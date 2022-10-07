ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Update | Boyfriend of Tri-Cities mom who was found in Columbia River is jailed in Portland

By Cameron Probert
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

The 34-year-old boyfriend of a Tri-Cities woman found dead in the Columbia River is being held in a Portland, Ore., jail on a fugitive from justice warrant.

Richard Michael Jacobson was arrested less than three days after Brandy Ebanez’s body was found in the water by a fisherman on Sept. 27.

She’d been wrapped in plastic bags and dumped in the water many days before she was found, say investigators.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sept. 30, Jacobson was booked into the Multonomah County jail by Portland police.

Online jail records on Friday show he continues to be held on a felony fugitive warrant with no bail and on an unknown Multonomah County hold.

It’s unclear what the warrant is for and Tri-Cities police have not said if it is in connection to the 34-year-old Kennewick mother of two.

On Friday, investigators confirmed for the first time that they considered her death a homicide after her family posted about her death.

“Let’s just call a spade a spade she was MURDERED,” said a social media post shared by Brandy Ebanez’s sister Breann Ebanez. “She was killed, then her body was put in the water to not be found ... like she didn’t matter.”

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office with help from Kennewick and Richland detectives have been investigating Ebanez’s death since her body was found just off shore, east of the cable bridge.

Investigators believe she had been in the river for a while before she was discovered, Lt. Jason Erickson confirmed to the Herald.

Kennewick police helped search Ebanez’s apartment on the 3700 block of West Kennewick Avenue on Sept. 29, where she reportedly lived with Jacobson and two children.

“Evidence collected thus far confirms this was not a random incident and detectives with Kennewick PD and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating this as a homicide,” Kennewick Sgt. Joe Santoy wrote in a news release Friday.

Until now officials have been reluctant to release much about her death or the investigation. And they had not made public that it was a murder investigation until Friday.

Santoy said they would release more information soon but no information on a suspect was released.

Benton County Superior Court records show Ebanez’s mother filed this week for emergency guardianship of Brandy’s daughters, ages 12 and 9. Details of the custody request are not public.

Jacobson was in Portland with the two girls when he was arrested on Sept. 30, according to investigators.

Missing for 2 weeks

Brandy Ebanez was one of six children who grew up in Pahala, Hawaii. She moved to the Tri-Cities six years ago.

A GoFundMe campaign created by Melrae Smith said she was loved by everyone who knew her. Smith was raising money to help the Ebanez family with travel costs and other expenses.

“She had the biggest heart and cared so much for people,” Smith wrote. “ If you ever knew Brandy, you know she would have your back no matter what. She was a great caring mother of two adorable daughters.”

“Because of this heinous act of violence, she will never get to teach her two girls how to drive. She’ll never get to watch them graduate. She won’t get to watch them walk down the aisle when they get married and all the little beautiful and precious moments in between,” according to the image posted by Breann Ebanez.

Breann Ebanez has previously said through Facebook that her sister had been reported missing but it’s unclear when.

She told a Honolulu television station that they weren’t able to reach their sister for more than two weeks.

She thanked the fisherman who discovered her body and urged anyone with information to contact the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached at 509-735-6555.

Comments / 5

candycane
3d ago

"Let’s just call a spade a spade she was MURDERED,” said a social media post shared by Brandy Ebanez’s sister Breann Ebanez....the brotha is innocent. Defund da racist police. tee hee hee

Reply
2
Laurie Idlenomore Ahto
4d ago

prayers for this woman's children and her family. prayers they find whi did this to her

Reply
4
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Suspect in death of woman found in river arrested in OR

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) has identified a suspect in the murder of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27. According to the KPD, the suspect was known to Ebanez. The suspect was arrested in Oregon on an arrest warrant and...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tri-cities, WA
City
Richland, WA
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Tri-cities, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Richland, OR
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Kennewick, WA
Kennewick, WA
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
Tri-City Herald

Real estate agent finds dead woman while showing rural, vacant property, WA cops say

A real estate agent discovered a dead woman while showing a rural, vacant property to potential buyers, Washington authorities said. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the property in Camas after getting a 911 call about the body on Sunday, Oct. 9, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tuesday, Oct. 11, news release.
CAMAS, WA
98.3 The KEY

