FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best North Carolina Town to Visit this HalloweenTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
The Best Small Town in North Carolina for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenHot Springs, NC
The Ongoing Agony of the Narcissistic Mother and the Highly Sensitive DaughterKelley A MurphyAsheville, NC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
WLOS.com
Drivers offer mixed opinions as Merrimon Avenue Conversion continues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Following the city of Asheville approving a project to convert Merrimon Avenue into a three-lane configuration, the work officially began Monday night. Drivers began to feel the effect Monday, as there was a lot more traffic than usual. While none of the drivers were fond...
WLOS.com
Smith steps up: Becomes first female to play football at Asheville High
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville High School senior, Gracie Smith has been playing both soccer and basketball for the Cougars since her freshman season. The two-sport, student-athlete had been pestering the football coach to let her join his squad over the last four years as well. "I've been asking...
WLOS.com
Compromise needed to bring American Foundation Document display to Waynesville
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Hope remains for establishing a display of America’s foundation documents at the Haywood County Courthouse in Waynesville. But plans are at a standstill and may need amending to bring them to fruition. The display would include the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and...
WLOS.com
Flying out of AVL? Better include time to find a parking spot in your plans
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — People looking to park their cars when they fly out of Asheville Regional Airport are struggling to find spaces and sometimes even missing flights because of how long the search took. “Oh, it’s very frustrating,” said Jim Allday, a flight nurse paramedic. “I try to...
WLOS.com
Transylvania County's childcare numbers 'staggering,' commissioner says
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners were presented some sobering statistics on the state of childcare in the county during a meeting Monday night, Oct. 10. Commissioners were told that the county’s ability to provide needed childcare was highly inadequate. According to county manager Jaime Laughter, in...
WLOS.com
Special Olympics NC Equestrian Tournament comes to Polk County for the first time
POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — For the first time, the Tryon International Equestrian Center hosted the Special Olympics North Carolina Equestrian Tournament. From Oct. 7-9, Special Olympics athletes from across North Carolina competed in Polk County, showcasing both control and skill. Athletes took part in a variety of events, including showmanship, dressage, western riding, gymkhana races, equitation and working trails.
WLOS.com
Students enjoy spooky art classes at Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This month, kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Henderson County are enjoying fall, as well as spooky-themed arts and crafts projects. On Tuesday afternoon, some of the students were working with construction paper and pastel paper, exploring different mediums. The kids said it...
WLOS.com
'Overreach:' NC retail group questions Asheville's authority to ban plastic bags
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Retail Merchants Association is pushing back on the city of Asheville’s plans to explore an ordinance banning single-use plastic bags at the point of sale. The Asheville City Council will discuss a phased approach during a meeting Tuesday night. The first...
WLOS.com
NCDOT prepares crews and equipment for snow and ice of winter season
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter doesn’t officially begin until December 21, but that’s not stopping NCDOT crews from preparing their crews and equipment for the snow and ice of the season. On Monday, Buncombe County crews proactively began examining equipment, loading trucks and conducting dry runs...
WLOS.com
Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans return to western NC during 'Get out the Vote' tour
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As election day quickly approaches, U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley plans to launch a statewide tour across North Carolina, including stops in the mountains. Beasley's "For the People" Get out the Vote tour will include public forums in Asheville, Lumberton and Elizabeth City, a press...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating shots fired in west Asheville early Saturday morning. Police say they received reports of multiple gunshots on Patton Avenue around 1:30 am. When they arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle had been hit with about six rounds. Police say they were told two or three men began shooting at a then-occupied vehicle and the driver of that vehicle returned fire. No injuries have been reported.
WLOS.com
Calling All Artists: Help Buncombe County come to life with new mural project
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Are you a creative looking to inspire others in Buncombe County? A new opportunity might be the one just for you!. The county's Creative Equity Mural Project is seeking out artists with a vision to revitalize three specific areas of downtown Asheville and possibly some other areas as well. County Register of Deeds Drew Reisinger first inquired about utilizing a wall of the Register of Deeds building for a potential mural space, and the idea grew from there.
WLOS.com
School board member upset that DA won't file charges after Fletcher SRO incident
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A school resource officer involved in an altercation with a fifth-grade student at Fletcher Elementary School in May is no longer with the school district. But one Henderson County Board of Public Education member doesn't think that is enough. "I have seen the video...
WLOS.com
'Those...on the side streets are going to pay the price': Merrimon Ave. conversion begins
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Earlier this year, the city of Asheville approved a $2.5 million project known as the Merrimon Avenue Conversion. It's a "road diet" with the intention of improving mobility and increasing safety for all. On Monday, Oct. 10, the conversion that has been four years in...
WLOS.com
Metallic cat sculpture that spent time at Burning Man finds a forever home in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — A cat sculpture created across the country now has a forever home in Western North Carolina. The giant, metallic cat, made a journey to one of our mountain communities, and carries with it, an inspiring message. To say Paige Tashner loves cats is an understatement....
WLOS.com
'Bears will coexist if we will': Conservation a prime topic at Bears Bees & Brews Fest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Talk of conservation filled Rabbit Rabbit Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the second annual Bears Bees and Brews Festival in Asheville. About two dozen vendors and speakers highlighted the importance of protecting the wildlife in the mountains. Education on safely living alongside western North...
WLOS.com
Sweeten Creek reopens after gas line rupture; traffic delays expected to continue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents and drivers in south Asheville will be happy to know that a busy main road reopened Tuesday morning after a ruptured gas line forced closure for hours. The Asheville Fire Department said it responded to the 2600 block of Sweeten Creek Road on Monday...
WLOS.com
Thousands of job opportunities on display at area's largest hiring event
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Staff from more than 100 businesses from across Western North Carolina participated in the annual fall Career Expo held at the WNC Agricultural Center on Tuesday. But with the regional unemployment rate around Asheville at just over 3%, job seeker traffic was light. Milkco,...
WLOS.com
Apple farms crucial to Henderson County could be impacted by sewer proposal, growers fear
EDNEYVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposal before the Henderson County Commission has some farmers in the area taking notice. The proposal is part of the Henderson County Comprehensive Plan 2045. It’s a plan to bring infrastructure to the county it anticipates will be needed by the 2045 target date. Part of that plan has to do with tying Edneyville Elementary School into the sewer system. To do so, however, means running a sewer line along Clear Creek, near numerous apple orchards.
WLOS.com
Missing: Authorities asking for help finding Weaverville man last seen over a week ago
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County authorities are asking for help locating a Weaverville man, last seen over a week ago. Authorities say, Freddy Antonio Padilla, 31, was last seen leaving church in Swannanoa on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at around 7:30 p.m. Padilla was last seen driving...
