kmmo.com
MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL IS HOLDING WORK SESSION OVER SANITATION COLLECTION
The Marshall City Council is scheduled to hold a work session and public meeting about sanitation collection at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The council is seeking public participation in discussion relating to curbside refuse/sanitation collection. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Marshall Municipal...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW BOARD OF ALDERMAN AUTHORIZES ISSUANCE AND DELIVERY OF COMBINED WATERWORKS AND SEWERAGE REVENUE BONDS
The Glasgow Board of Aldermen considered the issuance of Combined Waterworks and Sewerage System Revenue Bonds in the amount of $560,000 at a special session recently. The City Clerk reported that copies had been made available for public inspection before the bill was introduced. In a roll call vote, the...
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT
Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
kmmo.com
LAFAYETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES CONTINUANCE OF WIC CONTRACT
The Lafayette County Health Department recently announced a continuance of the contract to provide Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services for the federal fiscal year 2023, with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. WIC is a special supplemental nutritional program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants...
kmmo.com
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES FROM OCTOBER 10-16
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 3-9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 has a resurfacing...
kmmo.com
MVC’S MURRELL LIBRARY HOSTING TRAVELING EXHIBITION CELEBRATING MISSOURI AGRICULTURE
Missouri Valley College’s Murrell Library will host “Deeply Rooted: Stories of Missouri Farming,” a traveling exhibition organized by the Missouri State Museum, and Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Division of State Parks. The exhibition will be on display for the public from October 2-25 during normal library hours.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION TO LIMIT HIGHWAY 23 TO ONE-LANE SOUTH OF SPIRIT GATE AT WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDot) is scheduled to limit Highway 23 to one-lane south of the Spirit Gate at Whiteman Air Force Base after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 11. According to communications from Whiteman Air Force Base, MoDot will be taking pavement samples and flaggers will be directing traffic....
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Fall Festival set for October 14th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association Fall Festival will be held near Hamilton next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive on October 14th and 15th. Gates will open at 9 o’clock each morning. Demonstrations will be held on both days. There will be...
KCTV 5
Businesses support Excelsior Springs police as investigation continues
Families and advocates question the lack of action and point to other communities that did mass reviews when corruption came to light. Shawnee City Council leaders plan to take a stance, once again, on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports. From Turkey to KC: Man travels across world for...
kmmo.com
SEVERAL VOTING DEADLINES FOR THE NOVEMBER 8 ELECTION APPROACHING
Several voting deadlines for the November 8 election are approaching. The registration deadline is October 12. This can be done at the Saline County Clerk’s Office if in person or by mail if postmarked by October 12. You can also register online via the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov.
kttn.com
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede
A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Fire Truck Hit by Semi on I-70 in MO
An area fire department reminds motorists to slow down and move over, after a close call Friday evening, KMZU.com reported. Blackwater (MO) Fire Protection was at the 91-mile marker of I-70 conducting traffic control, according to their Facebook post, when a reserve pumper was hit by a semi. Responders said...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT
A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
kmmo.com
ANNIE AND ABEL VAN METER STATE PARK TO HOST HALLOWEEN EVENT
The Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park will be hosting its second annual “Spooking Up the Park” Halloween event on Saturday, October 22. The event is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the park with activities including themed crafts, a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a haunted hike and campfire stories.
kchi.com
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation
A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
kmmo.com
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
kttn.com
Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116
A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
northwestmoinfo.com
Hamilton Resident Arrested in Caldwell County Sunday on Outstanding Warrant
(CALDWELL COUNTY, MO) – A Hamilton man was arrested Sunday on an outstanding warrant. At 8:35 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol made an arrest of 38-year-old Stephen M. Nixdorf, who was wanted on an outstanding Chillicothe Police Department failure to appear warrant for an original charge of expired plates.
Construction worker struck in Cass County, killed in hit-and-run
A construction worker was killed overnight in Cass County in a hit-and-run northbound on I-49 Highway.
