North Carolina defeated Miami, 27-24, on Saturday to move to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in the ACC's Coastal Division. It was a big conference win on the road that put the Tar Heels in first place in the division ahead of this weekend's game at Duke. On Monday morning, former UNC linebacker Jeff Schoettmer and Inside Carolina's Ross Martin were joined by former Tar Heel star wide receiver Ryan Switzer for a new episode of 'Calling the Schoetts' presented by Blue Shark Vodka. The win over Miami was a big step for the UNC defense. The Tar Heels held the Hurricanes to 41 total yards rushing on 23 carries and only seven yards rushing in the second half. Scoring defense is the only defensive stat that matters, said Schoettmer, as North Carolina finally put together a complete game that featured complementary football.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 HOUR AGO