Boyfriend of Murdered Kennewick Mom is Behind Bars in Oregon

The boyfriend of a dead woman found floating in the Columbia River is behind bars in Oregon. A fisherman found the body of 34-year old Brandy E. Ebanez on Tuesday, September 27th. She was wrapped in plastic and dumped several days before she was found. Ebanez was missing for 2-weeks. Ebanez leaves behind two daughters, ages 12 and 9.
KENNEWICK, WA
Portland Tribune

Portland police called to two bodies on Sunday

Suspicious death investigations underway after bodies are found hours apart in different parts of town.Police have opened two suspicious death investigations after two bodies were found in different parts of Portland hours apart on Sunday. The names of the deceased were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the most recent investigation began just after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 when officers were called out to Northeast Marine Drive near Northeast 2nd Avenue over "suspicious circumstances." Officers discovered a body when they arrived at the scene. After confirming the person was dead, the bureau's Homicide Unit was called...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Columbia River#Police#Violent Crime
98.3 The KEY

This Rage Room May Be the Most Cathartic Place in Tri-Cities

I had one of the most action-packed weekends of my life here in the Tri-Cities. On Saturday, I went with my family to the Tri-Cities Pirate Festival and met Isaac Singleton Jr., an actor. He has appeared in The Mandalorian but is possibly best remembered for his work on the original Pirates of the Caribbean movie. That was just a warm-up for my wife's birthday weekend. Yes, I said birthday weekend so buckle up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
oregontoday.net

Oregon Quake, Oct. 10

A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Man accused of vehicular homicide in fatal jet ski crash on Columbia River

A man was arrested Sunday night on a vehicular homicide allegation after a fatal jet ski collision on the Columbia River near Vancouver’s western waterfront area. Vancouver police said they were called to the crash about 7:30 p.m. east of the Interstate 5 Bridge and upstream from the Burlington Northern Railroad bridge, where they learned Stephen Andrew Lubeck, 29, was riding a jet ski south and hit a woman who was riding a jet ski west.
VANCOUVER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire at abandoned home in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 408 S. Gum St in Kennewick Monday morning. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the home is abandoned. No injuries were reported and the fire is out. Fire crews remain on scene monitoring and extinguishing hot...
KENNEWICK, WA
kptv.com

Vancouver man arrested after jet ski crash leaves women dead

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police arrested a man Sunday after a jet ski crash left a woman dead. Police officers, along with firefighters and Coast Guard marine units, responded to the western waterfront area at around 7:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a boat crash. A woman was riding...
VANCOUVER, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Sunnyside police officer shot on duty

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:22 p.m. A Sunnyside police officer is expected to be ok after being shot around 8 p.m. on the 1400 block of S 8th Street. A 44-year-old Sunnyside man is in the hospital and the only suspect police are looking at right now. SPD reports the man ran away after police were called and was found a few blocks down.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Walla Walla teen identified in fatal crash

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office has identified the teen who died in a crash early Saturday morning. Zaley Blocklinger, 14, of Walla Walla, was a passenger in the single-car crash. Authorities said Blonklinger died at the scene. The driver of the car, another 17-year-old Walla Walla resident, was hurt in the crash and was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not yet been released.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Tri-City Herald

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
84
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tri-City Herald covers the growing and diverse communities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland – where ground-breaking science meets international agricultural production. The Herald has an aggressive, digital-first newsroom that serves as the voice of the Mid-Columbia region. It’s earned a reputation as a watchdog of the multi-billion dollar cleanup of the Manhattan Project’s legacy at the Hanford nuclear reservation. The community also is a regional hub for scientific and technological research based at the Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory. The Southeast Washington region where the Columbia, Yakima, and Snake rivers flow together is known for its sunny lifestyle, outdoor recreation, strong sense of community, and good quality of life. The Herald first got its start in 1947 under independent local ownership and joined the McClatchy family in October 1979. The company also publishes Wine Press Northwest magazine and winepressnw.com, offering wine reviews along with a unique perspective on the rapidly expanding regional winemaking industry.

 https://www.tri-cityherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy