Auburn fell to a .500 record this weekend, losing to No. 2 Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 42-10. The 3-3 Tigers have had rumors of firing head coach Bryan Harsin for what seems like the entirety of the season thus far, but college football analyst Greg McElroy questioned who’s really at fault on his show McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. McElroy believes that Auburn looked outmatched in their recent matchup with the Bulldogs, and asked analyst Paul Finebaum if Auburn’s current or previous coaching regime is at fault for their recent performance.

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO