Study: Hamilton and Middletown Among Ohio's Top Cities for Ghost Sightings

Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO