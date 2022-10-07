Read full article on original website
UAE president’s visit to Russia to help reach ‘solutions’ to Ukrainian crisis -ministry
(Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan’s visit to Russia aims to help reach “effective political solutions” to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported. The ministry added that UAE “seeks to achieve positive...
Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
Ukraine president says he had ‘urgent call’ with France’s Macron
PARIS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an “urgent call” with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine. “Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for...
Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes
KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Tuesday of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”. “Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They’ve hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones...
Russia’s financial monitoring agency adds Meta to ‘extremists’ list -Ifax
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added U.S. tech giant Meta Platforms Inc. to its list of “terrorists and extremists”, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of...
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner relinquishes Russian citizenship
(Reuters) – Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. “My family...
Russian comments on talks with West not a ‘constructive, legitimate’ offer -U.S. State Dept
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Washington does not see Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s comment that Moscow is open to talks with the West over the war in Ukraine as a “constructive, legitimate offer” to engage in dialogue, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday. Lavrov said...
U.N. says Russian air strikes in Ukraine ‘unacceptable escalation’
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply shocked” by Russia’s most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, a U.N. spokesman said. “This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest...
Russian couple find a refuge from war in their Istanbul bookstore
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The conversation flowed from Turkish to Russian as Oleg and Aleksandra Chernousov chatted to guests at the launch of their bookstore in Istanbul, the start of a new life in a new city they once thought would just be a temporary home. Seven months earlier they...
France says Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets increasingly involved in Ukraine conflict
PARIS (Reuters) – Belarus could face more sanctions if it gets more and more involved in the Ukraine conflict, French Foreign Affairs Minister Catherine Colonna told French radio on Tuesday. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday that he had ordered troops to deploy with Russian forces near Ukraine...
Gazprom: NATO mine destroyer was found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015
MOSCOW (Reuters) – A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore gas pipeline in 2015 belonged to NATO. Nord Stream reported on that date in 2015 that a “munitions object” had been cleared by the Swedish...
S.Korea’s Yoon says N.Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons -Yonhap
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Tuesday that North Korea has nothing to gain from nuclear weapons, Yonhap news agency reported. (Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Kim Coghill)
French government ready to intervene to lift refineries blockade – ministers
PARIS (Reuters) – The French government stands ready to intervene to break the deadlock in the weeks-long refinery strike that have left a third of the country’s fuel stations running short, government ministers said on Tuesday. The strikes have put pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government, as rising...
NATO warns Moscow against any infrastructure attacks
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO told Moscow on Tuesday it would meet attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a “united and determined response” and was also monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens...
Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
Chile’s copper miners seek transport alternatives due to crime wave
SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean miners including state-owned Codelco will evaluate transportation alternatives after a key railway suspended transport of a major copper product due to growing theft in the country’s main mining region, the state firm said on Tuesday. Chile is the world’s top copper producer but a...
Air raid warnings across Ukraine – emergency services
KYIV (Reuters) – Emergency services put all Ukraine on alert for more missile strikes on Tuesday, a day after heavy Russian attacks. “Warning. During the day there’s a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals,” it said on the Telegram messaging app.
Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon have reached historic deal on maritime border
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Lebanon have reached “an historic agreement” on their maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. “This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.
China’s Communist Party leadership reshuffle: what to look for
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Oct 16, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China’s senior-most position. That break with precedent makes it even harder than...
