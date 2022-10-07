ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Adult Film Star News

Tom Brady has an offer from an adult film star in the wake of his divorce rumors with his wife, Gisele Bundchen. The legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. While the divorce has not been finalized yet, it's difficult to see Brady and Bundchen reconciling at this point.
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Referee To Be Fired Sunday

The NFL world is calling for a veteran referee to be fired on Sunday afternoon. It's tough to blame the fans for feeling that way, too. Fans are furious with a terrible roughing the passer penalty called against the Falcons. The penalty, called on defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, extended what could be the Bucs' game-winning drive.
The Spun

Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
The Spun

Look: Adult Film Star Has An Offer For Tom Brady

An adult film star has an offer for Tom Brady in the wake of his divorce rumors. Brady, 45, and his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, have reportedly both hired divorce lawyers. They have reportedly been living separately and have been fighting for a couple of months. With Brady potentially being...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are currently playing against the New York Giants in London. So far, it's been a good game for Rodgers and the Packers, who are leading the Giants, 10-3, early in the contest. It's unclear how many of Rodgers' friends and family members made...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Ravens Cheerleader Video

It's not just the players who feel the electricity in the stadium during a night game. The cheerleaders feed off of it, too. Sunday night, the Ravens hosted the Bengals. Baltimore's cheerleaders got to run out onto the field in front of an amped-up crowd. It was a pretty cool...
The Spun

Rex Ryan Believes NFL Head Coach Could Be Fired

Former NFL head coach turned ESPN analyst Rex Ryan knows what it's like to be fired. The former New York Jets and Buffalo Bills head coach can see it happening in the AFC this year. Ryan believes one head coach could be one-and-done. The former AFC head coach believes Broncos...
The Spun

NFL Reveals Explanation For Tom Brady Roughing Penalty

The NFL has released a statement on the controversial roughing the passer penalty on the hit on Tom Brady. The Bucs vs. Falcons game ended in controversy, with the refs calling a brutal roughing the passer penalty for a third-down hit on Brady. Many NFL fans, former players and media...
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
The Spun

NFL World Is Calling For Kicker To Be Cut Today

Browns feds are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon. Cleveland kicker Cade York had another rough Sunday, missing a couple of critical kicks in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. While York had a big Week 1, fans are now calling for a change at kicker today. "Cut Cade...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Ezekiel Elliott Postgame News

Ezekiel Elliott had a pretty great postgame quote following Sunday's win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys topped the Rams, 22-10, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Elliott was asked if it's frustrating to hear the Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott discourse. His response was epic. “We’re the Cowboys....
The Spun

