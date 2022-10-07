Read full article on original website
Prepare to pay up to $17,000 over MSRP for these 15 cars with the worst dealer markups, including the Jeep Wrangler and Porsche Cayenne
Cars are still wickedly expensive due to shortages. Get ready to pay thousands above sticker price for a hot model from Jeep, Ford, Lexus, or Porsche.
2023 Corvette Gets New 70th Anniversary Edition Indoor Car Cover
The 2023 Corvette C8 looks awesome, and now, customers that want to keep it looking awesome for years to come can do exactly that with this new indoor car cover. Tagged with RPO code VRZ, this new accessory is officially dubbed the Premium Indoor Car Cover in Black with Embossed 70th Anniversary Logo. The car cover is available for both the 2023 Corvette C8 Stingray and 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 models, and is offered as an LPO-level / dealer-installed accessory. Note that the cover will not fit Corvette Z06 models with the optional Z07 Performance Package.
Chevy Camaro Sales Gained Five Percent Segment Share In Q3 2022
Chevy Camaro sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Brazil during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Camaro deliveries totaled 7,922 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 52 percent compared to 5,203 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT?
The Ford Mustang Boss 302 is a benchmark in modern Mustang performance. The Boss Mustang was quick enough to run with a new Mustang GT. The post Ford Mustang Boss 302: As Fast as a 2022 Mustang GT? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost?
The 2023 Chevy Silverado price has been announced, and it runs teh gamut from basic to upscale. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Chevy Silverado Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks
The 2024 Ford Mustang starts the S650 generation of pony cars. However, the soon-to-be-discontinued 2023 Chevy Camaro is a tough act to topple. The post 2024 Ford Mustang Vs. 2023 Chevy Camaro: More Than Looks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Dyno Run Shows 274 HP At The Wheels
It feels like US buyers have waited forever for the new Ford Ranger to arrive. Meanwhile, truck fans in Australia have the midsize truck in a variety of flavors to sample right now, including the hot Raptor. This new video from Car Expert takes three versions to a chassis dyno for some power testing.
3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car?
The 3V Mustang and its retro styling was a popular start to the S197 generation. Further, the 2008 and 2009 Bullitt offer special edition alternatives to the GT. The post 3V Mustang: What Is a 3V Pony Car? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Previous Three Generations: Video
The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is dripping with go-faster goodies and track-ready performance, enhancing the already formidable eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 with a new engine, aggressive aero, revised suspension, and much, much more. Now, we’re watching as the 2023 Corvette Z06 hits the track alongside the previous three generations of Z06 in the following brief video from Chevrolet.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler?
The Recon is an all-new Jeep boasting open-air freedom and and EV drivetrain. So are the Wrangler's days numbered? The post Is the Jeep Recon Replacing the Wrangler? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autonomous Vehicle Market Forecasted To Be Worth Nearly $200B By 2030
The value of the global autonomous vehicle market is set to increase to nearly $200 billion by 2030, says a new report from Strategic Market Research (SMR). The report sees the value of the autonomous vehicle market increasing from $25 billion USD in 2021 to $197 billion, almost a 700 percent increase. The growth in value would come as autonomous vehicles become increasingly more viable, with automakers like General Motors Audi, Google, BMW, Ford, Tesla, Volkswagen, and Volvo making significant investments into the budding technology.
Three Nascar Chevy Teams Eliminated From Playoffs After 2022 Charlotte Roval: Video
The Playoffs field narrowed to just eight competitors after the Cup Series race at the Charlotte Roval on October 9th. Out of four drivers eliminated, three belonged to the Nascar Chevy stable. Entering the race, Christopher Bell, driver of the No. 20 Toyota TRD Camry was below the Playoffs cutoff...
GM Owners Overestimate Super Cruise Tech, Says IIHS
Semi-autonomous driver assist systems like GM Super Cruise are true game-changers, but according to a recent study, many users overestimate the capabilities of these new technologies. In a recent report, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) outlines the results of an IIHS study which analyzes the way in which...
GM To Get Cobalt And Nickel From Queensland Pacific Metals In Australia
GM just announced a new collaborative agreement with Australian mineral exploration company Queensland Pacific Metals to secure a source of nickel and cobalt, raw materials required in the production of new GM EVs. The cost-competitive nickel and cobalt will be used for the production of new GM Ultium batteries, with...
