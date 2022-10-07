ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

who13.com

Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds and U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley both face re-election in about one month. Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said they are both favorites to win. Yepsen has seen a noticeable shift over the past decade in Iowa that favors Republicans.
KCCI.com

Brenna Bird and Tom Miller face off in Iowa Attorney General debate

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller faced off against his Republican challenger Brenna Bird in a debate at KCCI studios. The Iowa attorney general is the state's top legal officer who is in charge of Iowa's legal business. The attorney general gives legal advice and representation to most state agencies and departments. They represent the state in administrative law in all levels of the courts from Iowa district courts to the U.S. Supreme Court.
KBUR

Jury awards $1 million to fired state worker who’s GOP nominee for state auditor

Des Moines, IA- A jury has awarded the Republican candidate for State Auditor $1 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit against the State of Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that Todd Halbur was hired to be the comptroller of the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division in 2015 and fired in mid-2018. Under Iowa’s liquor control system, the state acts as the wholesaler for Iowa businesses that buy liquor to sell to customers. Halbur says he was demoted, then fired for being a whistleblower about prices on some products that were higher than allowed by law.
kiwaradio.com

Group Of Iowa Scientists Touts The Benefits Of Trees

Statewide, Iowa — A group of scientists and researchers from 33 Iowa colleges and universities says trees can help Iowans deal with the higher temperatures and intense rainfall expected in the decades to come. University of Iowa professor Heather Sander says trees and woodlands absorb a huge volume of...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Iowa Leads the Nation as the Best Place to Do This…

There are a lot of great things about Iowa. From the friendly folks to the small towns and everything in between, there is a lot to love about the Hawkeye state. As a former resident of the state, it caught my eye to see a recent article from CNBC that made Iowa stand out amongst the rest of the country in one key area.
Albia Newspapers

DeJear posts first ad in campaign for governor

DES MOINES — Democrat Deidre DeJear’s first television ad in Iowa’s campaign for governor is out, headed to Iowa’s airwaves and containing plenty of criticism of incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds. Reynolds’ campaign also published a new ad, which takes DeJear to task over her support...
97X

How Is Iowa One Of The States Most Impacted By Natural Disasters?

If I asked you "what is the first thing you think of when you hear natural disasters?", what do you think of? Volcanoes? Earthquakes? Hurricanes? Wildfires? I think the same thing. But Iowa, which doesn't get really any of those, is in the top 5 states most impacted by natural disasters according to a new study. How is that possible? Don't forget about floods, tornadoes, and, oh yeah, Derechos.
bleedingheartland.com

Turn the ballot over and vote no on Public Measure 1

Katie Jones lives in Des Moines with her family. She is passionate about gun violence prevention. Gun safety is on the ballot in Iowa this year. Voters will consider a state constitutional amendment called Public Measure 1, which states, “The right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed. The sovereign state of Iowa affirms and recognizes this right to be a fundamental individual right. Any and all restrictions of this right shall be subject to strict scrutiny.”
kiow.com

Gov. Reynolds announces more than $450K in Empower Rural Iowa Grants to Advance Innovative Rural Development Initiatives

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced today that a total of more than $450,000 in grants have been awarded through six Empower Rural Iowa Grant Programs. The grant awards will support rural initiatives spanning from child care and housing to workforce attraction and leadership development in more than 20 counties.
who13.com

One and done: Here’s why voters are losing a chance to compare candidates

DES MOINES, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds did three last time, but just one this year. Senator Chuck Grassley did two last time, but just one this year. These two Iowa Republican incumbents are limiting their debates against their Democratic challengers in 2022, compared to recent years. Governor Reynolds...
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds appoints new Deputy General for the Iowa Air National Guard

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Colonel Mark A. Muckey as Deputy Adjutant General for the Iowa Air National Guard. Muckey is a Sioux City native and was selected for his outstanding military achievements and leadership capabilities that he’s demonstrated through nearly four decades of military service.
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise in Iowa

(Undated)Gas prices continue to rise in Iowa According to Triple-A, the average statewide cost of regular unleaded gas is up 14 cents from last week at three-71 a gallon. Iowa’s gas prices remain below the national average, just under 4-dollars a gallon. TTWN Media Networks Inc.
KCCI.com

75-year-old dies in western Iowa crash

EXIRA, Iowa — One person died in a crash in western Iowa Sunday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 75-year-old Phyllis Hoffman's car crossed the center of Washington Street. The vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Hoffman died. The 24-year-old truck driver was not injured.
