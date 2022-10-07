Read full article on original website
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The way the New Orleans Saints rode Taysom Hill and Andy Dalton to victory in Week 5 begs questions about how they’ll move forward. Is the Hill experiment at tight end being largely abandoned?. And after two solid starts by Dalton, would the Saints...
Packers stagger back home after surprising loss to Giants
The offense can’t put together a complete performance. The defense isn’t living up to its preseason expectations. Green Bay’s output through the first five weeks of the season raises doubts about the Packers’ chances of winning a fourth straight NFC North title and seriously challenging for a Super Bowl berth.
Despite 1-4 start, Commanders remain confident entering ‘must-win’ game vs. Bears
ASHBURN, Va. — Jonathan Allen didn’t mince his words. “It’s definitely a must-win,” Allen said of the Washington Commanders’ upcoming Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. “We’re 1-4. I don’t know too many teams that have started out 1-5 and still had a...
Commanders Corner: One Titanic struggle
Washington’s 21-17 loss to Tennessee was the Commanders’ fourth straight and makes them one of five 1-4 teams at this point of the NFL season (Houston is 1-3-1). In a league where every team is engineered to finish between 10-7 and 7-10 (love the 17-game season), the Burgundy and Gold are already three games under .500 after five weeks. And this is not an isolated incident: they’ve started 2-3, 1-4 and 0-5 over the previous three seasons (one certainly misses the days when Jay Gruden churned out 3-2 starts from 2015-18).
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — LAS VEGAS: RB Brittain Brown, LB Jayon Brown, TE Foster Moreau, DT Johnathan Hankins, DT Matthew Butler, DE Tashawn Bower. KANSAS CITY: RB Ronald Jones, K Harrison Butker, QB Shane Buechele, DE Mike Danna, DE Joshua Kaindoh, G Trey Smith.
Tomlin: Steelers need to work back toward ‘respectability’
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The hole the Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in is basically unprecedented during Mike Tomlin’s long and largely successful tenure. Five games into the season, the Steelers (1-4) are injury-plagued and toothless on defense. Young, inexperienced and ineffective on offense. The upcoming schedule is daunting. And...
Bills draw inspiration from Kobe-led Olympic ‘Redeem Team’
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Sticking with his yearlong message of “Find A Way,” Bills coach Sean McDermott had his players view the recently released documentary chronicling the U.S. men’s basketball team’s journey to win the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Games. The film’s...
Chiefs leaning on culture, experience to eke out close wins
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have been walking a fine line between success and failure through the first month of the season. So far there’s been far more success. But whether it was the frantic finish to beat the Chargers, their collapse in Indianapolis...
Jaguars take huge step back after showing signs of progress
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have flushed four weeks of progress in four quarters against rival Houston. Lackluster effort, boneheaded decisions, costly turnovers and dropped passes. It was the kind of performance everyone has grown accustomed to seeing from the Jaguars for the past decade or more.
Carson Wentz did his best to de-escalate what Ron Rivera started
Wentz did his best to de-escalate what Rivera started originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Carson Wentz unwittingly became part of a large NFL story on Monday, when Ron Rivera initially identified the quarterback position as the reason why the Commanders are lagging behind the rest of the division before he clumsily attempted to defend the team’s current signal-caller.
LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
Today in Sports History: Favre throws his 500th TD pass
1890 — The first 100-yard dash under 10 seconds is run by John Owens at 9.8 in an AAU track and field meet in Washington. 1902 — Laurie Auchterlonie beats Stewart Gardner with a 307-total to win the U.S. Open golf title. 1925 — The New York Giants...
Rays disappointed, not discouraged by early postseason exit
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Four straight playoffs berths, a World Series appearance and ample reasons to believe the future could be even brighter. Despite back-to-back early postseason exits, the Tampa Bay Rays remain confident they’re built for long-term success, and that their persistence and commitment to developing young talent will be rewarded with a championship. Eventually.
Column: Ron Rivera can save his job by continuing this trend with the Commanders
Carolina firing head coach Matt Rhule on Monday morning sparked the question I alluded to in this week’s NFL Recap: How much longer does Ron Rivera have to turn around the Washington Commanders?. Washington’s 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans was the typical “snatching defeat from the jaws of...
Today in Sports History: Man O War defeats Sir Barton
1920 — In the final race of his career, 3-year-old Man O War defeats 1919 Triple Crown winner Sir Barton in a match race, the Kenilworth Park Gold Cup. Sent off at odds of 1-20, Man o War wins by seven lengths for his 14th consecutive victory. 1940 —...
Defending champion Braves not themselves in Game 1 NLDS loss
ATLANTA (AP) — It was only the fourth inning, but Dansby Swanson couldn’t hide his frustration. Slamming his bat and helmet against the ground and throwing his batting gloves aside, Swanson summed up the Atlanta Braves’ afternoon. It was an uncharacteristic move for the usually level-headed shortstop.
City Leaders Back JSU Stadium As Power 5 Teams Vie for Deion Sanders
Jackson leaders hope their decision will aid in keeping the Tigers’ coach with the program for a long time.
Orlando’s young roster now includes young star Banchero
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic gathered for their first meeting of training camp last month and the theme of coach Jamahl Mosley’s talk was accountability. A bit later, Mosley was running a couple minutes behind schedule for an interview session with some reporters. That’s when point guard Cole Anthony good-naturedly pointed to his watch, proving that the Magic are indeed listening to what Mosley is preaching.
Rockets far from contention, but excited about young talent
HOUSTON (AP) — From the outside, it is hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel for a Houston Rockets team that finished with the NBA’s worst record for the past two seasons. Inside the organization, however, optimism abounds because those last-place finishes have allowed...
Gilbert, Kirby anchors for Mariners now and into future
The Seattle Mariners turned to George Kirby to close out the team’s wild-card sweep against Toronto. Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle’s return to the AL Division Series. The Mariners have two of baseball’s best young arms in Kirby and Gilbert, and they are hoping the right-handers...
