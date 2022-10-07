LAKEWOOD — In boys cross country action, the Port Angeles Roughriders had a record-setting day at Lakewood high-school in the “Hole in the Wall Invitational”. Of the 18 Roughrider runners, 17 posted their fastest times of the season and 15 posted their all-time best times. Jack Gladfelter who broke the school record for the 5K last week with a time of 15:35 improved his time by 20 seconds. Jack participated in the Elite invitational only race and placed 6th against some of the best runners from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. There were thousands of runners from 8 states and Canada.

