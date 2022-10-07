ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

NBC Los Angeles

A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas

Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?. The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination. For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical...
CALABASAS, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court

First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
PASADENA, CA
Eater

After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week

Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve even been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foodgressing.com

Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles

Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022

DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-8-2022]

Metro’s new K Line opened yesterday, and to celebrate the local transit system is offering free rides all weekend long on all services, including rail, bus and Metro Micro. Will you be taking advantage? Either way, there’s plenty going on to explore!. Below you’ll find our top three...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Look At This: Lake Balboa Park

A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

See the LA museum that showcases the soul of Mexican cooking

Los Angeles is home to the first-ever museum dedicated to the tastes, sights and smells of Mexican cuisine. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the museum’s unique exhibits, including one where an abuelita shares her legendary family recipe for quesadillas in a working kitchen.Oct. 9, 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive

For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena’s Measure H Explained

Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
PASADENA, CA
nerdreactor.com

What To See at Shaqtoberfest 2022, Shaq’s Halloween Event

During the Halloween season, Long Beach has been known for its Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor event which takes place inside and near the ship. This year, things are a bit different because Shaquille O’Neal has taken over the event, dubbing it Shaqtoberfest. Additionally, since Queen Mary is under repairs, there weren’t any experiences held inside.
LONG BEACH, CA
nypressnews.com

Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online

News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA

