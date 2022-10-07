Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Cheer organization responds to new allegations brought by lawsuit
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that they filed new federal lawsuits against Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) in Greenville today. Officials said these lawsuits are the first legal action the firm has taken in the case since last month’s filing in...
My Fox 8
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for the mass murder of 5 people after an armed robbery investigation. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was arrested on Monday, October 10th after an armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25 North. […]
FOX Carolina
Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
FOX Carolina
2 bodies found during welfare check in Macon Co, deputies say
FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies said they received a request for a welfare check from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mark Branch...
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.
WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigate toy gun found on school bus in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a senior resource officer at Whitlock Flexible Learning Center investigated a toy gun that was reportedly brought onto a school bus. The deputy said he was called into the Brookwood school director’s office after a bus driver...
FOX Carolina
Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health
An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
Pastor accused of shoplifting from South Carolina gun store
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
INMAN, S.C. — Four people were found dead and one person later died at the hospital after a shooting at a house in Inman, South Carolina on Sunday night. According to Spartanburg County coroner Rusty Clevenger per The Associated Press, deputies with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office found the five people with gunshot wounds.
Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]
WYFF4.com
Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says
GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
wspa.com
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
