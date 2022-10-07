Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures mixed; cattle futures steady-weak
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures ended mixed on Friday as traders waited for fresh news to gauge demand levels. The most-active CME December lean hog futures contract dropped 0.625 cent to 77.15 cents per lb, with support noted around the contract's 10-day moving average. Front-month October hogs rose 0.575 cents to settle at 92.95 cents per lb.
CBOT soybeans close firm on bargain-buying bounce
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday, with a round of bargain buying and end-of-week short-covering pushing prices higher, traders said. * Strength in the crude oil market added support. * The benchmark CBOT November soybean futures contract settled up 9 cents at $13.67 a bushel. * November soybeans weakened early in the session but found technical support just above Thursday's bottom of $13.50 a bushel, which was the lowest for the most-active soybean futures contract since July 25. * CBOT December soymeal was up $7.30 at $400.70 a ton and CBOT December soyoil gained 0.58 cent to 66.6 cents per lb. * For the week, soybeans gained 0.2%, soymeal was down 0.6% and soyoil jumped 8.3%. * Oil rose about 3% to a five-week high on Friday, carried higher again by an OPEC+ decision this week to make its largest supply cut since 2020. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
GRAINS-Wheat jumps 1.9% on Black Sea supply concerns; corn, soybeans firm
SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped nearly 2% on Monday, underpinned by concerns over the Russia-Ukraine war slowing grain shipments from the Black Sea region. Corn and soybean futures rose for a second session. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT)...
CBOT wheat closes firm but posts biggest weekly loss since mid-July
CHICAGO, Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures ended firm on Friday after fluctuating between positive and negative territory during the session. * Bargain buying helped prop up prices after four straight days of declines, but concerns about a firm dollar chilling export demand for U.S. supplies acted as an anchor on the market, traders said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade December soft red winter wheat contract settled up 1-1/4 cents at $8.80-1/4 a bushel. * K.C. December soft red winter wheat gained 7 cents to $9.72 a bushel while MGEX December spring wheat settled up 5-1/2 cents at $9.68 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was down 4.5%, its biggest weekly decline since mid-July. K.C. hard red winter wheat was off 2.3% this week and MGEX spring wheat lost 0.7%. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Leslie Adler)
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
UPDATE 2-China hog futures jump by record on tight supplies
BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China's hog futures rose as much as 6% on Monday, after a surge in demand during the week-long National Day holiday, amid tight supply, pushed up spot prices. The contract for live hogs for January, the most-active on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, rose by 5.8%,...
China sets 2023 import quota for corn, wheat same as previous year - state planner
BEIJING, Oct 10 (Reuters) - China on Monday set its low tariff rate quota for wheat, corn and rice imports in 2023 at the same volumes as the previous year. The Tariff Rate Quota (TRQ) for wheat imports in 2023 was set at 9.636 million tonnes, according to a notice published on the website of the National Development and Reform Commission.
Russian wheat up slightly with weaker rouble
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose slightly last week amid weakening of the rouble against the dollar and limited supply offers from the domestic market, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports were at $327 per tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from a week earlier, IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia kept grain exports steady at 900,000 tonnes last week, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. It sees wheat prices for immediate delivery at $324-328 per tonne compared to $318-322 a week ago. In the domestic market, "the supply of wheat is relatively limited, farmers prefer to sell feed wheat and gradually increase offers," Sovecon added. Farmers have sped up winter grain sowing in Russia last week: they have already planted them on 11.6 million hectares compared to 12.3 million hectares around the same date a year ago. The sowing still lags in the central region, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,625 rbls/t +75 rbls wheat, European part ($202.7) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 22,100 rbls/t -400 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 73,325 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 30,675 rbls/t -1,000 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,240/t +$20 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,130/t +$50 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $871.4/t -$78 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of October 6: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Sunseeds Crop, mln tonnes 143.6 102.8 24.1 2.8 3.6 Crop, as of same 109.0 75.5 18.4 4.3 7.3 date in 2021 Yield, 3.33 3.60 3.09 5.88 1.90 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.63 2.82 2.39 4.82 1.62 date in 2021 Harvested area, 43.1 28.5 7.8 0.5 1.9 mln hectares Harvested area, 41.4 26.8 7.7 0.9 4.5 as of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ** The harvesting data is by bunker weight, i.e. before drying and cleaning of the crop. ($1 = 62.3000 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; editing by David Evans)
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
CBOT Trends-Wheat up 35-40 cents, soy up 25-30 cents, corn up 7-10 cents
CHICAGO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 35 to 40 cents per bushel. * Wheat set to rally on concerns...
kitco.com
Gold, silver see corrective price pullbacks at mid-week
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are lower in early U.S. trading Wednesday, on routine downside price corrections following solid gains posted on Monday and Tuesday. A strong rebound in the U.S. dollar index today is also a bearish outside market element for the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $10.90 at $1,719.40 and December silver was down $0.754 at $20.35.
Benzinga
US Stocks Look Set To Rally As Futures Spike On Hope Of Fed Easing Hawkish Tone — Apple, Tesla, Rivian Shoot Up Premarket
The major U.S. index futures are pointing to a strong opening on Wall Street on Tuesday, as stocks attempt to carry on the momentum from the previous session. On Monday, the major averages rallied after weak manufacturing reading and construction spending data triggered hopes of a measured pace of rate hikes. Sentiment also received a lift from falling bond yields.
CNBC
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
msn.com
Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market
Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday has doubled down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022 partly because of a shrinking supply of dollars in some of the world’s biggest economies. Even with Monday’s rally, U.S. stocks likely will be...
kitco.com
Gold price sharply down on bearish outside market forces
(Kitco News) Gold and silver prices are solidly lower in early U.S. trading Monday, pressured by a higher U.S. dollar index, rising U.S. Treasury yields and weaker crude oil prices. The specter of an aggressively tight monetary policy from the U.S. Federal Reserve continues to hang over the precious metals markets. December gold was last down $25.20 at $1,684.10 and December silver was down $0.40 at $19.86.
Dollar's gains spell earnings pain for U.S. companies
NEW YORK, Oct 7 (Reuters) - A towering rally in the U.S. dollar is expected to hit third-quarter corporate earnings, potentially presenting another obstacle to stocks in a year that has experienced an already-painful market decline.
kitco.com
Gold price faces big risk as markets zero in on next week's inflation data
(Kitco News) The gold market remains at risk despite its sudden recovery above $1,700 an ounce this week. Analysts point to next week's inflation data as the deciding factor between bearish and bullish sentiment going into the year-end. After posting six months of consecutive losses between April and September, gold...
CNBC
U.S. dollar gains as investors brace for another strong inflation data this week
The U.S. dollar rose for a fourth straight session on Monday, as investors looked to inflation data later this week that is expected to show that price pressures remain elevated in the world's largest economy, keeping the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy on track to continue until next year. Sterling,...
Agriculture Online
Brazil unusually re-exports fertilizer amid storage shortage - port authority
SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Brazil, which normally relies on fertilizer imports to boost crop yields, is re-exporting cargoes as there is nowhere to store them following a surge in inbound shipments earlier this year, according to the port authority of Antonina on Monday. In an unexpected turn of...
