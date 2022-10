(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Amanda Jean Schultz, of Omaha, Nebraska, on Tuesday for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Bond was set at $1,000.

Kpor Kue, 22, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Kue was held on no bond.

Alesha Marie Young, 26, of Carter Lake, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000.