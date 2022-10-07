Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Gets Unemployment Boost as More People in Work Than Expected
The rate of unemployment in September 2022 dropped to 3.5 percent, compared to September 2021 when it stood at 4.7 percent, says the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The jobs report shows fewer people are unemployed — but in this strange economy, that's bad news
Job creation slowed for the second straight month but remains above the pre-pandemic average, showing that the US is still nowhere near a recession.
Economy adds 263K jobs in September, unemployment ticks down
The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department.
US employers added 263,000 new jobs in September as ‘cracks’ appear in labor market
Jobs market growth has remained robust despite rising interest rates and fears of a recession, but how long it can maintain trajectory is unknown
Prices are set to fall for homes, cars, and furniture. It's a sign the Fed may not need to risk a recession that punishes job seekers.
Signs point to prices of homes, cars, and furniture easing in the coming months. Some economists say that means the Federal Reserve doesn't need to squash jobs to cool inflation. If the Fed acts too soon, it may be difficult to reverse out of an economic downturn. Home prices across...
US home prices are falling at the fastest rate since the Great Financial Crisis, says Black Knight
Home prices fell in August for the second straight month, according to data from Black Knight. Median prices fell 0.98% in August, following July's upwardly revised 1.05% monthly decline. They mark the biggest single-month price declines since January 2009 and are among the eight largest on record. Home prices fell...
EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?
WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data
Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
Canada gains jobs in September, jobless rate edges lower
OTTAWA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian economy added jobs in September, but did little to recoup the losses of the last three months, while the jobless rate beat forecasts, edging down as fewer people looked for work, official data showed on Friday.
Unemployment rate falls to 50-year low of 3.5%
Employers added a solid 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.5%. The strong jobs numbers were bad news for investors who fear the Federal Reserve will continue to raise interest rates.
Softening September Job Gains Led by Healthcare, Hospitality
While overall job gains softened in September, non-farm employment rebounded to pre-pandemic levels from August, up 263,000 from 315,000, with the biggest gains in healthcare, leisure and hospitality, according to a Friday (Oct. 7) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% returning to...
The Fed just confirmed that its self-induced ‘growth recession’ could put more than a million Americans out of work
New projections from the Federal Reserve show unemployment climbing to 4.4% in 2023. If proven correct, that would mean around 1.5 million more Americans would go unemployed by the end of next year. The inflation fight will be painful, but letting prices surge would bring "far greater pain," Fed Chair...
U.S. adds 263,000 jobs in September as growth cools
The latest job market summary for September from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the U.S. labor market has begun to slow; still, the Federal Reserve is monitoring hiring rates to determine if it will continue to raise interest rates, per The New York Times. The labor market's resilience continues to challenge the Federal Reserve, which is working to cut job growth enough to tackle inflation. In the report released Friday, the Labor Department said employers added 263,000 open positions in September, a decrease from the 315,000 added in August. The unemployment rate also decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.5 over...
September jobs report breakdown: Which industries hired the most workers?
The Labor Department reported on Friday that U.S. employers added 263,000 workers in September, with hiring at bars and restaurants helping to boost the headline number.
Is the Labor Market Shifting? A New Report Suggests Companies Are Regaining Power
The private sector added more jobs than expected in September.
ValueWalk
The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
September jobs report likely to show hiring cooled but remained healthy
The Labor Department will release the September jobs report on Friday morning, which is expected to show that hiring slowed but remained healthy last month.
On The Money — Job growth remains strong as economy slows
The U.S. keeps adding new jobs at a stellar, if slower, pace but it may not be like this for long. We’ll also look at why the GOP’s plan to shrink the IRS may not work and where down payments on homes are rising the fastest. 🗳️ But...
Latest jobs report fuels fears of interest rate hike
The latest jobs report is fueling fears that a big interest rate hike is likely, as the Federal Reserve tries to aggressively fight inflation. Business analyst Jill Schlesinger breaks down the report.
How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”
The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
