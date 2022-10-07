Matching funds of up to $75,000 will be made available by RCCF. (Ripley County, Ind.) - The Ripley County Community Foundation is hosting its eighth annual Day of Giving on Friday, November 4. Citizens of Ripley County are encouraged to Give Where you Live and Support the Future Sustainability of your Community or Favorite Charity between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. This is the perfect time to donate to the Ripley County Community Foundation because donations to endowed funds will be eligible to receive a 50 percent match, not to exceed $5,000 per fund. Matching funds may be placed into the endowed fund of the donor’s choice and will be committed on a first come, first served basis. Your gift can be made in honor of, or in the memory of a family member or a friend, leave a legacy, or pay-it-forward in support of your favorite cause or nonprofit organization.

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO