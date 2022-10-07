Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel Maven
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
wdrb.com
Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
Wave 3
Police: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. When...
Wave 3
Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Corydon man is dead this morning after being shot by Clarksville police inside the Walmart right off Interstate 65. Police said the store was closed, but a man was inside and had lacerations to his neck. He was allegedly asked to leave by employees and...
Wave 3
Germantown veterans group prepares to struggle after thieves make off with thousands
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An overnight break-in left behind a very tough Sunday morning surprise for members of the AMVETS Daniel Boone Post 1 in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood. The group finds itself in a fight for survival after thieves trashed their building and make off with and estimated $8,500 in cash.
wdrb.com
Man with machete shot and killed by police inside Clarksville Walmart
CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a man with a machete was shot and killed by police late Monday night at the Clarksville Walmart. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Wave 3
New Direction tenants union protest ‘unlivable’ conditions
The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is continuing its annual tradition of "capturing the moment" to empower cancer patients on their emotional journey. Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police say while they were talking to him, he brandished a...
Wave 3
LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say that on...
Wave 3
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
Wave 3
LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
Wave 3
Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
Wave 3
Former LMPD officer pleads guilty to federal charges in connection to David McAtee shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The former Louisville Metro Police officer charged federally in connection to the shooting of west Louisville restaurant owner David “YaYa” McAtee plead guilty in court on Tuesday. Katie Crews plead guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law and agreed...
Wave 3
UofL Health 'Capturing the Moment' for cancer patients and survivors
Some residents cite bug infestations, mold, structural damage and lack of support from the management group, New Direction Housing Corporation as an alleged violation of renter’s rights. Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police say while they were talking...
Wave 3
Suspect charged in connection to string of ‘suspicious fires’ in Bullitt County
BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police have charged a man in connection to a string of ‘suspicious fires’ across northern Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was charged with five counts of arson, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct in connection to multiple fires happening in close proximity on Sept. 12, according to Hillview police Detective Scott Barrow.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Inmate back in custody after early morning escape in Breckinridge County
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Monday in Breckinridge County hours after he escaped from an area hospital. Breckinridge County Jailer Tara Shrewsberry said Kody Claycomb, 30, escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police said Claycomb was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Facing Charges Related To Alleged Assault In Louisville Hotel Room
A man out of Pike County is now facing charges related to an alleged attack in a Louisville hotel room last month. 40-year-old Nicholas Vogelsang, of Pikeville, is now charged in Jefferson County with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment and strangulation in addition to misdemeanor counts of assault and terroristic threatening.
Wave 3
‘I just don’t understand why’: Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. Neighbors told WAVE News the crimes happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. At...
Wave 3
Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning has been canceled. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Trooper Scotty Sharp confirmed Julissa Lovick had been found in Louisville after being reported missing out of Elizabethtown. Lovick was last seen getting...
WHAS 11
Louisville residents concerned by young thieves
A child steals from a family's front porch in the Portland neighborhood in broad daylight. The family said this isn't the first time this has happened.
