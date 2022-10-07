Read full article on original website
GMC Hummer EV Shipped To Australia, But Not For Sale
Hummer has been a controversial topic ever since the original H1 was released. With the 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickup, GM aims to appeal to both the hardcore off-roading crowd as well as those who are more environmentally friend may not want to deal with gas stations. Regardless, the all-new electric Hummer truck has been widely anticipated, and one was recently spotted on Australian soil, starting a flurry of rumors that it would be offered in that market. However, this has been confirmed to not be the case, at least as of this writing.
2023 Cadillac Escalade-V Already Up For Sale
Making its big debut earlier this year, the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V is laden with superlatives – not only is it the quickest and most powerful production model to ever wear the Cadillac Escalade nameplate, it’s also the most expensive production Cadillac ever made. Now, this particular example is up for grabs in a new online auction.
Refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury Spied For The First Time
The Cadillac XT4 crossover is set to receive a model refresh for the 2024 model year, debuting a revised exterior, a new interior, and the latest tech features. Now, GM Authority is bringing you the first spy photos of the refreshed 2024 Cadillac XT4 Luxury. While prototypes of the 2024...
GM Design Team Releases New Cadillac Crossover Sketch
The GM Design team has just shared a new sketch of an unnamed Cadillac crossover, potentially providing an idea of the bold styling the luxury marque is aiming for in future projects. Penned by Cadillac designer Jason Chen and posted on its Instagram account, the sketch shows the side-profile of...
We Go Hands-On With The 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Interior: Video
GM officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Colorado in July, showing off a fresh third generation complete with a long list of changes and updates. As was the case for the second-gen pickup, the 2023 Chevy Colorado is once again offered in the off-road-ready ZR2 trim level, and now, we’re getting hands-on with the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 interior with the following exclusive video.
GM Files To Trademark Sidewinder For Electronic Vehicle Steering Control
GM has filed to trademark the Sidewinder name, GM Authority has learned. Filed on October 5th, 2022 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the application is assigned serial number 97620755. The application carries a Goods and Services description of “Electronic controllers for steering systems for motor land vehicles.”
GM Releases Fix For Inoperative Chevy Equinox Front Camera Module
GM has released a service update for certain units of the 2022 Chevy Equinox over an issue related to the compact crossover’s Front Camera Module. The problem: units of the Chevy Equinox affected by this issue may have a condition where the Front Camera Module (FCM) becomes unresponsive and generates a Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC).
2023 Corvette Gets New 70th Anniversary Edition Indoor Car Cover
The 2023 Corvette C8 looks awesome, and now, customers that want to keep it looking awesome for years to come can do exactly that with this new indoor car cover. Tagged with RPO code VRZ, this new accessory is officially dubbed the Premium Indoor Car Cover in Black with Embossed 70th Anniversary Logo. The car cover is available for both the 2023 Corvette C8 Stingray and 2023 Corvette C8 Z06 models, and is offered as an LPO-level / dealer-installed accessory. Note that the cover will not fit Corvette Z06 models with the optional Z07 Performance Package.
Chevy Trailblazer Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In October 2022
In October 2022, a Chevy Trailblazer discount offers low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Trailblazer and 2023 Trailblazer. Additionally, the Bow Tie brand offers a national lease for $239 per month for 24 months on the 2022 Trailblazer AWD LT, and $269 per month for 24 months on the 2023 Trailblazer AWD LT Preferred Equipment Group, for current lessees of a 2017 model year or newer vehicle.
2023 GMC Yukon Gets New Sterling Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 GMC Yukon and extended-length Yukon XL add four new exterior colors to their palette: Titanium Rush Metallic, Frosted Pine Metallic, Volcanic Red Tintcoat, and Sterling Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Sterling hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Metallic is...
Cadillac XT5 Discount Offers Up To $1,000 Off In October 2022
In October 2022, a Cadillac XT5 discount offers $1,000 off 2022 XT5 models when purchasing, and $500 off when taking advantage of low-interest financing. Low-interest financing is also available on 2023 Cadillac XT5 models. Additionally, the luxury marque offers a competitive national lease for $469 per month for 39 months...
GM Canada Sales Up 28 Percent During Third Quarter 2022
GM Canada sales increased 28 percent to 62,075 units during the third quarter of 2022. Sales increased at Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands, while decreasing at Buick. “GM Canada’s results this quarter reflect sustained customer demand combined with improvements in vehicle production and dealer deliveries,” said Vice president, Sales, Service and Marketing of GM Canada, Sandor Piszar. “The team delivered impressive sales across our key products, including EVs, full-size SUVs, and full-size pickups. These results also demonstrate the full impact of Oshawa Assembly, which is building both light-duty and heavy-duty pickups across three shifts of production,” he added.
2023 GMC Sierra HD Regular Cab, Double Cab Production Under Constraint
The 2023 GMC Sierra HD introduces a handful of changes and updates, dropping in as the final model year before the arrival of the fully refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD. Now, GM Authority has learned that production of 2023 GMC Sierra HD Regular Cab and Double Cab body styles is under constraint.
Watch A FedEx BrightDrop Zevo 600 Get Wrapped: Video
GM is stepping into the all-electric space with a wide range of products, including all-electric commercial vehicles like the BrightDrop Zevo 600 delivery van. Now, we’re watching as a BrightDrop Zevo 600 is wrapped and prepped for service by FedEx. For those readers who may be unaware, the BrightDrop...
New Photos Show 2024 Silverado HD Work Truck’s Unique Fascia
Last month, GM revealed the refreshed 2024 Chevy Silverado HD, which brings an updated exterior, an overhauled interior, powertrain improvements, as well as capability gains. However, Chevy only showed off the range-topping High Country trim during the truck’s big debut. Today, we’re bringing you a glimpse of what appears to be a 2024 Silverado HD in Work Truck (WT) trim.
GM Owners Overestimate Super Cruise Tech, Says IIHS
Semi-autonomous driver assist systems like GM Super Cruise are true game-changers, but according to a recent study, many users overestimate the capabilities of these new technologies. In a recent report, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) outlines the results of an IIHS study which analyzes the way in which...
2022 GMC Canyon Heated Seat Retrofit Under Way
The 2022 GMC Canyon was recently under constraint for the heated seat and ventilated seat features, but luckily, customers affected by this constraint are now eligible to have the features retrofitted as part of a new GM customer satisfaction program. Previously, certain units of the 2022 GMC Canyon were under...
GM To Get Cobalt And Nickel From Queensland Pacific Metals In Australia
GM just announced a new collaborative agreement with Australian mineral exploration company Queensland Pacific Metals to secure a source of nickel and cobalt, raw materials required in the production of new GM EVs. The cost-competitive nickel and cobalt will be used for the production of new GM Ultium batteries, with...
Supercharged Corvette Z06 Takes On Aston Martin Vantage: Video
With the naturally aspirated 7.0L V8 LS7 gasoline engine mounted up front, plus a relatively low curb weight, the 2006 Chevy Corvette Z06 was a monster right from the factory. That said, throwing a little boost into the mix can make a world of difference, as demonstrated in the following drag racing video.
Watch The 2023 Corvette Z06 Race The Previous Three Generations: Video
The new 2023 Corvette Z06 is dripping with go-faster goodies and track-ready performance, enhancing the already formidable eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 with a new engine, aggressive aero, revised suspension, and much, much more. Now, we’re watching as the 2023 Corvette Z06 hits the track alongside the previous three generations of Z06 in the following brief video from Chevrolet.
