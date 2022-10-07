Read full article on original website
Fairfield Sun Times
Flags in Montana ordered to be flown at half staff in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
HELENA, Mont. - Flags flown in Montana have been ordered to be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. Governor Greg Gianforte issued the order for flags flown over state buildings and grounds in the State of Montana to be flown at half staff through Sunset on Oct. 9.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota Air National Guard inducts 11 service members into 2022 “Flight of Honor”
Today the Minnesota Air National Guard honored 11 individuals by induction into the 2022 Flight of Honor at a ceremony held at the 148th Fighter Wing. “The Flight of Honor” is a celebration of those who demonstrated uncommon achievement or gave their life while serving in the Minnesota Air National Guard.
dakotanewsnow.com
Pilot program brings 4 million dollars to fund mortgages on South Dakota Reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new program on several South Dakota Reservations is providing keys to financial stability to residents. Beth Warden shows us how local mortgage lenders with deep ties to the community are making a difference. For those who live on the Pine Ridge, Cheyenne River,...
gowatertown.net
Four weeks to decision day in South Dakota’s governor’s race
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
Times-Online
North Dakota receives state financial reporting award
Bismarck, N.D. – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the state of North Dakota for its 2021 annual comprehensive financial report (ACFR). “Our ACFR team has long been known for their...
Noem’s balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — They had waited in the desert heat in a line that wrapped around the block and now the excitement was palpable when South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem took the stage in a suburban Phoenix convention hall. “She’s our governor!” someone yelled. Kari...
Times-Online
North Dakota Land Board Announces Successful Completion ofMissouri River Acreage Adjustment Project – Part I
BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Board of University and School Lands (Land Board) today announced the successful completion of Part I of the River Acreage Adjustment Project, which returned a net of approximately $120 million to North Dakota private mineral owners and oil and gas operators.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
KFYR-TV
Hunters gear up for pheasant opener weekend
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hunters in North Dakota are gearing up for the 2022 hunting season with the pheasant opener this weekend. Sporting goods stores are experiencing an influx in customers and sales, and for many hunters, Bismarck Runnings is a one-stop shop. Bradley Auch, Bismarck Runnings Manager, tells us more.
Is civility worsening in South Dakota politics?
As campaign season ramps up, negative campaign ads are taking over the airwaves.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota House candidate charged with punching boyfriend, ripping hair
(Valley City, ND) -- A Democratic-NPL candidate for the North Dakota House has been released from custody, but faces assault charges. Authorities say 33-year-old Kaitlyn Huss allegedly punched her boyfriend and ripped out some of his hair over the weekend. Huss is charged with misdemeanor assault in the incident, which...
The First Woman From North Dakota Ever To Appear On The Bachelor
No man or woman from North Dakota has ever appeared on The Bachelor before.
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Hunter
Tis the season! Born, Raised, or Moved to North Dakota at some point in your life; hunting is serious business... State Holiday in some books! Heck! We both remember while at NDSU how there was not an instructor that actually held a mandatory class on the ND Deer Opener!. Traditions.
Group forms to try to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota￼
The measure would allow people over age 21 in North Dakota to use and possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana and grow up to three marijuana plants.
tsln.com
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association elects officers and directors at 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members elected 35-year member and Arnegard, N.D., cattleman Jason Leiseth as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, “All In,” Sept. 24 in Bismarck, N.D. Leiseth operates a commercial Red Angus cow-calf operation and raises...
kscj.com
NOEM DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DAKOTA DUNES DECISION
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT ABOUT TYSON FOODS ANNOUNCEMENT TO CLOSE ITS DAKOTA DUNES HEADQUARTERS. NOEM SAYS THEY ARE DISAPPOINTED TO LEARN ABOUT THIS NEWS WEDNESDAY, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO WORK WITH TYSON ON THE JOBS THAT REMAIN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES. THE...
KELOLAND TV
Drought conditions continue to increase in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This isn’t anything new this year. The drought conditions continue in KELOLAND. We’re now past of wettest time of year, the summer months, and as we continue to go through the fall not only does our average precipitation continue to dwindle our rain chances will continue to be sparse.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl cases, arrests up for South Dakota Highway Patrol in 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been digging into the rise of illegal and counterfeit fentanyl in South Dakota’s two largest cities. We also reached out to the Highway Patrol. So far this year, there have been double the number of cases and three times the number of arrests involving fentanyl. More than 1,200 pills have been seized since January.
