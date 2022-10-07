Study: Hamilton and Middletown Among Ohio's Top Cities for Ghost Sightings
As Halloween approaches, many enjoy going to haunted houses with scripted scares from hired actors, but the real stories around Ohio may be a better fright – especially in Greater Cincinnati
A recent study from BetOhio.com notes the top 10 cities with the most ghost sightings in Ohio. Springfield comes in at No. 1 with 69 sightings.
The Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton ranks No. 2 on the list, with 39 reported sightings, a 1.35% chance of seeing a ghost and +7307 odds for the same. A number of areas in Hamilton are rumored to be haunted, such as the historic Butler County Courthouse, which has been around since the 1800s. According to Travel Butler County, historians have reported seeing the ghost of a watchman from the 1860s who still makes his rounds late at night.
Middletown ranks as No. 9 and is tied with Troy with 23 sightings, a 0.8% chance and +12400 odds. Many of the Middletown sightings may be from the Sorg Opera House, a notorious spot for haunts. According to ohioexploration.com, it is rumored that former residents roam the halls of the opera house, including the original owner Paul J. Sorg, who often is seen in his former seat in the first balcony. There also is a “lady in red” who people have heard singing from dressing rooms and vanishes as you get closer.
BetOhio.com compiled its data by utilizing information from GhostsofAmerica.com to find the number of ghost sightings statewide. Then, it detailed the probability of a ghost sighting.
