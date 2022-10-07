Why does it seem like the common man has been priced out of the fun-to-drive cars? Because for the most part, he has. Try finding a brand-new, manual transmission sports coupe for under $30,000 and you’ll discover only 4 cars from which to choose and two of them are essentially the same: the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86. With a starting MSRP of $28,995 including the delivery fee, we should be thankful Toyota remains committed to this attainable, rear-wheel drive brand of motoring. So even though the selection is sparse, don’t worry; the GR86 delivers the goods you crave.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO