Charlotte County, FL

2 accused of burglarizing Florida Habitat for Humanity site, ‘repeatedly’ kicking K-9

By Rachel Tucker
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and a teenager have been accused of burglarizing a Habitat for Humanity home in southwest Florida.

According to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page , the agency was in Charlotte County on Thursday, helping deputies with their duties when they responded to a reported burglary at a home under construction – which they later found out was a Habitat for Humanity home. The caller reported two males taking construction equipment and loading it into a truck.

Deputies tracked them to the nearby woods and sent K-9 Tuko after them. The sheriff’s office said K-9 Tuko latched onto one suspect and the other began kicking him ‘repeatedly’ in the ribs.

Deputies identified the suspects as 20-year-old Odilio Miranda and a 16-year-old boy. Both were charged with grand theft and burglary of a structure, enhanced by the state of emergency due to Hurricane Ian. The 16-year-old has an additional charge of battery on a police dog.

The sheriff’s office said that they traveled to Charlotte County from the Orlando area to look for ‘properties of opportunity’. Customs and Border Patrol is also reportedly conducting a separate investigation due to the suspects being undocumented.

Mugshots for the suspects were not available at the time of publishing.

