ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Cheer organization responds to new allegations brought by lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Strom Law Firm announced that they filed new federal lawsuits against Varsity Spirit and the U.S. All Star Federation (USASF) in Greenville today. Officials said these lawsuits are the first legal action the firm has taken in the case since last month’s filing in...
GREENVILLE, SC
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
WJBF

Man arrested for mass murder of 5 people in Spartanburg County after armed robbery investigation in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One man has been arrested for the mass murder of 5 people after an armed robbery investigation. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, was arrested on Monday, October 10th after an armed robbery at Taylor Brothers Express on Highway 25 North. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
FOX Carolina

Greer dog attacks follow-up, one owner behind bars

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are following up on the story where dogs were running loose and biting people in a Greer neighborhood. Read the previous story here. The man in the video, James Pittman, is OK and healing after the attack. One of the owners, Daisy Anderson,...
GREER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pickens, SC
Pickens, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

2 bodies found during welfare check in Macon Co, deputies say

FRANKLIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Macon County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are investigating after two people were found dead inside a home. MCSO deputies said they received a request for a welfare check from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to the Mark Branch...
MACON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for man last seen leaving church in Buncombe Co.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing from the Weaverville area. 31-year-old Freddy Antonio Padilla was last seen leaving the church he attends in Swannanoa on Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m., according to the Sheriff’s Office.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Detention Center#Violent Crime#Pickens City Council#Fox
FOX Carolina

5 dead after shooting at Spartanburg Co. home

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman. FOX Carolina's Ashley Garrett has the details. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details. Mindful Monday: Paralympian on mental health. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. A Paralympian is overcoming the...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Suspects charged following shooting in Clemson

Nonprofits receive $5.8 million to improve the social determinants of Upstate health. An investigation is underway after five people died from apparent gunshot wounds in Spartanburg County. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger provides an update after 5 people died from gunshot wounds at a home in Inman.
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from overnight crash in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim from an overnight crash in Greer. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive early Monday. They added that they believe the collision occurred between 12:00 a.m. and 03:00 a.m.
GREER, SC
WKRG News 5

Pastor accused of shoplifting from South Carolina gun store

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A pastor was charged with shoplifting Wednesday in Greenville County. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 63-year-old Waddy Talley, of Mauldin. According to the arrest warrant, Talley stole merchandise from Palmetto State Armory located at 1040 Woodruff Road without paying for it. Agents were able to identify Talley based […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in shooting in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Saturday night in a shooting in Greenwood. The Greenwood Police Department responded to apartments on the corner of Taggart Avenue and New Market Street in reference to a gunshot victim on Saturday night. “Approximately before 11 o’clock last night, dispatch received a call that a man had […]
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Man arrested for 2021 murder in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An arrest has been made in connection to a Greenville County homicide case from September 2021. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Steven Arthur Thompson, of Piedmont, for the homicide of Larry Green. We previously reported in September 2021 that deputies responded to Inn Town Suites on Mauldin Road […]
WYFF4.com

Man dead after Greenwood County shooting, coroner says

GREENWOOD, S.C. — The Greenwood County Coroner's Office says a homicide investigation is underway. The coroner says they were called to Taggart Ave. just before 11 p.m. Saturday in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived, they say they found Venson Leon Edwards Jr., 34, who had been...
GREENWOOD, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy