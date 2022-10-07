ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
WLOS.com

Smith steps up: Becomes first female to play football at Asheville High

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School senior, Gracie Smith has been playing both soccer and basketball for the Cougars since her freshman season. The two-sport, student-athlete had been pestering the football coach to let her join his squad over the last four years as well. "I've been asking...
WLOS.com

Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
WLOS.com

Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating shots fired in west Asheville early Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots on Patton Avenue around 1:30 am. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit with about six rounds. Police say they were told two or three men began shooting at a then-occupied vehicle and the driver of that vehicle returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
WLOS.com

Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
WLOS.com

Thousands of job opportunities on display at area's largest hiring event

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Staff from more than 100 businesses from across Western North Carolina participated in the annual fall Career Expo held at the WNC Agricultural Center on Tuesday. But with the regional unemployment rate around Asheville at just over 3%, job seeker traffic was light. Milkco,...
WLOS.com

Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

