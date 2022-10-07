Read full article on original website
Related
who13.com
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
KCCI.com
Brenna Bird and Tom Miller face off in Iowa Attorney General debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller faced off against his Republican challenger Brenna Bird in a debate at KCCI studios. The Iowa attorney general is the state's top legal officer who is in charge of Iowa's legal business. The attorney general gives legal advice and representation to most state agencies and departments. They represent the state in administrative law in all levels of the courts from Iowa district courts to the U.S. Supreme Court.
KBUR
Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor
Des Moines, IA- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for State Auditor $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law.
kiwaradio.com
Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees
Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Iowa Leads the Nation as the Best Place to Do This…
There are a lot of great things about Iowa. From the friendly folks to the small towns and everything in between, there is a lot to love about the Hawkeye state. As a former resident of the state, it caught my eye to see a recent article from CNBC that made Iowa stand out amongst the rest of the country in one key area.
KCCI.com
'What a show': Hawk watchers gather in Iowa for annual migration tradition
LISCOMB, Iowa — Hawk watchers gather every year at the Grammer Grove Wildlife Area, KCRG reports. John Campbell joined this group of bird watchers who gather every year to document the hawks that are winging their way over the state.
Albia Newspapers
DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor
DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
RELATED PEOPLE
How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?
If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
bleedingheartland.com
Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1
Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
kiow.com
Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives
Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.
Right to bear arms: Amendment to Iowa's constitution on the 2022 ballot
IOWA, USA — Iowa voters will decide if the right to keep and bear arms should be enshrined in the state's constitution. The proposed amendment to Article I would add the following section:. Right to keep and bear arms. Sec. 1A. The right of the people to keep and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
who13.com
One and done: Here’s why voters are losing a chance to compare candidates
DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds did three last time, but just one this year. Senator Chuck Grassley did two last time, but just one this year. These two Iowa Republican incumbents are limiting their debates against their Democratic challengers in 2022, compared to recent years. Governor Reynolds...
Why are flags flying at half-staff in Iowa on Sunday?
Flags across the U.S. will fly at half-staff on Sunday, Oct. 9, in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.
Gov. Reynolds selects judge to fill vacancy
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Jessica Noll, of Akron, to a judicial vacancy created by a law passed earlier this year.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds appoints new Deputy General for the Iowa Air National Guard
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey is a Sioux City native and was selected for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities that he’s demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minnesota and Iowa Homeowners Could Be Out Thousands Because of Huge Mistake
WARNING! Before that first freeze happens in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, or Illinois, there is one thing that you MUST take care of that will take you less than a minute and could save you thousands and thousands of dollars. This morning, we had frost everywhere and I know at my...
Gas Prices Rise in Iowa
(Undated)Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa According to Triple-A, the average statewide cost of regular unleaded gas is up 14 cents from last week at three-71 a gallon. Iowa’s gas prices remain below the national average, just under 4-dollars a gallon. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
KCCI.com
75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash
EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
Comments / 0