NBC Los Angeles
A ‘Holiday Road' Will Whimsically Wend Again Through Calabasas
Right now, as the middle part of October begins to deliver its haunting vibes?. The lights we're toodling by, the beams and bulbs bedecking our neighbors' homes, are of the orange variety, with some strange grays and lush purples adding eerie illumination. For over-the-top Halloween decorations have turned to whimsical...
NBC Los Angeles
Group of Women in Hacienda Heights is Spreading the Culture of Mariachi Music
Inside a home studio in Hacienda Heights the Mariachi Divas are giving us a delicious taste of Mexican culture that dates back hundreds of years. The woman who founded this all female group in the late 90s is Cindy Shea, a single mother of two who fell in love with the music.
outlooknewspapers.com
Tournament of Roses Announces Royal Court
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Excited chatter permeated the dew-tipped morning as the Pasadena Tournament of Roses selected seven young women for its 2023 Royal Court on Monday, including five local students who will serve as ambassadors through dozens of public appearances filled with pomp and splendor.
Eater
After 65 Years, a Santa Monica Burger Icon Closes Next Week
Ever since the owners of Big Jo’s announced on Instagram a week ago that they’d be permanently closing due to leasing and rent-hike issues, there have been long lines out the door of the 65-year-old burger restaurant. They’ve even been selling out every day, says co-owner Joy Lee.
foodgressing.com
Halloween in LA 2022: Things to Do, Activities for Los Angeles
Here’s a look at what is happening for Halloween in LA 2022. The Halloween spirit will be in full swing at the L.A. Zoo until October 31 daily from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., where you can enjoy spooktacular sights. Free with paid Zoo admission or GLAZA membership. Weekends are...
welikela.com
The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022
DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [10-8-2022]
Metro’s new K Line opened yesterday, and to celebrate the local transit system is offering free rides all weekend long on all services, including rail, bus and Metro Micro. Will you be taking advantage? Either way, there’s plenty going on to explore!. Below you’ll find our top three...
CBS News
Look At This: Lake Balboa Park
A local taste of the great outdoors located right in the middle of the San Fernando Valley. Tonight, Desmond Shaw takes a look at Lake Balboa Park which has become a popular destination for many families across the Southern California.
San Diego Channel
'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
TODAY.com
See the LA museum that showcases the soul of Mexican cooking
Los Angeles is home to the first-ever museum dedicated to the tastes, sights and smells of Mexican cuisine. In this week’s Sunday Spotlight, NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports on the museum’s unique exhibits, including one where an abuelita shares her legendary family recipe for quesadillas in a working kitchen.Oct. 9, 2022.
Egg Tuck Opening Third Location in Westwood Village
The restaurant will move into the former home of Thai House and Kaido
foxla.com
Homeless man breaks into Venice restaurant for second time in a week; this time through skylight
Homeless man allegedly breaks into Venice restaurant for the second time in a week. Business owners in Venice say they're struggling with the local homeless population. The general manager of Baja Cantina say they beefed up security after a recent break-in. Then days later, someone broke in through the roof.
KTLA.com
There’s a fancy Mexican restaurant hiding on Rodeo Drive
For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese visit a hidden Mexican steakhouse in Beverly Hills, try fresh uni at Grand Central Market, and share where to bring your Boo Crew to get in the Halloween spirit. The Hideaway in Beverly Hills mixes up traditional SoCal Mexican...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena’s Measure H Explained
Over the past five years Pasadena residents have worked to place a series of tenant protections on the ballot via the ballot measure process. After a first attempt failed to get enough signatures to qualify for the 2018 ballot, a larger coalition gathered over 20,000 signatures between October 2021 and March 2022. After L.A. County verification, the campaign had 15,101 valid signatures—13% more than the required 13,366.
nerdreactor.com
What To See at Shaqtoberfest 2022, Shaq’s Halloween Event
During the Halloween season, Long Beach has been known for its Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor event which takes place inside and near the ship. This year, things are a bit different because Shaquille O’Neal has taken over the event, dubbing it Shaqtoberfest. Additionally, since Queen Mary is under repairs, there weren’t any experiences held inside.
Chicharrón tacos at this beloved Los Angeles taqueria are growing in popularity among locals
Localish LA visited the beloved King Taco in East Los Angeles. The famous taco chain was started in 1974 by the Martinez family who first began selling tacos out of an ice cream truck, which they converted into a mobile taco truck to start their business. A year later, the family opened their first King Taco restaurant in Cypress.
nypressnews.com
Lynette Romero Reflects on First Day Anchoring Today in LA After KTLA Exit – E! Online
News, weather, traffic and Lynette Romero. On Oct. 10, the former KTLA anchor made her debut working on KNBC’s Today in LA morning show. “It’s 10/10,” Lynette said alongside co-anchor Adrian Arambulo, meteorologist Belen De Leon and traffic anchor Robin Winston at 4 a.m. “I’ve been waiting for 10/10 like you cannot believe. I keep saying this, but my heart is so full. It’s exciting. It’s fresh. It’s a little scary because there are a lot of eyeballs out there.”
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los Angeles
And you can keep the souvenir barrel as wellCredit: @thewarehouserestaurant /Instagram. (Los Angeles, CA) - The original Warehouse Restaurant has been welcoming people into their family-friendly space with ship decor and strong drinks since 1969. But, what makes this particular restaurant stand out from the rest?
Disneyland increases ticket prices, introduces new ticket tier; Genie+ price going up
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 8% on Oct.11, Disneyland officials confirmed. Disneyland also introduced a new “Tier 0” one-day ticket that will cost $104 per day and will be valid on the least crowded days of the year. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 […]
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cheesecake In California
Here's where you can find it.
