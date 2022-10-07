ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lane Kiffin gets brutally honest about getting fired

Lane Kiffin has done a fine job this season as the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, leading the team to a perfect 6-0 record so far this year along with an impressive top-10 ranking. But as Kiffin pointed out in his weekly press conference, things haven’t always been this easy for him.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Refs Missed Big Penalty In Alabama vs. Texas A&M

Alabama escaped Texas A&M on Saturday night, taking down the Aggies, 24-20, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. The game came down to one final play, with the Aggies failing to score on a first and goal as time expired in the fourth quarter. While fans rightfully crushed the play-call from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Appearance

Former college football head coach turned TV analyst Urban Meyer went viral for his look on Saturday. Meyer was on hand for the Wolverines' game against Indiana, calling it for FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff." The former Ohio State head coach's sunglasses choice went viral on social media. It's a unique...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Lee Corso Decision News

ESPN once again held Lee Corso off "College GameDay" on Saturday, as the longtime college football analyst continues to deal with an illness. While Corso remains off the long-running college football pregame show, many fans can't help but wonder if this is a serious changing of the guard for the Worldwide Leader.
The Spun

Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change. Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst. This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer. Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring. “First, I want to thank...
MADISON, WI
On3.com

Paul Finebaum details who's at fault at Auburn, how Bryan Harsin situation got here

Auburn fell to a .500 record this weekend, losing to No. 2 Georgia in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 42-10. The 3-3 Tigers have had rumors of firing head coach Bryan Harsin for what seems like the entirety of the season thus far, but college football analyst Greg McElroy questioned who’s really at fault on his show McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning. McElroy believes that Auburn looked outmatched in their recent matchup with the Bulldogs, and asked analyst Paul Finebaum if Auburn’s current or previous coaching regime is at fault for their recent performance.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Reacts To Final Play Call By Texas A&M

The college football world will have plenty to say about the final play in Saturday night's thriller between Alabama and Texas A&M. Down 24-20 at the 2-yard line, the Aggies had one final chance to score a game-winning touchdown. Haynes King couldn't connect on a pass that fell short of the end zone anyway.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Popculture

Vince Dooley, Legendary Georgia Football Coach, Hospitalized With COVID-19

Legendary college football coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized Saturday with COVID-19, a spokesperson from the University of Georgia told the Associated Press. Dooley, who was the head coach for the Georgia Bulldogs from 1964 to 1988, was admitted to a hospital in Athens, Georgia with a "mild case" of COVID-19. The 90-year-old was scheduled to appear at the university bookstore before the Bulldogs take on Auburn on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Top RB Recruit Roderick Robinson II Flips His Commitment

Class of 2023 recruit Brian Robinson II changed his commitment on Monday. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, the four-star running back committed to Georgia. Robinson originally announced his intent to play for UCLA in May. "The tradition and family feel I got at Georgia is what made me...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Despicable Tommy Tuberville News

Former college football head coach Tommy Tuberville is now an elected U.S. Senator. This weekend, the former Auburn Tigers head coach went viral for some despicable comments on the campaign trail. "They want reparation because they think the people that do the crime are owed that! Bullshit!" Tuberville said. Wow.
AUBURN, AL
