Eater
One of Michelin’s New Bib Gourmand Restaurants Has Already Closed
Dumpling Lab, one of 18 new restaurants to receive Michelin Bib Gourmand status this year, has already closed. The year-old East Village restaurant recently went dark, according to EV Grieve, who first reported news of the closure. It’s not clear whether the restaurant closed ahead of last week’s recognition from Michelin, which is awarded to more affordable venues where customers can order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for under $49 before tax or tip. The owners of Dumpling Lab confirmed the closure in a text message to the neighborhood blog, sharing plans to reopen at another location in the near future.
Eater
The Silver Lake Sandwich Sensation Serving LA’s New Favorite Bacon, Egg, and Cheese
In post-2020 Los Angeles dining, it’s surprising enough to see a chef-owner maintain the same space for more than a decade — not to mention one that he’s pivoted successfully (more than once) through the pandemic and has now spun into an all-day restaurant with influences spanning Southern California, New York City, and South Korea. For all these reasons and more, Eric Park’s Bodega Park, which opened quietly in February of this year, is causing a sandwich stir — think melty cheese pulls of its bacon, egg, and cheese and aji chicken burrito — on Instagram and beyond.
Eater
A New Bar With 1970s Vibes Is Opening on East 12th
A new bar is opening in Central East Austin this week. Skinny’s Off Track will debut on 1806 East 12th Street starting on Friday, October 14. The bar will serve a lot of beer and whiskeys, as well as cocktails like pina Coladas, mint juleps, and the Orange Cooler drink made with Sunkist soda, along with other beverages. There’s an on-site food truck called Off Track Bites, which will serve a comfort food menu. Expect Italian bee sandwiches, potato cones, and mini-corn dogs. The bar will offer a weekly-changing $12 Daily Trifecta special, which comes with a beer, a shot, and a dish.
Eater
Austin Seafood Truck Gets Into the ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Spirit Again for Halloween
Another Austin food spot is turning into a pop culture restaurant for Halloween again. This time, it’s South Austin seafood truck Huckleberry, which will turn itself into the titular restaurant from the popular and highly acclaimed animated series Bob’s Burgers. The Halloween pop-up will take place at the truck’s permanent address at the distillery Still Austin Whiskey Co. at 440 East St Elmo Road, Unit F in the East Congress neighborhood on Saturday, October 29.
Eater
Vietnamese Entry Brings Pho and Banh Mi to North County
Translating to “hello” in Vietnamese, Xin Chao is greeting its new neighbors in North County, where the restaurant recently opened at Del Mar Highlands Town Center as part of an ongoing influx of new food and drink options that includes the Sky Deck and the incoming Omomo Tea. As one of the few Vietnamese establishments in the area, co-owners Joyce and Justin Nguyen, who signed their lease three years ago before the start of pandemic, tell Eater that they want to specialize in a small menu of popular favorites, including pho, so they can focus on making each dish excellent.
Eater
Underground Atlanta Soon Gains a Pizzeria Serving New York-Style Pies With Caribbean Flavors
Pop-up Dolo’s Pizza is opening as a permanent restaurant in November along Lower Alabama at downtown entertainment district Underground Atlanta. Owned by Alyson Williams and chef Yusef Walker, Dolo’s Pizza serves 12-inch New York-style pies with Caribbean flavors and ingredients. (Think pizzas topped with marinara, cheese, plantains, and jalapeños or pies garnished with callaloo, roasted tomatoes, and Jamaican ackee sauce.) Dolo’s Pizza previously popped up at Our Bar ATL on Edgewood Avenue as well as at Gilly Brew Bar in Stone Mountain before landing as a regular pop-up at Underground Atlanta last year.
Eater
Portland’s Restaurant Industry Mourns the Death of Chef Sarah Pliner
One of the brightest stars in Portland’s culinary pantheon, chef Sarah Pliner, was tragically struck and killed by a truck on October 4 at the age of 50. Pliner’s career began in the ’90s, cooking under pioneering Portland chef Philippe Boulot at the Heathman Restaurant and Bar. Pliner, a three-time James Beard Award semifinalist, gained local and national acclaim at the French-Asian bistro Aviary, which she co-founded with Jasper Shen and Kat Whitehead; she eventually assumed sole ownership of the restaurant. In August 2020, Pliner closed Aviary partially due to the pandemic; she had most recently been lending her talents to Rick Gencarelli’s Greek restaurant Bluto’s, as well as offering multi-course dinners at Fullerton Wines. According to the Oregonian, she had been working toward opening another restaurant, which she planned to call Carte Postale.
Eater
How Two-Michelin-Starred Chicago Restaurant Ever Makes Its Corn Canapé
At Chicago’s two-Michelin-starred restaurant Ever, chef Curtis Duffy delivers his guests creative dishes throughout the entire eight-to-10-dish tasting menu. “Anytime we put a dish on the menu, we try to explore as many different ideas as we can,” says Duffy. “Utilizing that single ingredient, especially when it comes to vegetables, where there’s multiple pieces of a vegetable that can be used, we try to use that in its full entirety. The corn you’ll see in three or four different varieties, and it’s always changing.”
Eater
Brendan McGill Opens a Trattoria Serving Neo-Neapolitan Pizza in Downtown Seattle
Seattle restaurateur and chef Brendan McGill announced today that he’s opening a trattoria serving neo-Neapolitan pizza, antipasti, gelato, and roasted meat, seafood, and vegetables in the former space of Bar Taglio on 1st Avenue in Downtown Seattle. McGill originally opened Bar Taglio, a pizza bar, in 2019 to cater...
Eater
Second Profession Brewing Opens a New Taproom in Portland’s Eliot Neighborhood
Charlie Goman is living what, for many, is the dream: He quit his job to brew beer. The former copier salesman started homebrewing around 2007, but five years ago, he took his hobby and transformed it into a career. The fruits of that labor yielded Second Profession Brewing; the name is a nod to the company’s beginnings.
