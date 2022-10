Nashville, Tenn-based HCA Healthcare donated $1.5 million to Fisk University to address the nationwide nursing shortage. The funding will support scholarships for students pursuing a degree in nursing. According to an Oct. 11 news release, the gift is part of the organization's goal to give $10 million over three years to historically Black colleges and universities and Hispanic serving institutions.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO