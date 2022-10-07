ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
daystech.org

Toyota’s CEO cautions against electric vehicles hype, views them as just one option in his ‘department store’ of powertrains

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to maintain gas-powered vehicles as a key a part of its lineup, rejecting efforts by rivals to go absolutely electrical amid considerations over how rapidly customers will embrace new applied sciences. While the world’s largest automaker will introduce extra electrical automobiles within the coming years, it...
CarBuzz.com

Digital License Plates Are Now Legal In California

Earlier this year, California ran a pilot program for digital license plates. While the program was running, no more than 0.5% of registered vehicles were granted access. On 5 October 2022, the Motor Vehicle Digital Number Plates bill (AB-984) was updated, officially granting everyone in the state permission to use a digital license plate. Digital license plates are now officially in California, Arizona, and Michigan. Texas currently allows digital plates for commercial fleets.
energynow.ca

Visualizing the Range of Electric Cars vs. Gas-Powered Cars

This was originally posted on Elements. Sign up to the free mailing list to get beautiful visualizations on natural resource megatrends in your email every week. EV adoption has grown rapidly in recent years, but many prospective buyers still have doubts about electric car ranges. In fact, 33% of new...
protocol.com

The U.S. cripples China’s chips

Good morning! The U.S. is changing tactics when it comes to blocking China’s chip production, and this is just the beginning. The Biden administration is taking a much more adversarial approach to warding off China’s access to advanced chips. The U.S. introduced sweeping new restrictions on chip exports...
CarBuzz.com

GM's Future Silicon Batteries Will Help It Win EV Race

Any automaker that can get a jumpstart on the next generation of EV batteries is going to have quite an edge over the competition, and that's what General Motors is aiming for after announcing a joint research development agreement with OneD Battery Sciences. This agreement focuses on the potential implementation of OneD's silicon nanotechnology in GM's Ultium battery cells.
Motley Fool

My Top Electric Car Stock to Buy and Hold

BorgWarner is quickly transforming into a premier supplier of EV components. Its bookings should lead to impressive growth in the coming years. This business is profitable now and trades at a seemingly cheap valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
The Independent

Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes

Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
PV Tech

Greece runs entirely on renewables for the first time in its history

Greece was entirely powered by renewables for the first time in its history last week, according to the country’s independent power transmission operator (IPTO). On Friday (7 October), for a period of around five hours, the country was running off entirely renewable power, reaching a record high of 3,106MWh at eight o’clock (GMT).
