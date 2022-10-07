Read full article on original website
This tiny home can be craned into your back yard to become a guest house, rental apartment or fitness studio – if you have $400,000 to spare
Home designer Dwell has launched its first multipurpose backyard home. The company joined forces with Abodu and Norm Architects to build the 540-square-foot Dwell House. It can serve as a guesthouse, rental apartment, home office, pool house, or a fitness studio. Dwell has created the Dwell House, a 540-square-foot, one-bedroom...
tinyhousetalk.com
Airbnb-Ready Tiny Home with Ground Floor Bedroom
Looking for a compact tiny house on wheels with a ground floor bedroom? This cutie is 160 square feet and manages to fit in a queen-sized bedroom as well as a twin loft for kids or guests. It’s for sale in Orlando, Florida for $39,900. You can purchase the...
Best sofa beds 2022: affordable, stylish, and comfortable
Impress guests with the best sofa beds for your spare room, home office, or living room
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Couches?
Lower prices typically mean lower quality, and most people hesitate when buying cheap furniture. However, a certain retailer proves this isn't always true.
5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic
There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
simphome.com
How to make a small bedroom smell fresh
Scented candles, diffusers, or sprays can help your home smell better. But if you’re looking for a more subtle way to freshen up your space without overusing scented products, there are some easy ways. First, it’s important to know why we use scented products. We often expect them to...
petbusiness
Clip N Go Pet Bowl Bag
(re)zip's Clip N Go Pet Bowl Bag is the perfect size for a single, on-the-go meal for pets. Fill it with kibble (or water), roll the top down, clip together and behold: an instant pre-filled, perfectly portioned meal in a feed bowl. The Clip N Go Pet Bowl Bag is available on (re)zip’s website.
20 Bathrooms With Inspiring Light Fixtures
Lighting, while sometimes overlooked, is an important design feature in any room -- even the bathroom. Here are 20 unique styles you could choose from.
How Long Does a Box Spring Last?
If you’ve ever stayed at a rustic cabin or roadside motel, do you remember the sound the mattress made? It’s somewhere between a high-pitched squeak and a creak, and it didn’t take much to generate it. These old mattresses almost always had box springs that contributed to...
bravotv.com
Quad Webb’s Bedroom Has a Glamorous Acrylic Bed: “Never Seen Anything Like It”
The Married to Medicine cast member shows inside her stunning bedroom in her massive new house. Quad Webb’s new 14,000-square-foot home has six bedrooms, and, unsurprisingly, the Married to Medicine cast member’s primary bedroom is especially glamorous. “This is where the queen lays her head,” Quad says in...
Apartment Therapy
This Home Stager Shows Bigger Is Better in a California Primary Bedroom
A charming 1948 bungalow in Southern California underwent a total renovation in the early 2000s, turning it into a bright, airy, and clean-lined space. It was a beloved home filled with meaningful furniture and collected pieces, but to give it a new life for potential new buyers, the homeowners and agent Jessica Miller of Coldwell Banker Realty brought in home stager Meg Marie Pearson of Boheme Home Staging.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: A Secondhand Bedroom Dresser Gets a New Life as a Functional Kitchen Feature
Sarah is a staff writer at Apartment Therapy. She completed her MA in journalism at the University of Missouri and has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Belmont University. Past writing and editing stops include HGTV Magazine, Nashville Arts Magazine, and several outlets local to her hometown, Columbia, Missouri. published...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Having a Massive Fall Sale With up to 50% Off Just About Everything
Bed Bath & Beyond is one of those places that has pretty much everything and anything you could possibly need. From pots and pans and hair styling tools to mattresses, vacuum cleaners, and coffee makers,n you could furnish your entire home courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond. And right now, the retailer is hosting a Fall Savings Event during which you can save up to 50% on pretty much everything in-store and online. Looking to overhaul your entire cookware collection? Then check out the Our Table 10-piece cookware set, which is marked down to just $60. The set comes with two...
Hacking the Sleep Dilemma
32% of Americans tend to wash their sheets once a week. More people these days are preferring to use blankets and comforters over duvets and quilts. More than half of Americans admit that they are unable to find the time to change their sheets often. Linen, cotton, polyester, silk, and silk are the top choices for bedding. The thread count is the fourth component to consider as smooth, durable sheets usually have higher thread counts. For those who want sheets that help hide discoloration while invoking rest, dark colors are ideal.
petbusiness
National Lost and Found Pet Database Launched By Petco
After Hurricane Ian impacted millions of families and their pets across the Southeast, national nonprofit, Petco Love, seeks to keep families together and reunite pets who went missing. Petco Love created the Petco Love Lost online database to simplify and shorten the lost pet search by using a pet's photo.
Free Adoption Campaign at Best Friends Animal Society for Large Pups
In a time of rising costs of living and decreased availability in pet-friendly housing, adoptions for large dogs have decreased. While there are benefits to adopting a larger dog, such as increased safety when walking at night, the cons may outweigh the pros for potential new dog parents. Unfortunately, this...
Clever dog rearranges furniture and makes herself perfect double bed
A brainy pooch rearranged living room furniture to create the perfect, cosy double bed for herself to sleep in. Footage shows Polly, a greyhound, deciding that one dog bed was not enough for her to curl up on, dragging two beds together from opposite sides of the room. Owners Yvonne...
I transformed my bathroom on a budget – and I only used IKEA buys and now it’s way more organised
A WOMAN has managed to transform her drab dreary bathroom into a luxury oasis of calm using Items from IKEA and on a budget of just £100. Using the handle home by_amy, the DIY Interior design enthusiast shared her amazing finds that gave her bathroom a stunning makeover. The...
hiconsumption.com
Dyson’s Pet Grooming Kit Will Keep Your Furniture As Clean as Your Dog’s Coat
Maintaining your dog’s furry coat isn’t easy, and Dyson is well aware of that. To avoid pet hair from shedding all of your furniture, the premium appliance company has released a grooming kit fit for medium-and-long-haired buddies. The Pet Grooming Kit is compatible with several Dyson machines, including...
The Design Trend Mina Starsiak Hawk Is Ready To Put To Bed
Mina Starsiak Hawk has transformed hundreds of homes with her mother, Karen Laine, on the HGTV show "Good Bones." The pair renovates homes in their hometown of Indianapolis (via HGTV) and often try out new trends to make their homes more appealing to potential buyers. Because of that, Starsiak Hawk is well-versed in what helps a home sell, what people are loving, and conversely, what trends might need to be put to rest.
