gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Gets New 70th Anniversary Edition Indoor Car Cover

The 2023 Corvette C8 looks awesome, and now, customers that want to keep it looking awesome for years to come can do exactly that with this new indoor car cover. Tagged with RPO code VRZ, this new accessory is officially dubbed the Premium Indoor Car Cover in Black with Embossed 70th Anniversary Logo. The car cover is available for both the 2023 Corvette C8 Stingray and 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 models, and is offered as an LPO-level / dealer-installed accessory. Note that the cover will not fit Corvette Z06 models with the optional Z07 Performance Package.
gmauthority.com

Chevy Camaro Sales Gained Five Percent Segment Share In Q3 2022

Chevy Camaro sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Brazil during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Camaro deliveries totaled 7,922 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 52 percent compared to 5,203 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
Motor1.com

2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Dyno Run Shows 274 HP At The Wheels

It feels like US buyers have waited forever for the new Ford Ranger to arrive. Meanwhile, truck fans in Australia have the midsize truck in a variety of flavors to sample right now, including the hot Raptor. This new video from Car Expert takes three versions to a chassis dyno for some power testing.
MotorBiscuit

3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?

The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com

Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Previous Three Generations: Video

The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is dripping with go-faster goodies and track-ready performance, enhancing the already formidable eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 with a new engine, aggressive aero, revised suspension, and much, much more. Now, we’re watching as the 2023 Corvette Z06 hits the track alongside the previous three generations of Z06 in the following brief video from Chevrolet.
Motor1.com

Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer

We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
gmauthority.com

Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecasted To Be Worth Nearly $200B By 2030

The value of the global autonomous vehicle market is set to increase to nearly $200 billion by 2030, says a new report from Strategic Market Research (SMR). The report sees the value of the autonomous vehicle market increasing from $25 billion USD in 2021 to $197 billion, almost a 700 percent increase. The growth in value would come as autonomous vehicles become increasingly more viable, with automakers like General Motors Audi, Google, BMW, Ford, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo making significant investments into the budding technology.
gmauthority.com

GM Owners Overestimate Super Cruise Tech, Says IIHS

Semi-autonomous driver assist systems like GM Super Cruise are true game-changers, but according to a recent study, many users overestimate the capabilities of these new technologies. In a recent report, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) outlines the results of an IIHS study which analyzes the way in which...
gmauthority.com

GM To Get Cobalt And Nickel From Queensland Pacific Metals In Australia

GM just announced a new collaborative agreement with Australian mineral exploration company Queensland Pacific Metals to secure a source of nickel and cobalt, raw materials required in the production of new GM EVs. The cost-competitive nickel and cobalt will be used for the production of new GM Ultium batteries, with...
