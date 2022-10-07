ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Fox 19

First Alert Weather: Frosty start for some, here’s when to expect rain

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The work week is off to a brisk start with temperatures in the 40s across most of the Tri-State and frostier conditions for some. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday for our outer, more rural areas: Adams, Brown and Highland counties in Ohio and Bracken, Grant, Lewis, Mason, Owen, Pendleton and Robertson counties in Kentucky.
WKYT 27

Tracking a Workweek Warm up

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another frosty night for Central and Eastern Kentucky. A Frost Advisory is active for Frankfort, Lexington, Morehead, Danville, Richmond, Hazard, Pikeville, London, and Somerset. The nice weather, we enjoyed, over the weekend, sticks around for the start of the week. The good news, temperatures warm to...
momcollective.com

Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter

Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
99.5 WKDQ

Incredible Kentucky Rock Formation Has a Mysterious Man-Made Structure in Front of It

Kentucky is home to some seriously incredible scenery, but this one is a bit of a mystery. Kentucky is truly one of the more underrated states when it comes to the scenic beauty. From the waterfalls located around the state to the caves and incredible arches, there is so much beauty in the state of Kentucky. Sometimes it's fun to explore what's in your own backyard, and many Kentuckians take great pride in their beautiful state.
#Temps
WKYT 27

Kentucky drivers warned to be on the lookout for deer

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet issued its annual “Antler Alert” earlier this month. One in 88 crashes that happen in Kentucky from October to December is caused by deer, according to information from State Farm Insurance. In Kentucky, roughly 3,000 accidents were caused by deer in...
clarksvillenow.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 24 to close in Kentucky this evening

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The westbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Kentucky will close this evening for about 30 to 45 minutes. At about 6 p.m., the lanes in the construction area on the other side of the state line will close for a guardrail replacement, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s Frymire Forecast Predicts Big Snow and Ice Storm in January 2023

A beloved annual tradition continues here in Kentucky and we just got our hands on the hot-of-the-presses 2022-2023 Frymire Winter Forecast. Now, if you're unfamiliar with the Frymire family, this will get you up to speed. The family's weather-forecasting tradition started decades ago by Dick Frymire of Irvington, Kentucky. Dick...
radionwtn.com

SW Kentucky Counties Remain Under Special Regulations For Deer Disease

Five counties in western Kentucky remain under special regulations for deer disease monitoring during the 2022-23 seasons. Last year, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources established a special Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Surveillance Zone in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton and Hickman counties after a deer nearby in Tennessee tested positive for the disease. Chronic wasting disease is a disease fatal to deer and elk.
wcluradio.com

AAA: Gas Prices Jump in Kentucky

Gas prices in West Central Kentucky are 16 cents higher this week at $3.453, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Central KY Average $3.453. Average price during the week of October 3, 2022 $3.299. Average price during the week of October...
westkentuckystar.com

Five western Kentucky counties back under surveillance for deer disease

Five western Kentucky counties are back under surveillance for deer disease. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife established a Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance Zone last year in Calloway, Marshall, Graves, Fulton, and Hickman counties after a deer in Tennessee had tested positive. Although the disease hasn't made an appearance...
WKYT 27

COVID-19 cases falling in southeastern Kentucky

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are falling in parts of southeastern Kentucky. Health leaders say the virus is still out there, but they are seeing fewer hospitalizations and overall cases. The Cumberland Valley District Health Department serves several counties, including Rockcastle, and Christy Green, the health department director,...
WEHT/WTVW

Eastern KY focuses recovery efforts on holiday support

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Superintendents of the flood-impacted districts in eastern Kentucky told Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership recovery efforts are moving toward helping families and students during the holiday season. Perry County Superintendent Jonathan Jett said the district’s top priority is focusing on making sure displaced families currently living in temporary housing are attended […]
KENTUCKY STATE

