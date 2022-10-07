Read full article on original website
Related
Yahoo Sports
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Tuesday, Oct. 11
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Tuesday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Murray Copps ran a first-place time of 16:47 to help clinch the South Coast Conference Championship for ORR. Tyler Young came in second (16:53) while Aidan Silk was sixth (18:46). Torsten Brickley (seventh; 18:55) and Nolan Bushnell (eighth; 19:06) also contributed. Fairhaven’s Nate Branco finished sixth (19:57) against ORR and seventh against Seekonk while Sam Hubert and Scott Joseph also ran well. The Blue Devils (0-5) face Dighton-Rehoboth on Oct. 19.
Beloit Memorial boys soccer drop match against defensively tough Madison Memorial
BELOIT—Beloit Memorial boys soccer players Baylor Denu and Britton Sala are not only two of the best players on the Purple Knights, but they are two of the best players in the Big Eight Conference. The two were sorely missed on Tuesday night at Jacobson Field as Beloit fell to Madison Memorial 3-1. Head coach Brian Denu decided to not play the two midfielders in the second-to-last game of the...
Comments / 0