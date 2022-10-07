ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Three men sentenced in connection to homicide of Louisville 19-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three Louisville men will be facing time in prison in connection to the death of 19-year-old Devon Robinson back in July 2020. Kelvonnie Harris, D’Montray Rox and Amontre Easton were each sentenced on Tuesday to serve five years on the amended charge of criminal facilitation to murder, according to the Jefferson County Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Teen shot in Chickasaw neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a teen was found shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue, near South 36th Street, around 3:30 p.m. The teen, whose exact...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police: Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Chickasaw

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot in the Chickasaw neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. Calls came in around 3:30 p.m. to the 3500 block of Greenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting in the area, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Man with machete shot and killed by police inside Clarksville Walmart

CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police said a man with a machete was shot and killed by police late Monday night at the Clarksville Walmart. Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls said around 11:15 p.m., Walmart employees noticed a man inside the store who appeared to have cut his neck with a blade.
Wave 3

New Direction tenants union protest 'unlivable' conditions

The UofL Health Brown Cancer Center is continuing its annual tradition of "capturing the moment" to empower cancer patients on their emotional journey. Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police say while they were talking to him, he brandished a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer charged with sending explicit photo of woman during group text

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro Police Department officer is facing charges for allegedly sending out a revealing photo of a woman without her approval. Harry James Seeders, 32, of Louisville was arrested October 10 for distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Louisville Metro police say that on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD working crash involving JCPS school bus; injuries confirmed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are working a crash on Rangeland Road at Ridgecrest Road involving a JCPS school bus. The crash was reported at 4:10 p.m. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed there were multiple injuries. This is a developing story that will be updated.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man struck by vehicle in hit-and-run on I-64 in critical condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after a man was struck on I-64 East in a hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon. Around 3 p.m., officers responded to I-64 East near Alta Vista Road on reports of a pedestrian who was struck at the location, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesperson Beth Ruoff.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NewsBreak
Wave 3

UofL Health 'Capturing the Moment' for cancer patients and survivors

Some residents cite bug infestations, mold, structural damage and lack of support from the management group, New Direction Housing Corporation as an alleged violation of renter’s rights. Man dies in hospital after being shot by Clarksville police inside Walmart. Updated: 4 hours ago. Police say while they were talking...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Suspect charged in connection to string of 'suspicious fires' in Bullitt County

BULLITT CO., Ky. (WAVE) - Hillview police have charged a man in connection to a string of ‘suspicious fires’ across northern Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was charged with five counts of arson, three counts of criminal mischief and one count of disorderly conduct in connection to multiple fires happening in close proximity on Sept. 12, according to Hillview police Detective Scott Barrow.
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Inmate back in custody after early morning escape in Breckinridge County

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- An escaped inmate was taken back into custody Monday in Breckinridge County hours after he escaped from an area hospital. Breckinridge County Jailer Tara Shrewsberry said Kody Claycomb, 30, escaped while at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. Kentucky State Police said Claycomb was there with a deputy jailer after falling at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

Neighbors in Portland neighborhood concerned by young thieves

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just after 7 p.m. Sunday in the Portland neighborhood, a Ring camera caught another theft on a front porch. “I really did not think someone would be bold enough to walk straight up on the porch,” Caitlan Corbin said, while sitting on the same porch. “He looked dead up at the camera and still did it.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Amber Alert canceled, 16-year-old girl found safe in Louisville

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Elizabethtown on Tuesday morning has been canceled. Kentucky State Police Post 4 Trooper Scotty Sharp confirmed Julissa Lovick had been found in Louisville after being reported missing out of Elizabethtown. Lovick was last seen getting...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY

