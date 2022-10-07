ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

Comments / 5

Related
My Clallam County

Sequim Valley Airport gets a huge upgrade thanks to WSDOT grant

SEQUIM – Thanks to a couple of grants from the Washington State Department of Transportation, pilots taking off and landing at the Sequim Valley Airport are doing so on brand new surface. The 3500 foot runway is a private corporation but open for public use. Owner Andy Sallee says...
SEQUIM, WA
My Clallam County

Water back on for Port Angeles customers

PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Local mustang rescue organization asks for your vote to win $25K

PORT ANGELES – How many of you know that there is a non-profit organization in Port Angeles that rescues wild mustangs?. Paradise Waits Mustang Sanctuary is currently home to 8 mustangs that Vanessa Lowe says were the former property of the federal Bureau of Land Management. “So we rescue...
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Man dies in Sequim rollover

SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
SEQUIM, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Port Angeles, WA
Government
City
Port Angeles, WA
Local
Washington Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Conservation#Water Supply#Water Shortage#Irrigation System#Water Systems#Water Energy Supply#Construction Maintenance#City Council
My Clallam County

Peninsula College hopes to soon offer Teaching Degree program

PORT ANGELES – Peninsula Community College is working to join community colleges around the country that are offering teacher-training programs amid what has become a national teacher shortage. In Washington state, nine community colleges offer education degrees for teaching grade school and up. Six other states — Colorado, Florida,...
PORT ANGELES, WA
My Clallam County

Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim

PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
oregontoday.net

Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4

SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

Deadly 2-car crash closes US Highway 101 near Brinnon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly 2-car crash that shut down US Highway 101 Friday evening near Brinnon. According to the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle was driving erratically before crashing. "Our hearts go out to all those who are affected," trooper wrote in a tweet. US...
BRINNON, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly

A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
OAK HARBOR, WA
My Clallam County

LOCAL SPORTS WRAP: Big day for PA runners

LAKEWOOD — In boys cross country action, the Port Angeles Roughriders had a record-setting day at Lakewood high-school in the “Hole in the Wall Invitational”. Of the 18 Roughrider runners, 17 posted their fastest times of the season and 15 posted their all-time best times. Jack Gladfelter who broke the school record for the 5K last week with a time of 15:35 improved his time by 20 seconds. Jack participated in the Elite invitational only race and placed 6th against some of the best runners from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. There were thousands of runners from 8 states and Canada.
PORT ANGELES, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.

Comments / 0

Community Policy