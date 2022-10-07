Read full article on original website
‘Porktober’ returns to Indiana’s Tenderloin Lovers Trail, offers exclusive prizes
This October, “Porktober” returns and diners can celebrate by visiting locally-owned restaurants on the Tenderloin Lovers Trail. The trail can be found on the Indiana Culinary Trails Passport, which was launched by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, the Indiana Destination Development Corporation (IDDC) and Indiana Foodways Alliance (IFA). Tyler...
Circle Center Mall is welcoming small businesses, artists, and coworking space
Circle Center Mall opened its doors in Indianapolis in 1995, and since then it’s seen many changes. Luke Aeschliman, General Manager at Circle Center Mall, told us about how the mall is continuing to make improvements. In 2022, the mall added the restaurant Sugar Factory, North High Brewing Company...
Pacers-themed restaurant opens inside IND airport
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Pacers-themed restaurant opened Tuesday at the Indianapolis International Airport. The Indiana Pacers Courtside Club Restaurant is in the Civic Plaza toward the main entrance of the airport. Its menu features basketball and Pacers-themed food, including the Boomer Burger, named after the Pacers’ mascot. The...
National Coming Out Day celebrates LGBTQ+ community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — National Coming Out Day is a way to create community and empower the LGBTQ+ community. Chris Paulsen, the chief executive officer of the Indiana Youth Group, said, “Indianapolis has a huge LGBTQ community and it’s really important that we lean on each other. Knowing there is a community even if your family of origin doesn’t accept you there is a whole family waiting to accept and embrace who you really are.”
Owner of Liftoff Creamery pays forward his passion for entrepreneurship and aviation
Ryan Lynch, Owner of Liftoff Creamery, has combined a love for ice cream and aviation for his business. Established in 2020, Liftoff offers ice cream and other desserts while providing an opportunity to teach younger generations the basics of running a small business. Lynch shares his love of aviation with...
Real estate market continues to fall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While sale prices are on the rise, the real estate market continues to fall. Realtor Dan Brown joined Daybreak to discuss why the market is falling. “It’s still a dynamic market. It is slowing down a little bit. Some of that is just due to the season. Although we’re still very busy, the market still is clipping right along. People are buying and selling houses every day. One of the big impacts of course is that the interest rates have picked up,” Brown said.
Where to vote early in Hamilton County
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Early voting will begin Wednesday in Hamilton County at two locations in Noblesville. The Hamilton County Government and Judicial Center at 1 Hamilton Square, and the Hamilton County Fairgrounds at 2003 E. Pleasant St. will be the initial sites for early voting. Later, early voting will be extended to sites in Carmel, Fishers and Westfield.
Health Spotlight: Vaping; Biden’s marijuana review; Butler player diagnosed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – According to a new study by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaping remains common for teenagers. The study estimates more than 2.5 million middle school and high school students used E-cigarettes this year. Of the teens who used e-cigarettes, more than one quarter of them reportedly were using daily. Nearly 85% of teens who vape say they use flavored E-cigarettes. I spoke with WISH-TV’s medical expert and former U.S. Surgeon General about this report.
Indianapolis crews try to rescue work crew on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis firefighters on Monday night were trying to rescue multiple workers on the side of the Regions Tower downtown. It’s the third tallest building in Indianapolis with 36 stories. Firefighters were sent to a rope rescue shortly before 10:05 p.m. Monday at the Regions Tower,...
Greenwood Park Mall bans 3 people for a year after carrying guns inside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say three people are banned for a year from the Greenwood Park Mall for bringing guns inside. Investigators say they were lawfully carrying the guns and didn’t make any threats, but Simon Property Group doesn’t allow weapons on its properties. This comes after...
Frosty start, sunny and seasonable Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)–We have another frosty start on tap across the state this morning. Temperatures start in the 30s this morning but we’ll see highs return back to normal this afternoon. TODAY: Frost likely this morning. Look for lots of sunshine throughout the day as high pressure is in...
Fishers food, beverage tax approved to begin Dec. 1
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — It will soon get more expensive to eat and drink at restaurants in Fishers. The Fishers City Council on Monday night approved a 1% food and beverage tax. News 8 first reported on the tax last week. The extra cash will be used to fund...
Damp and windy Wednesday ahead
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking increasing rain chances and winds for our Wednesday before another patch of chilly air slides into the state. Tuesday night: A mild night is ahead with lots of cloud cover. We can’t rule out a stray shower for the Indy metro with the bulk of the rain set to occur to our north tonight. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Franciscan Health hospitals closing outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville will close their outpatient COVID-19 testing clinics for good on Saturday. Franciscan says the number of symptomatic individuals seeking tests at both hospital locations has “remained significantly low” in recent months. People will still be able to...
IFD: Hot grease sparks north side house fire
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hot grease left unattended on a stove was the cause of a house fire Sunday on the city’s north side. Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were called to a fire in the 4800 block of Kessler Boulevard North Drive at around 6 p.m., IFD said in a tweet. That’s a residential area near 48th Street, not far from Broadmoor Country Club.
Westfield police asking for help to find 2 missing teenagers
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Westfield are asking for the public’s help to find two missing teenage boys. Moises Landaverde, 16, and his friend, 15-year-old Joshua Chavarria, were last seen between Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Investigators believe the boys left their homes in Westfield on foot...
Police: Armed robbers hit Fishers bank
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department is responding to an armed robbery in Fishers Tuesday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fishers Police Department, police responded to Star Financial Bank in the 8762 E. 96th St. on reports of an armed robbery. That’s just east of I-69.
4 IPS board candidates oppose ‘Rebuilding Stronger’ proposal plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ahead of the Nov. 8 school board elections, Indianapolis Public Schools board candidates Nicole Carey, Angelia Moore, Hope Hampton and Kristen Phair say they were against progressing the district’s “Rebuilding Stronger” proposal forward for a final draft. In a forum hosted Thursday evening...
21 hit-and-run fatalities in Indianapolis in 2022 exceed 2021 total
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The number of fatalities from hit-and-runs in 2022 already exceeds the total for 2021. This year so far has had 21 fatal hit-and-runs, while 2021 had 20 for the entire year. Officer William Young with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday, “We have had a significant...
Silver Alert Canceled for missing 44-year-old man from McCordsville
MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 44-year-old man missing from McCordsville. That’s about 20 miles northeast of Indianapolis. Police believe he’s in extreme danger and may need medical assistance. Police say Wayne Hurd is 6 feet and 5 inches tall, 240...
