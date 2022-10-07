ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

pethelpful.com

Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'

Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
LOUISIANA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

These are 3 of the biggest cat breeds in the world (VIDEO)

If you've ever fantasized about having a pet tiger, these largest cat breeds are the next best thing. Cheeky, confident, and active, they and known for being affectionate towards people. These impressive sizeable felines can take on any dog, and will definitely win you over with their cuter-than-usual eyes. Maine...
ANIMALS
Tree Hugger

Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards

Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
ANIMALS
petbusiness

AKC Donates Pet Disaster Relief Trailer To Help Displaced Pets In Georgia

AKC Reunite, a non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, has donated its 98th AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer in Chatham County, Georgia. This equipment will be available to dispatch to any local disaster scene that needs assistance sheltering pets. The trailer was delivered on Aug....
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
msn.com

Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts

An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
ANIMALS
The Dogington Post

11-Year-Old Chihuahua Mix Adopted by 100-Year-Old California Resident

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Gucci, an 11-year-old Chihuahua mix, was recently adopted in what seems like a perfect match for a 100-year-old California resident. Johanna Carrington has had many pets over the years, including...
MOSS BEACH, CA
DogTime

130 Pound Cane Corso Rescued After 20-Foot Fall

For most dog parents, having a pup go missing is a worst nightmare scenario. Out of watchful dog parents’ eyes, dogs can get hurt, get themselves stuck, or otherwise get into trouble. However, thankfully most dogs that run away are discovered quickly and found unharmed. Most of our pups will never be in a life-threatening situation — which is what makes stories like that of Cheedo the Cane Corso so unbelievable.
PUBLIC SAFETY
petbusiness

More and Merrier Premium Advent Calendars

More and Merrier Premium Advent Calendar at Petco includes 12 days of premium holiday toys and accessories for your pup. The gifts for dogs include a pet scarf, toys, collar accessories, ornaments and Santa hat. The small animal calendar includes a pumice bar, mitten, pinecone, berries and more. Cats will get catnip, mylar balls, a feather stick, mice and more.
PETS
CBS News

America's Top Pet

A local animal rescue has a cow named Bronson in the running for a contest to be America’s Top Pet. Tommy's Transport Team helps transport animals of all sizes for sanctuaries and rescues. If they win Top Pet, they’ll use the $10,000 toward their goal of rescuing animals and giving them sanctuary from natural disasters like wildfires.
ANIMALS
petbusiness

Petco Dash Mini Dog Treat Maker

Petco Dash Mini Dog Treat Maker's nonstick plates heat evenly to cook fresh treats in minutes, and the nonstick surface is easy to wipe down for simple cleanup. Recipes are included, and options include sweet and savory treat recipes, and ideas your canine companion will love. A portion of the proceeds will benefit animal rescue efforts at North Shore Animal League America.
PETS

