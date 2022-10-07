Read full article on original website
Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening in Middle TN, Southern KY
Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Marginal risk for Wednesday evening for the possibility of strong to severe storms.
Fox 19
First Alert Weather: Frosty start for some, here’s when to expect rain
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The work week is off to a brisk start with temperatures in the 40s across most of the Tri-State and frostier conditions for some. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for our outer, more rural areas: Adams, Brown and Highland counties in Ohio and Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky.
WKYT 27
Tracking a Workweek Warm up
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another frosty night for Central and Eastern Kentucky. A Frost Advisory is active for Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Danville, Richmond, Hazard, Pikeville, London, and Somerset. The nice weather, we enjoyed, over the weekend, sticks around for the start of the week. The good news, temperatures warm to...
Frost Advisory in effect Sunday morning
A Frost Advisory is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday as high pressure builds in dropping winds under clear skies behind a cold front.
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
Magnificent Dust Devil in Central Kentucky Captured on Video
DUST DEVILS -- VACATION FRINGE BENEFITS. As a kid, I would press my nose against the window and take in everything I could on our many vacations; we never missed a year. And as you travel out west, as we did so often, you see a lot of dust devils whip up...and big ones, too.
momcollective.com
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter
Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It
Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
WKYT 27
Kentucky drivers warned to be on the lookout for deer
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” earlier this month. One in 88 crashes that happen in Kentucky from October to December is caused by deer, according to information from State Farm Insurance. In Kentucky, roughly 3,000 accidents were caused by deer in...
clarksvillenow.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023
A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
radionwtn.com
SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease
Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
Are You Brave Enough to Drive Kentucky’s Sleepy Hollow Road?
I've heard the phrase "Washington slept here" my whole life. I don't know why, though. It means nothing other than the completion of the 1942 movie titled George Washington Slept Here. THE OTHER SLEEPY HOLLOW...AND IT'S JUST AS SCARY. In Kentucky, however, "Washington slept here" is an accurate description of...
wcluradio.com
AAA: Gas Prices Jump in Kentucky
Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 16 cents higher this week at $3.453, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.453. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022 $3.299. Average price during the week of October...
Lab-raised hellbenders released in Kentucky for the first time
Officials from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) said they have released some hellbenders after raising them in a lab.
westkentuckystar.com
Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease
Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
Kentucky Moms Shares Unique & Delicious Twist on Fall Vegetable Soup (RECIPE)
Fall is here and with it comes the need for yummy comfort foods to keep our tummies happy and full. Here's a delicious soup recipe sure to keep you comfy and cozy. A HOSPITAL VISIT BRINGS FORTH A FAMILY FAVORITE RECIPE. Don't most yummy recipes usually include the amazing women...
WKYT 27
COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
These Kentucky Restaurants Featured on Food Network Have Since Closed
Thanks to Food Network and ANY network featuring series that spotlight American restaurants, we've all been privy to unique eateries on which television has shone its bright lights over the past decade-plus. And from that, fans have been able to plan "foodie tours" on the strength of it. Immediately, I...
Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
