio Spina made two saves to help preserve the shutout as Ramapo (10-0-1) remained unbeaten. AJ McElkenny and Damian DiLisio added goals. Marc Putrino made six saves...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Valley over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Michael Criscuolo scored a goal and collected two assists to lead Pascack Valley past Bergenfield 4-1 in Bergenfield. Adrain Pilet scored and set up another goal, while Sean Stewart and Shane Feder also found the back of the net to help Pascack Valley improve to 7-3-2. Bergenfield fell to 5-8-2.
BERGENFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Palisades Park defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap

Tyler Andrade’s second-half goal gave Palisades Park a 1-0 win against New Milford in Palisades Park. Alejandro Barragan recorded six saves for Palisades Park (4-8-2) to earn the shutout. New Milford fell to 9-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
PALISADES PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap

Jayce Pagano’s second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Ramsey defeats Mahwah - Boys soccer recap

Quinn ONeill tallied a goal and an assist as Ramsey, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Mahwah 4-0 in Mahwah. Gio DiMaiolo, Lucas Chung, and Andrew Stancescu also scored for Ramsey (11-2) while Steven De Pinto made two saves. Mahwah fell to 2-10. The N.J. High School Sports...
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over Wall - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward finished with two goals during a 4-0 win for Monroe over Wall in Monroe. Gracen Regan made five saves to secure the shutout for Monroe (12-2). Ava Soares and Karly Winfough added one goal and one assist each. Nelly Bianchi finished with eight saves for Wall (6-5). The...
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

