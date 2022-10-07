Read full article on original website
My Clallam County
Sequim Valley Airport gets a huge upgrade thanks to WSDOT grant
SEQUIM – Thanks to a couple of grants from the Washington State Department of Transportation, pilots taking off and landing at the Sequim Valley Airport are doing so on brand new surface. The 3500 foot runway is a private corporation but open for public use. Owner Andy Sallee says...
My Clallam County
Water back on for Port Angeles customers
PORT ANGELES – Crews have fixed a broken water main that had affected water supplies for more than 500 Port Angeles connections. Last evening, the busted 20-inch water main near Golf Course Road was repaired. City officials say service was restored to all customers by last night. Following the...
My Clallam County
Local mustang rescue organization asks for your vote to win $25K
PORT ANGELES – How many of you know that there is a non-profit organization in Port Angeles that rescues wild mustangs?. Paradise Waits Mustang Sanctuary is currently home to 8 mustangs that Vanessa Lowe says were the former property of the federal Bureau of Land Management. “So we rescue...
My Clallam County
Man dies in Sequim rollover
SEQUIM – A Sequim man died early Saturday morning when his vehicle rolled and hit a tree on Palo Alto Road near Sequim. About 2:54 am, Clallam County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a single vehicle rollover collision in the 2000 block of Palo Alto Road. The reporting party told dispatch he was driving north on Palo Alto and his friend was driving a vehicle behind him. The reporting party noticed he could no longer see his friend’s vehicle headlights, so he turned around and discovered the collision.
My Clallam County
Port Angeles man sentenced for 3-day rampage that shut down section of ONP
Tacoma – A 42-year-old Port Angeles man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years of probation for interfering with a federal communications system during an armed stand-off in Olympic National Park. Caleb Chapman’s actions for 3 days in 2021 resulted in the evacuation and...
7 victims of Whidbey Island floatplane identified
SEQUIM, Wash. — Human remains that washed ashore in Clallam County on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the 10 victims of the floatplane crash that went down near Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. On Friday, the Clallam County Coroner’s Office said it had received confirmation from...
shorelineareanews.com
Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents and infants for Roots of Empathy
Would you like to volunteer with your baby to help nurture empathy in children?. Syre, Brookside, Meridian Park, and Echo Lake Elementary are looking for parents with infants who are between 2-4 months old in October to volunteer about once per month during the school year. What is Roots of...
q13fox.com
Remains of 7 of 10 killed in Whidbey Island floatplane crash now identified
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The remains of seven of the 10 people who died in a floatplane crash in Washington state’s Puget Sound have now been identified, officials said Friday. Island County Emergency Management deputy director Eric Brooks confirmed Friday that two additional victims had been identified. Patirica Hicks...
My Clallam County
Peninsula College hopes to soon offer Teaching Degree program
PORT ANGELES – Peninsula Community College is working to join community colleges around the country that are offering teacher-training programs amid what has become a national teacher shortage. In Washington state, nine community colleges offer education degrees for teaching grade school and up. Six other states — Colorado, Florida,...
My Clallam County
Remains found on beach near Sequim ID’d as plane crash victim
PORT ANGELES – The Clallam County Coroner’s Office has received confirmation from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab of the identity of the female remains discovered near Dungeness Spit on September 16. The decedent has been identified as 66-year-old Patricia Ann Hicks of Spokane Valley, Washington. Hicks was...
Only One Washington Town Made the List of 55 Beautiful Towns
What Is The Most Beautiful Washington State Small Town?. Talk about being a little bummed. There are a lot of gorgeous places to live in Washington State so imagine my surprise when I discovered only one Washington made the list of the 55 beautiful towns in America. Seattle Didn't Make...
KING-5
Human remains found on Dungeness Spit identified as floatplane crash victim
SEATTLE — The human remains found in the Dungeness National Wildlife Refuge on Sept. 16 have been identified as one of the victims of the floatplane crash off Whidbey Island. On Sept. 16, Clallam County Sheriff's Department responded to the wildlife refuge after beachgoers found what was believed to...
oregontoday.net
Coast Guard rescues woman from cruise ship near Port Angeles, WA, Oct. 4
SEATTLE – The Coast Guard medically evacuated a 73-year-old woman from a cruise ship, Monday near Port Angeles. Watchstanders at the 13th Coast Guard District Command Center in Seattle received a medical evacuation request from the cruise ship Westerdam of a 73-year-old woman with symptoms of a mild cardiac infarction approximately 46 miles west of the Strait of Juan de Fuca. Due to low visibility, watchstanders directed the Westerdam to continue towards Port Angeles to conduct the hoist. At 8:50 a.m., a Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene. The patient was transferred to emergency medical services at approximately 10 a.m.
q13fox.com
Deadly 2-car crash closes US Highway 101 near Brinnon
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. - Troopers are investigating a deadly 2-car crash that shut down US Highway 101 Friday evening near Brinnon. According to the Washington State Patrol, a vehicle was driving erratically before crashing. "Our hearts go out to all those who are affected," trooper wrote in a tweet. US...
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help to locate missing man
The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating 76-year-old John Andrew Painter. He was last seen on a walk around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in 12700 block of Alexander Road in Everett. Painter suffers from dementia and frequently uses public transit. Family members are concerned for his safety due to his medical conditions and the length of time he has been missing.
My Clallam County
Trauma to beached remains consistent with plane crash victim, fingerprints could solve case soon
PORT ANGELES – Clallam County investigators are still waiting for an identification of the female torso that was found by beachgoers on September 16 near Sequim. The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office at the time said foul play was not suspected, but on Tuesday Chief Criminal Deputy Brian King gave more insight.
Oak Harbor Man Goes Viral When Attempts to Wrangle Puppies End Badly
A Washington man has become an overnight sensation after a video he posted to TikTok was viewed over seven million times. James Philipsen was puppy-sitting for his sister. Being tasked with watching over puppies sounds like a dream come true, but as James would soon find out, it's a little tricky. James, from Oak Harbor, has amassed a nice following on social media, with close to 30,000 followers on his TikTok page.
Tri-City Herald
Man wins big in Washington lottery — then celebrates with Starbucks coffee and muffin
A Washington man has played Powerball for years without making any big wins. The Edmonds resident used numbers that were important to him, like birthdates and anniversaries, Washington’s Lottery said in a Monday, Oct. 10 news release. But this time, when he scanned his ticket using his lottery app,...
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS WRAP: Big day for PA runners
LAKEWOOD — In boys cross country action, the Port Angeles Roughriders had a record-setting day at Lakewood high-school in the “Hole in the Wall Invitational”. Of the 18 Roughrider runners, 17 posted their fastest times of the season and 15 posted their all-time best times. Jack Gladfelter who broke the school record for the 5K last week with a time of 15:35 improved his time by 20 seconds. Jack participated in the Elite invitational only race and placed 6th against some of the best runners from the Pacific Northwest and beyond. There were thousands of runners from 8 states and Canada.
FOX 28 Spokane
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
