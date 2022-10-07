ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Miranda Lambert Reveals Which Songs Were the Hardest to Write

By Clayton Edwards
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=261sQP_0iQM6vBB00

Over the years, Miranda Lambert has proved that she’s a top-tier songwriter. She wrote or co-wrote songs like “Dead Flowers”, “Bluebird”, “Tin Man”, and several more. At this point, one could almost say that Lambert makes it look easy. However, that’s definitely not the case. At times, she has to force the lyrics from her pen.

After playing this year’s Windy City Smokeout, Miranda Lambert sat down with Vulture to talk about her career and what’s coming next. During that conversation, she revealed that the songs she writes solo are always the hardest. Lambert pointed to the pandemic heartbreaker “They’ve Closed Down the Honky Tonks” as an example of that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDfmeSGUU2Q

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Miranda Lambert – They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks (Audio) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VDfmeSGUU2Q)

Miranda Lambert on the Hardest Songs to Write

Vulture asked which of her songs was the hardest to write. “Anything written by yourself is not as fun as drinking with a bunch of friends and writing songs because it’s all you,” Miranda Lambert said. “There’s nobody to blame it on, there’s nowhere to run.”

Miranda Lambert went on to give an example of a recent track that she struggled to write. She said that “They’ve Closed Down the Honky Tonks” was a battle. “I haven’t recorded it, I just put out an acoustic version of it. I was writing it in the middle of the lockdown,” she revealed.

About writing the song, she said, “I cleaned off my tour bus. That was the only other time I’ve ever cleaned off my tour bust besides today,” Lambert recalled. At the time of the interview, she was preparing for her Las Vegas residency. Cleaning off her tour bus made the pandemic feel that much more real for Miranda Lambert.

“Writing that song, I was thinking of all my friends. It was just a reality I never thought I would be living in. [The song] wasn’t about heartbreak from a man or my fiery stuff. It was like, ‘I don’t have a gig anymore. There’s no music. This is crazy,’” Miranda Lambert said. She added that the fact that she was “feeling every line” of the song made it harder to write.

A Fight with Herself

Miranda Lambert revealed that she hadn’t written anything during the pandemic before that. “It was one of those things where I’m having a standoff with my guitar. I’m like, ‘Are we going to do this again, or what’s happening?’” she recalled. Lambert said that she decided it needed to be done. So, she took her guitar to the bathroom to get to work.

“I have a tub area with a chair and a fireplace at my farm and my husband and I were living there. I was like, ‘Don’t come in here. I’m going to have a fight with myself and see if I can write this song.’ I didn’t even want to write it because that made it more real to me. But, I came out and played it for him an hour later,” Lambert recalled. “It went down pretty fast because I was living in it.”

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Says She Made Husband Brendan McLoughlin Huge Promise for Vegas Residency

Country icon Miranda Lambert‘s Las Vegas Residency began just a few days ago on September 23. The singer reveals a promise she made to her husband ahead of the residency. Lambert kicked off her residency this past Friday. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, have a relationship very loved by fans. They have shared the stage multiple times, and fans love it when they do.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miranda Lambert
Outsider.com

LOOK: Kelsea Ballerini Leaves Little to the Imagination in Photo Teasing New Album

Kelsea Ballerini is releasing her most personal album to date at midnight. Subject to Change already has a couple of singles. already has five singles that went to country radio. “HEARTFIRST” was first, and the poppier track is still a smash on the charts. Then there were “LOVE IS A COWBOY” and “THE LITTLE THINGS.” “WHAT I HAVE” is already in regular rotation, too. The track is a much more tender song. And that’s what this record is about. It’s a pretty revealing look at the things that have gone on in Ballerini’s life as she went through a divorce. The latest track dropped a week ago. It’s titled “IF YOU GO DOWN (I’M GOING DOWN TOO).”
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Willie Nelson’s Sad Suicide Confession Sparks Concern From Pals Who Fear ‘He Could Be Driving Himself To The Edge’

Country icon Willie Nelson’s bombshell confession that he once attempted suicide has left shaken friends and family fearing he could be driving himself to the edge again with his grueling workload, RadarOnline.com has learned.In his new memoir, Me and Paul: Untold Stories of a Fabled Friendship, the 89-year-old On the Road Again singer reveals he was once at the end of his rope while trying to break in as a songwriter in Nashville.Depressed and knocking back bourbon at a bar, he recalled a tune by Lightnin’ Hopkins about “feeling so bad until he lay his head on some lonesome railroad...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Linus Celebrities#The Honky Tonks#Javascript
People

John Travolta Shares Sweet Video of Son's Dog Waking Him Up

John Travolta is having a ruff time trying to get any words out. The Old Dogs actor, 68, shared a short and sweet clip on Instagram featuring his son's own dog, as it slobbered all over his face on Friday. "This is how Ben's dog Peanut wakes me up," Travolta...
PETS
TVOvermind

Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson

In other Kelly Clarkson news, it seems that her divorce drama only becomes more dramatic by the day. The original American Idol thought she found her forever love with Brandon Blackstock, but it turns out she only found a little love. Despite welcoming two beautiful children together, their marriage could not withstand its issues. Clarkson began dating Brandon Blackstock in 2012. His father is Narvel Blackstock. The elder Blackstock was once married to country music legend Reba McEntire. He was also Clarkson’s manager when she began dating his son. When they married in 2013, Brandon Blackstock became Clarkson’s husband and manager. Reba McEntire became her mother-in-law (McEntire and Blackstock were married from 1989 until their divorce in 2015). What’s the Kelly Clarkson news regarding her divorce now?
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Fans Are Losing It Over This Outfit She Wore on Gun Range Date Night With Mike Fisher

There’s a lot to love about Carrie Underwood and it’s not just her legendarily perfect singing voice. Over the years, Underwood has become a hallmark in the NFL, recently celebrating 10 years of singing the Sunday Night Football theme song. However, she’s also become a symbol of fashion in country music, and she, apparently, maintains that status during date nights with husband Mike Fisher—even out on the gun range.
NFL
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

WATCH: Bald Eagle Goes for Grizzly Bear’s Eyes in Shocking Attack on Banks of Alaskan River

In this viral video from August 2010, a bald eagle attacks a grizzly bear‘s eyes in this stunning encounter on the banks of Naknek River in Alaska. In the footage, a bear climbs up a steep hill as a man films from a boat on the river. As the bear makes its way up the incline, a huge bald eagle quickly swoops in the frame. It exits about as quickly as it moved in. The bear winces as the bird flies away.
ALASKA STATE
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Darius Rucker Reveals ‘the Best Line in a Song Ever Written’ and It’s from Johnny Cash

When it comes to song lyrics, Darius Rucker knows a thing or two about them, and he’s talking about them in a tweet. Rucker responded to a question from a fan. The fan asks what is the best one line in a song ever written. Man, that’s a heavy-duty question. Out of the many songs, especially in the world of country music, which one would Rucker pick? It happens to be a line from one of the greatest songs ever written or performed.
NFL
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

569K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy