Concordia, MO

MARSHALL CITY COUNCIL IS HOLDING WORK SESSION OVER SANITATION COLLECTION

The Marshall City Council is scheduled to hold a work session and public meeting about sanitation collection at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, October 13. The council is seeking public participation in discussion relating to curbside refuse/sanitation collection. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Marshall Municipal...
JOHNSON COUNTY HOLDING A COMMUNITY CLEANUP EVENT

Johnson County is holding a countywide cleanup and recycling event from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 22 in Holden. The items will be collected at 106 North Buffalo in Holden. Items can only be accepted by residents of Johnson County. The items that will be accepted include furniture,...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ANNOUNCES CONTINUANCE OF WIC CONTRACT

The Lafayette County Health Department recently announced a continuance of the contract to provide Women, Infants and Children (WIC) services for the federal fiscal year 2023, with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. WIC is a special supplemental nutritional program providing services to pregnant women, new mothers, infants...
MODOT ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN SEVERAL AREA COUNTIES FROM OCTOBER 10-16

The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of October 3-9. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -U.S. Route 24 has a resurfacing...
SEVERAL VOTING DEADLINES FOR THE NOVEMBER 8 ELECTION APPROACHING

Several voting deadlines for the November 8 election are approaching. The registration deadline is October 12. This can be done at the Saline County Clerk’s Office if in person or by mail if postmarked by October 12. You can also register online via the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at www.sos.mo.gov.
Man from Linneus life-flighted to Columbia after crashing north of Laclede

A resident of Linneus was injured late Monday morning when the van he was driving went off Highway 5, struck a utility pole and fence, then overturned and was demolished. Seventy-one-year-old Carlos Vega received serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (Life Flight Eagle) to the University of Missouri Hospital in Columbia.
Fire Truck Hit by Semi on I-70 in MO

An area fire department reminds motorists to slow down and move over, after a close call Friday evening, KMZU.com reported. Blackwater (MO) Fire Protection was at the 91-mile marker of I-70 conducting traffic control, according to their Facebook post, when a reserve pumper was hit by a semi. Responders said...
MARSHALL MAN ON MOTORCYCLE ARRESTED AFTER PURSUIT

A Marshall man was arrested after a pursuit by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department in Saline County on October 11. According to a report by the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to stop Brett Ortega who was riding a motorcycle with no registration and traveling at approximately 100 miles per hour on Highway 240. Ortega failed to yield and fled into Marshall with the deputy pursuing.
ANNIE AND ABEL VAN METER STATE PARK TO HOST HALLOWEEN EVENT

The Annie and Abel Van Meter State Park will be hosting its second annual “Spooking Up the Park” Halloween event on Saturday, October 22. The event is scheduled from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at the park with activities including themed crafts, a costume contest, trick-or-treating, a haunted hike and campfire stories.
Fire At Abandon House Under Investigation

A fire at an abandoned house in Ludlow early Monday morning remains under investigation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, where Dawn Fire Firefighters were working to put out the fire. The Sheriff’s Office asks you contact them at 660-646-0515 or 660-646-2121 if you have any information about the fire.
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED WITH FOURTH DEGREE DOMESTIC ASSAULT IN SALINE COUNTY

A Kansas City man was charged with felonies in Saline County after an incident on Sunday, October 9. According to a probable cause statement, James Cornine Jr. allegedly attempted to break into a residence in Marshall. Cornine reportedly smashed through a window in the residence, causing the broken glass to injure two victims next to the window. Both victims had cuts on their bodies.
Kingston woman injured in crash on Highway 116

A Kingston resident was injured Monday in a two-vehicle accident that occurred in Caldwell County. Fifty-six-year-old Sandra Cornelison of Kingston received minor injuries and was taken by EMS to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Another driver, 60-year-old Steven Sander of Cowgill, wasn’t hurt. Sander, who was driving a pickup, was...
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 3 arrests on Sunday, October 9, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Sunday night made separate arrests involving one resident of Unionville and one from Sedalia. The patrol has accused 24-year-old Austin Rouse of Unionville of driving while intoxicated – second offense, and failure to maintain to the right half of the road resulting in a crash. Rouse has been released from custody.
