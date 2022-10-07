Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
Joann Lee Lane (February 19, 1944 – October 4, 2022)
Joann Lee Lane, 78, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mrs. Lane was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born February 19, 1944 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of George White and Jennie Henderson White.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: October 10 – October 11, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
sweetwaternow.com
Catherine (Cathy) Ann Cywinski (April 20, 1979 – October 5, 2022)
Catherine (Cathy) Ann Cywinski, 43, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. She was a resident of Casper for the past 18 years. She was born on April 20, 1979 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to the late Donald Cywinski and Patricia Cywinski.
sweetwaternow.com
John Michael “Mike” Novotny (September 11, 1960 – October 1, 2022)
John Michael “Mike” Novotny, 62 passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022 at his home in Evanston, Wyoming. He was a resident of Evanston for the past 20 years and former resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Novotny died following a short illness. He was born on September 11,...
sweetwaternow.com
Andrea Menegassi Named Downtown Rock Springs Volunteer of the Month for September
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Andrea Menegassi as their September Volunteer of the Month. Working with the Main Street/URA office, Andrea labored to gather mixologists for the Artini event hosted by the URA and Sweetwater Boces in September. The mixologists developed drinks for event attendees to sample and vote on throughout the evening.
sweetwaternow.com
Green River Knights Van Vandalized at Stratton Myers Park
GREEN RIVER — The Green River Knights American Legion baseball team received bad news Friday morning when they were alerted to vandalism done to their team van. Several windows were bashed in and shattered, resulting in damages estimated around $1,700 to $1,800, according to a Green River Knights Board President Kim Liebelt.
oilcity.news
2 dead, 2 injured after head-on collision near Rock Springs over weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people are dead and two are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision near Rock Springs on Saturday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet pickup was heading southbound and a Ford pickup was heading northbound on U.S. 191 near milepost 20 between Rock Springs and Farson. The report says the Chevy moved into the northbound lane, striking the Ford on the driver’s side in a head-on manner. The Chevy came to a rest blocking the southbound lane, and the cab of the Ford separated from the chassis and left the roadway on the east side.
sweetwaternow.com
Two Dead, Two Injured in Head-on Collision Between Rock Springs and Farson
ROCK SPRINGS — Two people died and two were injured after a head-on collision between two pickup trucks Saturday afternoon. According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol fatality crash summary, the deceased have been identified as 66-year-old Illinois resident Mark Jenkins and 43-year-old Wyoming resident Codi Burris. On Saturday, October 8, at around 1:35 p.m. WHP troopers responded to milepost 20.6 on U.S. 191 for a crash.
sweetwaternow.com
RS URA Manager Receives Wyoming Business Council Innovation Award
ROCK SPRINGS — Chad Banks, Rock Springs Urban Renewal Agency/Main Street Manager, recently received the Innovation Award from the Wyoming Business Council (WBC). Banks was recognized by the WBC for for his continued work in creative placemaking projects and public/private partnerships. Banks was nominated by the Rock Springs URA/Main Street board.
wyo4news.com
Wyo4News Snow Report: October 7, 2022
IT’S BACK! Here is your Snow Report for the State of Wyoming, brought to you by Basecamp Powersports. See them at 46 Wilkins Peak Dr., Rock Springs, WY, or call 307-3 62-3911 TODAY! When it comes to the outdoors, you need a basecamp!
sweetwaternow.com
Safely Dispose of Unwanted Prescriptions on Drug Take Back Day
This month, drug take back day is occurring October 29, 2022. Drug take back day is organized through the DEA (United States Drug Enforcement Agency) for people to dispose of their unnecessary prescription medication they may have in their households. In April of 2022, Wyoming collected 1,659 pounds of unused...
sweetwaternow.com
Mexican-Themed Cultural Event to Take Place in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River is continuing – and expanding – a special autumn tradition by combining a special cultural Mexican dance performance and children’s activity event with its Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) ofrenda exhibit.
Public Asked For Help In Identifying Vehicles In Wyoming Theft
The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the vehicles shown in the above photo in connection with a theft that happened last month. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post, the theft happened on Sept. 9. Police...
sweetwaternow.com
SCSD No. 2 Joins Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
GREEN RIVER — Sweetwater County School District (SCSD) No. 2 will be joining the Wyoming Education Association’s (WEA) lawsuit filed against the State of Wyoming for inadequate funding of public schools. The SCSD No. 2 Board of Trustees voted unanimously to join the lawsuit. They will be joining...
Public’s Help Sought In Finding Wyoming Runaway Missing Since 10/3
Police in Rock Springs are asking for the public's help in locating a runaway who has now been missing for several days. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. According to the post, Adrianna Cooke was last seen at 6:30 am on October 3...
wyo4news.com
SWSD#1 approves resignation of board member
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Sweetwater School District #1 held its regularly scheduled board meeting on October 10th, 2022 at the Central Administration Building with live YouTube streaming available. During the meeting’s general board business section, the board voted to approve the trustee resignation of John Bettolo and notify the public. Reasons for Bettolo’s resignation were not discussed at the meeting. Prior to voting on the resignation of Bettolo, treasurer of the board Matthew Jackman publicly thanked him for his service.
59-Year-Old Wyoming Woman Killed in One-Vehicle Rollover
A 59-year-old Wyoming woman has been killed in a car crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 5. That's according to Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Jeremy Beck via a press release. The release stated that "On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near...
sweetwaternow.com
YWCA Receives $1,400 Grant for Youth Programs
SWEETWATER COUNTY — YWCA of Sweetwater County was awarded a grant of $1,400 from the Rocky Mountain Power Foundation. YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women, promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. Our childcare is part of achieving this mission as childcare places a heavy burden on parents, largely women, to find a safe place for their children while working to care for their families.
sweetwaternow.com
Lifelong Friends’ Dream of Becoming U.S. Marines Comes True
GREEN RIVER — Who says dreams can’t come true? For as long as they can remember, Green River residents Braydn Boutin and Xander Mandros have been friends. In fact, it all started when they were 3 years old. As their friendship grew, so did their ideas of what...
sweetwaternow.com
SBOCES Sponsors Screening of Retrograde Film
SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater County Board of Cooperative Educational Services (SBOCES) will be hosting a screening of the film Retrograde on Thursday, October 13, at the Broadway Theater. Refreshments will be served in the lobby at 6:30 p.m. prior to the screening. The screening will then take place...
