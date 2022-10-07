Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Pierogi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Another wind farm to sprout from Indiana fields
The massive expanse of wind turbines in northwest Indiana is growing. Houston-based EDP Renewables North America has begun construction on a 202-megawatt wind farm near the town of Wolcott in White County. The company says Indiana Crossroads II will be operational in 2023. EDPR has a power purchase agreement with...
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana First Lady to Attend USPS Snowy Beauty Stamp Event in Guilford
The event will take place at Covered Bridge Park this morning at 11:00 AM. (Guilford, Ind.) - Indiana First Lady Janet Holcomb will be in Eagle Country this morning. The First Lady will participate in the USPS Snowy Beauty Stamps First-Day event, which will be held at the Indiana Covered Bridge State Park Pavilion in Guilford at 11:00 a.m.
Payments of up to $650 coming to Indiana residents
hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Creative Commons) In case you didn't know, you are likely going to be sent not one but two payments from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds that was approved over the summer. More recently, lawmakers approved another refunds during a special session earlier this month after the refund was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. Another tax refund check for $200 is coming to Indiana residents too, which recently agreed upon by state legislators. (Source)
Best High School Marching Band in Southern Indiana Poll [UPDATE]
The 2022 high school marching band season is approaching another dramatic conclusion. The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) regional competitions will be held on Saturday, October 15, at four Indiana high schools, including Central High School in Evansville. The bands that advance will then perform at the semi-state competition on Saturday, October 29. The next stop for the bands that advance there will be the state finals, held on Saturday, November 5, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Several bands from southern Indiana are still competing, hoping to bring home a state championship for their school, and we wish them all the luck in the world.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eaglecountryonline.com
RCCF to Host Annual Day of Giving
Matching funds of up to $75,000 will be made available by RCCF. (Ripley County, Ind.) - The Ripley County Community Foundation is hosting its eighth annual Day of Giving on Friday, November 4. Citizens of Ripley County are encouraged to Give Where you Live and Support the Future Sustainability of your Community or Favorite Charity between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM. This is the perfect time to donate to the Ripley County Community Foundation because donations to endowed funds will be eligible to receive a 50 percent match, not to exceed $5,000 per fund. Matching funds may be placed into the endowed fund of the donor’s choice and will be committed on a first come, first served basis. Your gift can be made in honor of, or in the memory of a family member or a friend, leave a legacy, or pay-it-forward in support of your favorite cause or nonprofit organization.
WLFI.com
GoFundMe shuts down Trustee Taletha Coles' fundraiser
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — GoFundMe on Monday shut down Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles' attempt to crowdfund her legal fees. As we've reported, Fairfield Township board members and ex-employees accuse Coles of misusing taxpayer money, spurring a state police investigation into the township's finances. "It makes me sad," township...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
nomadlawyer.org
VISIT INDIANA : TOP 7 AMAZING PLACES IN INDIANA
Indiana is a Midwest State that is often overlooked. One thing I know for sure is that Indiana is home many beautiful hikes. When you think of hiking, Indiana is the place to go. There are miles of hiking trails just waiting for you and the hiking boots. For web...
RELATED PEOPLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Friends of Lauren Hill Memorial Park Grateful for First Summer of Operation
A multipurpose trail is planned at the park. (Greendale, Ind.) - The Lauren Hill Memorial Park opened on April 22, 2022. Since then hundreds of dogs and humans alike have come out and enjoyed the dog park. The board is grateful for the first summer and fall open and are...
Most People Have Forgotten About This Indiana Ghost Town
Indiana is filled with history but perhaps one of the most iconic relics of its storied past are the long-abandoned places that dot its landscape. Covered in overgrown brush, decaying, and sometimes rumored to be haunted, these are some of the most fascinating attractions you'll find within the entire state.
WRBI Radio
Ripley County switching to Hyper-Reach mass notification system
Ripley County, IN — Ripley County will have a new mass notification system beginning in 2023. The county’s Emergency Management Agency is switching to Hyper-Reach to notify the public of emergencies. Residents will be able to sign up to receive alerts by phone, text, email, and other methods.
hoosieragtoday.com
Yields Variable Across Indiana with Some Wrapping Up Soybeans
Indiana soybean harvest is moving right along and ramped up corn harvest should be following. Early returns suggest yields will be varied, just as the quality of the crop was variable throughout the season. “In my complete professional experience, I’m seeing more variability in these yields than I can recollect...
IN THIS ARTICLE
eaglecountryonline.com
Sunman Community Park Playground Upgrades in the Works
The playground area remains closed while work continues. (Sunman, Ind.) - Work is coming along nicely at Sunman Community Park. Crews have been working to install the new playground area. The upgrades come after the Sunman Park Board approved $10,000 in improvements in July. The upgrades include Elite High Back...
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
Fox 19
Coroner seeks next of kin for Dearborn County man
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -The Dearborn County Coroner’s Office is trying to locate the next of kin for a man from Lawrenceburg. Dearborn County Coroner Cameron McCreary says that Paul Black Jr., 77, was last known to have lived on West Eads Parkway. McCreary says that he may have...
eaglecountryonline.com
Decatur County Man Accused of Damaging Judge's Vehicle
The incident allegedly occurred on August 19 in Greensburg. (Greensburg, Ind.) - A Decatur County man is facing charges after accusations that he intentionally caused damage to a judge's vehicle. Jimmy L. Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, was charged last week with Intimidation (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Mischief (Class...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WISH-TV
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
eaglecountryonline.com
It Is Fire Prevention Week
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Homeland Security is partnering with the National Fire Protection Association to encourage Hoosiers to plan ahead so every family member knows what to do in the event of a house fire. 2022 is the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week. This year’s theme is...
sbadamsthetower.com
The Impact of Indiana House Bill 1296
On July 1, 2022, Indiana House Bill 1296 went into effect, deeming it no longer necessary to obtain a permit nor license to carry a handgun in Indiana. In the course of the three months since this bill was passed, there have been eight mass shootings in Indiana, as well as local incidents involving firearms. It’s time for reform.
Comments / 2