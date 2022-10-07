Read full article on original website
Tuner Claims To Have Made the First 500-Horsepower New Nissan Z
AMS Performance, FacebookAMS Performance posted a blistering quarter-mile time of just 11.43 seconds with a new Nissan Z it had modified. Even more speed is planned for the future.
MotorAuthority
2023 BMW M2 arrives with 453 hp, $63,195 base price
A car with two doors, a turbochagned inline-6, a manual transmission, and rear-wheel drive? BMW doesn't make those anymore, right?. Well, it actually has two vehicles that fit that description. There's the M4 and M2, and the latter has just been redesigned for a new generation. The new M2 was revealed on Tuesday and confirmed to reach dealerships in early 2023 with a starting price of $63,195, including a $995 destination charge.
CAR AND DRIVER
Nissan's Small, Affordable Versa Sedan Looks a Bit Cooler for 2023
The 2023 Nissan Versa has been given a refresh, showing off a new grille with silver trim pieces accenting the main blacked-out element. The highest trim level now offers an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a WiFi hotspot, and a wireless charging pad is also now available. The Versa still comes with...
Top Speed
2023 Toyota GR86 Review: A Comprehensive Makeover By The GR Gods
Why does it seem like the common man has been priced out of the fun-to-drive cars? Because for the most part, he has. Try finding a brand-new, manual transmission sports coupe for under $30,000 and you’ll discover only 4 cars from which to choose and two of them are essentially the same: the Subaru BRZ and the Toyota GR86. With a starting MSRP of $28,995 including the delivery fee, we should be thankful Toyota remains committed to this attainable, rear-wheel drive brand of motoring. So even though the selection is sparse, don’t worry; the GR86 delivers the goods you crave.
Looking to Buy a New or Used Car? Wait Six Months
U.S. auto prices remain in high gear in late 2022, with the average vehicle transaction price up 6.3% on a year-to-year basis from September 2021 to September 2022. The good news is that prices are coming down this autumn. The average new-vehicle retail transaction price in September is expected to...
Elon Musk Announces First Tesla Semi Truck Deliveries to Pepsi in December
After years of delays, the Tesla Semi Truck could materialize as soon as December. Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced in a tweet Thursday night the automaker would finally make good on its yearslong promises to deliver its first Tesla Semi Truck with deliveries to Pepsi beginning in December. According to Cleantechnica, Pepsi and Frito Lay placed orders for 100 Semi Trucks and began installing MegaChargers at their headquarters this year.
Motley Fool
2 Electric Vehicle Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
Rivian is going after a lucrative truck and SUV market with a compelling product. Proterra has entered an industrial market with few competitors. These aren't the biggest companies in the space, but they have a lot of potential for investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Road & Track
The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Is in Another League
After a half-century of 911 RS models, Porsche could be suffocated by success, bumping the ceiling of what a gasoline-powered sports car could do. The 2023 911 GT3 RS, though, is a naturally aspirated glutton for (and spectacular example of) fresh air. Sure, the GT3 RS generates 518 horsepower from...
techeblog.com
Twin-Turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1232HP Hits the Autobahn
You’ve seen a 1100hp Lamborghini Huracan take on a MotoGP bike, now check out this twin-turbocharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante with 1,250hp going for a top speed run on Germany’s Autobahn. From the factory, it comes equipped with a naturally-aspirated 5.2L V10 engine making 631 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 62 mph in a mere 2.9-seconds.
A YouTuber's 'disaster' towing with the F-150 Lightning highlights one of the drawbacks of electric trucks today
Electric pickup trucks like the F-150 Lightning and GMC Hummer EV can't drive very far when towing a heavy load before they need to be recharged.
Ornate 1946 Chevy Beer Tanker Rat Rod Truck Has Undeniable Style, and You Can Buy It
Facebook Marketplace, Zachary ZellerYou bet your sweet applesauce that's a copper-plated, hand-engraved turbo on that there 12-valve Cummins.
Porsche Sued For $300 Million By High-End Miami Car Dealership
The Collection is a multi-franchise dealership in Coral Gables, Miami. It specializes in high-end vehicles, including Porsche. The Collection is now suing Porsche Cars North America and Porsche Latin America for $300 million for not supplying pool cars to the dealership. According to the high-end dealership, Porsche violates Florida's dealership laws by restricting vehicle access. Not ideal in a state where a 2022 Porsche 911 Cabriolet sits on the floor for no more than five minutes.
Can I Return a Car I Just Bought?
Buyer's remorse doesn't always happen immediately, but if it does, you can usually return new purchases for a full refund -- at least when you're buying consumer goods like clothes, gadgets or toys....
dcnewsnow.com
GM to develop Ultium EV battery for US military
Having already been picked in July to supply a GMC Hummer EV to the U.S. Army for evaluation purposes, General Motors has now been chosen by the Department of Defense to develop a battery to test in the Department’s electric-vehicle platforms. In an announcement made last week, GM Defense,...
Top Speed
Ford Mustang GT ‘Gen3’ Supercar Demands Respect with 600 Horsepower
After making its world debut in mid-September, the seventh-generation Ford Mustang now welcomes its first racing iteration – not the track-only Dark Horse R version. Developed by Ford Performance in cooperation with Dick Johnson Racing, the new Mustang GT Supercar made its first appearance during the practice sessions at the Bathurst 1000. The racer did its first laps around Mount Panorama, and it is intensively preparing for the 2023 Australian Supercars Championship.
Off-Road Rescuer Ends Up Being Rescued By A Bonkers Ford Explorer
We've seen quite a few videos from Matt's Off-Road Recovery, saving the day for wayward adventurers mostly in and around southwest Utah. This time, the rescuer becomes the rescuee after a rock-climbing attempt goes awry. And the wildest Ford Explorer Sport Trac you've ever seen steps in to save the day.
