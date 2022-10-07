Read full article on original website
Why common respiratory viruses cause more severe illness in kids
Respiratory infections caused by respiratory syncytial virus, enterovirus and other common viruses tend to cause more severe disease among children in part because of their small airways. Across the U.S., children sick with respiratory diseases are filling up children's hospitals and crowding emergency rooms at unprecedented levels. The CDC in...
5-day isolation period inadequate, study finds: 3 COVID-19 updates
Experts are raising concerns over COVID-19 isolation guidelines after a new study showed 80 percent of symptomatic participants who were infected when the omicron BA.1 variant was dominant were still testing positive five days after symptom onset. The findings were published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open and are based...
Hospitals cut pediatrics to make room for more lucrative adult patients
Hospitals nationwide are facing unprecedented financial challenges and operating in the negative. As a result, many are opting to shutter pediatric units to make room for more adult patients, who are usually more profitable, The New York Times reported Oct. 11. Pediatric inpatient units in the U.S. fell nearly 20...
Nearly 36% of US counties are 'maternity deserts': report
Access to maternity care is diminishing during COVID-19 in places across the country, according to a report released Oct. 11 from March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization. 1. Thirty-six percent of U.S. counties are designated as maternity care "deserts," defined by March of Dimes as those without obstetric hospitals or birth centers and without obstetric providers.
'It's definitely concerning': Health experts react to latest Ebola threat
A rare strain of Ebola has been suspected or confirmed in at least 64 cases in Uganda, and global health experts are concerned because no vaccines or treatments exist, Nature reported Oct. 7. "It’s definitely concerning," Daniel Bausch, director of emerging threats and global health security at Find, the global...
Texas children's hospital opens infectious disease unit
Cook Children's Medical Center has built an infectious diseases critical care unit to better care for patients with contagious illnesses and prevent spread, the Fort Worth, Texas-based system said Oct. 11. The six-bed unit features specialized air ventilation systems, dedicated space for visitors and employees to don and doff personal...
40% of Americans not honest about COVID-19, use of precautions, survey says
Nearly half of U.S. adults reported misrepresentation and/or nonadherence regarding public health measures against COVID-19. Four in 10 Americans surveyed report that they were less than truthful about whether they had COVID-19 and/or failed to comply with preventive measures during the height of the pandemic, according to a new nationwide study published Oct. 10 in JAMA Network Open.
Cancer vaccines may start arriving at clinics in five years, researcher says
New cancer vaccine research shines a positive light on the possibility of cancer vaccines. Three new vaccines are being studied in patients with pancreatic and breast cancer and colon polyps, The New York Times reported Oct. 10. The pancreatic cancer vaccine underwent its first safety study with 12 patients with...
The risks of 'medium COVID'
A plethora of research suggests that the risk of severe health complications is highest in the weeks — not months — after a COVID-19 infection, yet this crucial period is often lumped into the broader term "long COVID-19," Benjamin Mazer, MD, wrote in an Oct. 11 article for The Atlantic.
