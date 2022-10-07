* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose slightly last week amid weakening of the rouble against the dollar and limited supply offers from the domestic market, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $327 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from a week earlier, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia kept grain exports steady at 900,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. It sees wheat prices for immediate delivery at $324-328 per tonne compared to $318-322 a week ago. In the domestic market, "the supply of wheat is relatively limited, farmers prefer to sell feed wheat and gradually increase offers," Sovecon added. Farmers have sped up winter grain sowing in Russia last week: they have already planted them on 11.6 million hectares compared to 12.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago. The sowing still lags in the central region, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,625 rbls/t +75 rbls wheat, European part ($202.7) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,100 rbls/t -400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,675 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,240/t +$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,130/t +$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $871.4/t -$78 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 6: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 143.6 102.8 24.1 2.8 3.6 Crop, as of same 109.0 75.5 18.4 4.3 7.3 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.90 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.63 2.82 2.39 4.82 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 43.1 28.5 7.8 0.5 1.9 mln hectares Harvested area, 41.4 26.8 7.7 0.9 4.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 62.3000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing by David Evans)

