NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News
Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday
The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
Antonio Brown Makes Awful Comment About Tom Brady, Gisele
Tom Brady was one of the few people to stick up for Antonio Brown and help him land a role with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to his departure from the National Football League. Brown clearly doesn't feel any type of loyalty to the Bucs quarterback, though. In the wake...
Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady
An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently playing against the New York Giants in London. So far, it's been a good game for Rodgers and the Packers, who are leading the Giants, 10-3, early in the contest. It's unclear how many of Rodgers' friends and family members made...
WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security
On Sunday’s NFC South divisional matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons,… The post WATCH: Kid Runs Onto Field During Buccaneers-Falcons Game, Gets Tackled Hard by Security appeared first on Outsider.
Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Legend Michael Strahan
Michael Strahan made headlines this week, when the legendary NFL star was off his morning show for the second time in about a week. The legendary New York Giants star lives a pretty busy life, so he likely just had other responsibilities to fulfill during his time away from the show.
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw's Marriage Admission
Legendary NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is going viral for his marriage news on Sunday afternoon. Bradshaw, who had a tough gambling week last weekend, admitted that he last time he lost this much money, he had a bad prenup. The former Pittsburgh Steelers great has been married four times. "I...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video
It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired
Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
Aaron Rodgers Is Getting Roasted After Packers' Loss Sunday
Aaron Rodgers is taking some heat after this morning's upset loss to the New York Giants in London. The back-to-back league MVP and the Green Bay Packers lost the Week 5 contest 27-22. Rodgers and the Packers offense had two late chances to log a game-tying touchdown in the redzone....
NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty
The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady. The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady. Many NFL fans, former players and media...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today
Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News
Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty great postgame quote following Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Elliott was asked if it's frustrating to hear the Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott discourse. His response was epic. “We’re the Cowboys....
