Becton defeats Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap
Brandon Gjekaj had three goals and one assist as Becton earned a 5-4 win against Bergen Charter in Hackensack. Tied at three at halftime, Becton (8-5) outscored Bergen Charter 2-1 in the second half. Sal Fonseca also tallied a goal and two assists. Bergen Charter fell to 11-4. The N.J....
Burlington City and Trenton Catholic play to tie - Boys soccer recap
Adolphus Temeh scored two goals but it was not enough for Trenton Catholic to avoid a 2-2 tie with Burlington City in Trenton. Both sides scored a goal in each half but could not gain an advantage. Kevin Holak and Leo Tapia found the back of the net for Burlington City (4-7-1).
South Plainfield defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - Girls soccer recap
Genesis Garces Gomez’s hat trick led South Plainfield past St. Thomas Aquinas 4-1 in Edison. Adrianna Nazarko also recorded 23 saves. Tied at one at halftime, South Plainfield (9-7) took control in the second half with three unanswered goals. Alexandra Gibson also netted one while Emia Carrazana had two assists.
Cross-country: CBA, Freehold Township capture titles at Monmouth County Championships
Gov. Livingston defeats Union - Girls soccer recap
Lauren McCauley scored twice for Gov. Livingston in its 5-3 victory against Union in Union. Gov. Livingston (8-6) jumped out to a 3-2 lead in the first half before outscoring Union 2-1 in the second. Kyra Polizzi also added a goal and two assists. Kayla Rodrigues and Onyeka Moneme had...
Hun edges Princeton Day - Boys soccer recap
Joey Bucchere scored and assisted on the goal by Massamiliano Verduci as Hun won on the road, 2-1, over rival Princeton Day. William Zeng added an assist for Hun (9-2-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at halftime. Joaquin Rodriguez knocked in the goal for Princeton Day (3-7-1). The N.J....
Wayne Hills girls soccer battles back, earns draw with rival Wayne Valley
Virginia commit Sophia Bradley battled through a calf cramp on Tuesday night and willed Wayne Hills back from a two-goal deficit as the Passaic County squad played to a 2-2 draw with rival Wayne Valley.
Roselle Park defeats Dayton - Boys soccer recap
Milan Maricic scored a goal in each half as Roselle Park defeated Dayton 2-0 in Roselle Park. Driton Nikaj tallied an assist on each goal for Roselle Park (9-4) while Joshua Lopez made three saves for the shutout. Max Glazner recorded three saves for Dayton (7-5). The N.J. High School...
Rutherford over Secaucus - Boys soccer recap
Sean Doyle, Leo Sant’Ana and Dylan Tenn each had a goal and an assist to lead Rutherford to a 5-1 win over Secaucus in Rutherford. Rutherford jumped out to a 2-0 lead at the half and pulled away to improve to 11-1-2. Secaucus fell to 3-9. The N.J. High...
No. 15 Steinert over Princeton - Girls soccer recap
Jillian Jones made seven saves to earn the shutout for Steinert, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Princeton, 3-0, in Hamilton. Carley Krajscovics, Arianna Vasquez and Jasmin Ortega each scored a goal for Steinert (13-0), which led 2-0 at halftim. Sofia Jaffe made 14 saves for...
Hightstown over Hamilton West - Boys soccer recap
Allen Jarrin scored three goals as Hightstown cruised to a 5-2 victory over Hamilton West in Hightstown. Hightstown (4-8) scored three goals in the first half. Brandon Morales and Joel Montalva also found the back of the net. After falling behind, Ethan Johnson and Ayomide Talabi scored goals for Hamilton...
Colonia over North Plainfield -Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Bras knocked in both goals before the break as Colonia won at home, 2-1, over North Plainfield. Lyela Nieves stopped nine shots to preserve the win for Colonia (5-8-1), which led 2-1 at halftime. Valerie Monge scored for North Plainfield (4-8) while Madeline Kruszcynski turned away 15 shots. The...
No. 17 Ramapo blanks Northern Highlands - Boys soccer recap
Albert Carilli scored two goals as Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, earned a 4-0 victory over Northern Highlands in Allendale. Antonio Spina made two saves to help preserve the shutout as Ramapo (10-0-1) remained unbeaten. AJ McElkenny and Damian DiLisio added goals. Marc Putrino made six saves...
Pascack Valley over Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap
Michael Criscuolo scored a goal and collected two assists to lead Pascack Valley past Bergenfield 4-1 in Bergenfield. Adrain Pilet scored and set up another goal, while Sean Stewart and Shane Feder also found the back of the net to help Pascack Valley improve to 7-3-2. Bergenfield fell to 5-8-2.
No. 6 Ramapo survives 2OT thriller against Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
With 34 seconds left in double overtime, Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 3-2 in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo improved to 11-2 while Northern Highlands fell to 7-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
Palisades Park defeats New Milford - Boys soccer recap
Tyler Andrade’s second-half goal gave Palisades Park a 1-0 win against New Milford in Palisades Park. Alejandro Barragan recorded six saves for Palisades Park (4-8-2) to earn the shutout. New Milford fell to 9-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
Cross-country: Union Catholic, Elizabeth win at Union County Conference Championships
Allentown defeats Lawrence - Boys soccer recap
Jayce Pagano’s second-half goal was enough to give Allentown a 1-0 victory against Lawrence in Allentown. Julian Ramirez recorded an assist while Aarya Patel made four saves. Lawrence fell to 5-10. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and...
No. 5 Ramsey defeats Mahwah - Boys soccer recap
Quinn ONeill tallied a goal and an assist as Ramsey, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Mahwah 4-0 in Mahwah. Gio DiMaiolo, Lucas Chung, and Andrew Stancescu also scored for Ramsey (11-2) while Steven De Pinto made two saves. Mahwah fell to 2-10. The N.J. High School Sports...
Monroe over Wall - Girls soccer recap
Jennifer Ward finished with two goals during a 4-0 win for Monroe over Wall in Monroe. Gracen Regan made five saves to secure the shutout for Monroe (12-2). Ava Soares and Karly Winfough added one goal and one assist each. Nelly Bianchi finished with eight saves for Wall (6-5). The...
