ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

Japan’s Nissan sells Russian assets to state, trade ministry says

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese automaker Nissan is selling its Russian assets to Russian state ownership, with an option to buy back the business within six years, Russia’s industry and trade ministry said on Tuesday. Nissan in a statement said it had decided to exit the Russian market and expected to...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Ukraine president says he had ‘urgent call’ with France’s Macron

PARIS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that he had held an “urgent call” with French President Emmanuel Macron after Russia’s latest attacks on Ukraine. “Also had an urgent call with @EmmanuelMacron. We discussed the strengthening of our air defence, the need for...
POLITICS
104.1 WIKY

Ukrainian foreign minister: Russian attacks on energy facilities are war crimes

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused Russia on Tuesday of committing war crimes by deliberately targeting energy facilities to create “unbearable conditions for civilians”. “Primary targets of Russian strikes are energy facilities. They’ve hit many yesterday and they hit the same and new ones...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
104.1 WIKY

Billionaire investor Yuri Milner relinquishes Russian citizenship

(Reuters) – Israeli-Russian billionaire Yuri Milner said on Monday he has renounced his Russian citizenship after leaving the country in 2014. Milner is the founder of internet investment firm DST Global, and made a fortune by betting on Chinese tech companies like e-commerce platforms Alibaba and JD.com. “My family...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

U.N. says Russian air strikes in Ukraine ‘unacceptable escalation’

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is “deeply shocked” by Russia’s most widespread air strikes since the start of the Ukraine war on Monday, a U.N. spokesman said. “This constitutes another unacceptable escalation of the war and, as always, civilians are paying the highest...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tass#Sakhalin#Oil And Gas#Russian#Exxon Mobil Corp#Reuters
104.1 WIKY

Russian couple find a refuge from war in their Istanbul bookstore

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – The conversation flowed from Turkish to Russian as Oleg and Aleksandra Chernousov chatted to guests at the launch of their bookstore in Istanbul, the start of a new life in a new city they once thought would just be a temporary home. Seven months earlier they...
EUROPE
104.1 WIKY

Gazprom: NATO mine destroyer was found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

MOSCOW (Reuters) – A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore gas pipeline in 2015 belonged to NATO. Nord Stream reported on that date in 2015 that a “munitions object” had been cleared by the Swedish...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Russia
104.1 WIKY

NATO warns Moscow against any infrastructure attacks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – NATO told Moscow on Tuesday it would meet attacks on allies’ critical infrastructure with a “united and determined response” and was also monitoring Russia’s nuclear forces closely as the country was “losing on the battlefield” in Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Jens...
MILITARY
104.1 WIKY

Indonesia’s president says ‘monetary position’ under control

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s inflation is still under control even after a rise in fuel prices, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday, noting September’s inflation rate of 5.95%. Speaking at an investment forum, the president also said that interest rates had risen by 75 basis points this...
BUSINESS
104.1 WIKY

Germany’s Scholz urges unity to ease winter energy pain

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany can weather a winter energy shortage caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine provided companies and households pull together, the German chancellor said on Tuesday before European Union ministers meet again on the energy crisis. EU energy ministers will gather in Prague ahead of a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Chile’s copper miners seek transport alternatives due to crime wave

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chilean miners including state-owned Codelco will evaluate transportation alternatives after a key railway suspended transport of a major copper product due to growing theft in the country’s main mining region, the state firm said on Tuesday. Chile is the world’s top copper producer but a...
INDUSTRY
104.1 WIKY

Air raid warnings across Ukraine – emergency services

KYIV (Reuters) – Emergency services put all Ukraine on alert for more missile strikes on Tuesday, a day after heavy Russian attacks. “Warning. During the day there’s a high probability of missile strikes on the territory of Ukraine. Please remain in shelters for your own safety, do not ignore air raid signals,” it said on the Telegram messaging app.
HEALTH SERVICES
104.1 WIKY

Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon have reached historic deal on maritime border

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel and Lebanon have reached “an historic agreement” on their maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. “This is an historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.
MIDDLE EAST
104.1 WIKY

China’s Communist Party leadership reshuffle: what to look for

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ruling Communist Party will reshuffle its leadership when it holds a once-in-five-years Congress starting Oct 16, with Xi Jinping widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China’s senior-most position. That break with precedent makes it even harder than...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy