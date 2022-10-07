Read full article on original website
Related
Pet of the week: Renata
Meet Renata! She's around two -years-old and a Cattle Dog/Australian Kelpie mix. Renata is looking for her forever home.
pethelpful.com
Louisiana Rescue Puppy Returned Just 3 Days After His Adoption 'Isn't Giving Up'
Sometimes, animals that get adopted from shelters end up being returned shortly thereafter. It is not always the fault of the adopter, but this is a heartbreaking experience for pets who think they have found their forever home only to be back in the shelter a few days later. One pup experienced this recently, but he isn't giving up on finding his perfect family.
pethelpful.com
Small Breed Dog Rescue in Texas Introduces Their Adoptable Pups in Adorable Video
In recent years, there has been an increased push for people to adopt rescue dogs from shelters, but unfortunately there are many sweet pups that still languish without a home or a family. To help, one rescue is trying to get their pups adopted with cute videos of them to spread awareness of their availability.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are 3 of the biggest cat breeds in the world (VIDEO)
If you've ever fantasized about having a pet tiger, these largest cat breeds are the next best thing. Cheeky, confident, and active, they and known for being affectionate towards people. These impressive sizeable felines can take on any dog, and will definitely win you over with their cuter-than-usual eyes. Maine...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Old Dog Adopted to Spend Last Days in Loving Home After 14 Years in Shelter
An elderly dog who spent 14 years at a shelter has touched millions online after finally being adopted at 19 years old. Stuart has finally found his forever home after spending 14 years in an Illinois animal shelter. Now, Stuart spends his days sleeping at home surrounded by a family and lots of love.
Tree Hugger
Cats, Dogs, and a Smoking Alpaca Win Pet Photo Awards
Head-butting kitties, a smoking alpaca, and all sorts of playful dogs are the stars of the winning images in the annual Comedy Pet Photo Awards. The overall winner was “Boom Boom,” above, by Kenichi Morinaga of Japan. He photographed two playful stray cats on the streets of Japan.
pethelpful.com
Grandpa Helps Dog Get a Better Look at the Gerbils at 'PetSmart' in Adorable Video
When we bring in our dogs to the pet store, they're normally only focused on what treats are available and the endless selection of toys. They surprisingly don't even notice all the other animals, but if they did, we'd have to do exactly what this grandpa did for his granddoggo.
lovemeow.com
Cat Finds Himself a Crew of Kittens that Follow Him Around and They Won't Take No for an Answer
A cat found himself a crew of kittens that followed him around, and they wouldn't take no for an answer. Jasper, an orange tabby cat, has a soft spot for kittens in need. Ever since he found his forever home with Kelsey Minier (who fostered and adopted him), he's been assisting with kitten management every time Kelsey brings new fosters home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Chihuahua Adopts Rescued Baby Squirrel As Her Own and It's Nothing Short of Precious
Losing your mom is always a difficult experience, but it can be made a bit easier by getting love and support from those around you. Sometimes, that love and support can come from the places you least expect it, such as from a different species. One dog is helping a rescue baby squirrel through such an ordeal in this viral video.
petbusiness
AKC Donates Pet Disaster Relief Trailer To Help Displaced Pets In Georgia
AKC Reunite, a non-profit pet identification and recovery service provider in the United States, has donated its 98th AKC Pet Disaster Relief trailer in Chatham County, Georgia. This equipment will be available to dispatch to any local disaster scene that needs assistance sheltering pets. The trailer was delivered on Aug....
msn.com
Cocker Spaniel Caught On Pet Cam While Home Alone Melts Hearts
An English cocker spaniel has been caught guilt-tripping his owner prompting an outpouring of reactions from TikTok users in footage that has been viewed more than 330,000 times. In the video posted to the page @Woody_the_Englishcocker, Woody's owner, who lives in Hertfordshire, England, can be seen sitting in her car....
The Dogington Post
11-Year-Old Chihuahua Mix Adopted by 100-Year-Old California Resident
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. Gucci, an 11-year-old Chihuahua mix, was recently adopted in what seems like a perfect match for a 100-year-old California resident. Johanna Carrington has had many pets over the years, including...
getnews.info
Dogs don’t sleep in the kennel? It’s all these things from wholesale dog beds
Most of the time, people give the dog carefully prepared kennel, but the dog just won’t sleep, would rather sleep directly on the floor rather than in the kennel, exactly why? Dogs do this, generally are caused by these several reasons, do people know how many?. One, the weather...
130 Pound Cane Corso Rescued After 20-Foot Fall
For most dog parents, having a pup go missing is a worst nightmare scenario. Out of watchful dog parents’ eyes, dogs can get hurt, get themselves stuck, or otherwise get into trouble. However, thankfully most dogs that run away are discovered quickly and found unharmed. Most of our pups will never be in a life-threatening situation — which is what makes stories like that of Cheedo the Cane Corso so unbelievable.
petbusiness
More and Merrier Premium Advent Calendars
More and Merrier Premium Advent Calendar at Petco includes 12 days of premium holiday toys and accessories for your pup. The gifts for dogs include a pet scarf, toys, collar accessories, ornaments and Santa hat. The small animal calendar includes a pumice bar, mitten, pinecone, berries and more. Cats will get catnip, mylar balls, a feather stick, mice and more.
CBS News
America's Top Pet
A local animal rescue has a cow named Bronson in the running for a contest to be America’s Top Pet. Tommy's Transport Team helps transport animals of all sizes for sanctuaries and rescues. If they win Top Pet, they’ll use the $10,000 toward their goal of rescuing animals and giving them sanctuary from natural disasters like wildfires.
petbusiness
Petco Dash Mini Dog Treat Maker
Petco Dash Mini Dog Treat Maker's nonstick plates heat evenly to cook fresh treats in minutes, and the nonstick surface is easy to wipe down for simple cleanup. Recipes are included, and options include sweet and savory treat recipes, and ideas your canine companion will love. A portion of the proceeds will benefit animal rescue efforts at North Shore Animal League America.
Comments / 0