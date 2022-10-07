ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley girls soccer closes in on rare playoff berth

The Valley girls soccer team has a chance to set a record and do what only one other team has done in the program’s 20 years. With a win or a tie Wednesday at Deer Lakes, the Vikings (6-6 overall, 5-5 Section 2-2A) will clinch a WPIAL playoff spot for only the second time. The other came in 2016.
