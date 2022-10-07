ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips#Economics#Npr
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How do we know when a recession has begun?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The economy shrank in the first half of this year, the government confirmed in a report Thursday, underscoring fears of a broad-based slowdown that could lead to a recession. At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits — a figure that often reflects the pace of layoffs — fell to a five-month low. The drop suggests that companies are holding onto their staffs, despite the slowdown in growth, and that those who do get laid off are quickly finding new jobs. Hiring remains strong and the unemployment rate is near a 50-year low....
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Truck transportation jobs walloped in September: BLS data

Truck transportation jobs in September suffered a decline that could be viewed as historic. September jobs declined 11,400 jobs to a seasonally adjusted total of 1,580,800 jobs. That is only the third month since the pandemic began in which truck transportation jobs dropped. Where the decline could be seen as...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
PYMNTS

Softening September Job Gains Led by Healthcare, Hospitality

While overall job gains softened in September, non-farm employment rebounded to pre-pandemic levels from August, up 263,000 from 315,000, with the biggest gains in healthcare, leisure and hospitality, according to a Friday (Oct. 7) report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5% returning to...
BUSINESS
The Week

U.S. adds 263,000 jobs in September as growth cools

The latest job market summary for September from the Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates the U.S. labor market has begun to slow; still, the Federal Reserve is monitoring hiring rates to determine if it will continue to raise interest rates, per The New York Times. The labor market's resilience continues to challenge the Federal Reserve, which is working to cut job growth enough to tackle inflation. In the report released Friday, the Labor Department said employers added 263,000 open positions in September, a decrease from the 315,000 added in August. The unemployment rate also decreased from 3.7 percent to 3.5 over...
BUSINESS
ValueWalk

The U.S. Is Officially In A Recession

In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. The Commerce Department on Thursday made its third and final revision to second-quarter GDP. Officially, the U.S. is in a recession, since GDP contracted at a 0.6% annual pace in the second quarter.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

How to Prepare for “A Strange Recession”

The United States, Europe, and Asia might be headed towards recession starting late this year or early next year due to economic trends and other risks, according to two global economists. The pandemic’s effect — especially on China — and the war in Ukraine are two of the biggest factors...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy