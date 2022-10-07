Chicago girl speaks out after being sexually assaulted on her way home from school: 'I didn't know what to do'

Read full article on original website
Victoria Blanco: Missing 12-year-old Chicago girl last seen on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Victoria Blanco was last seen Saturday night in the 4200 block of South California Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood. Police describe Blanco as a Hispanic girl, standing 5-feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. Anyone...
Boy, 16, robbed two men at gunpoint in Englewood, gets arrested moments later: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy allegedly robbed two men in Englewood Monday, and was arrested moments later. The juvenile faces two felony count of armed robbery. According to police, the teen robbed a 44-year-old man and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street while armed with a firearm.
Chicago police release new photos of vehicle wanted for Albany Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police have released more photos of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian and killed his dog on the Northwest Side. On Sept. 30, around 5:15 p.m., police say the driver of a vehicle struck a 31-year-old man walking his dog in the 4200 block of North Pulaski Road.
Washington Park community mobilizes after assault of 11-year-old girl
CHICAGO - Days after an 11-year-old Washington Park girl was kidnapped and sexually assaulted on her way home from Dulles Elementary School, community leaders gathered to demand action from Chicago Public Schools. Police are still looking for the man who grabbed the girl Thursday afternoon as she walked home in...
Chicago police: Man near sidewalk fatally shot in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while standing near a sidewalk in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 1:23 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 7800 block of South Luella Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the body and head...
Chicago crime: Boy, 15, shot multiple times while standing on sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded after being shot in Chatham early Monday. At about 2:28 a.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South State when an unknown male offender approached him and fired shots, police said. The teen was shot multiple...
14-year-old boy shot on Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot near Chicago's North Side Lake View neighborhood early Sunday. Police say the boy was outside in the 4300 block of N. Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. when he was shot in the knee. The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital and is...
Highland Park shooting survivor Cooper Roberts returns to school: 'We didn't know if this day would ever come'
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was left paralyzed after being shot in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, returned to school this week. "For a long time, we didn’t know if this day would ever come; a day where we were able...
Man shot in back while driving in Little Village, car crashes into pole: police
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving in Little Village Monday morning, causing him to strike a pole. At about 2:34 a.m., a 24-year-old man was driving in the 2800 block of South Homan when he was shot in the back, police said. After being shot, his vehicle struck...
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting another man during fight
CHICAGO - A 23-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man in Chicago's downtown Loop. According to police, Devontrell Turnipseed got into a physical altercation with the 38-year-old victim around 1:30 a.m. early Sunday morning. Turnipseed then pulled out a gun in the 400...
Stolen car crashes into building after hitting Chicago police SUV
CHICAGO - A Chicago police SUV was involved in a bad crash on the city's West Side Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near Roosevelt Road and Kilbourn Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood. The other vehicle involved, a Kia, wound up slamming into a building. Police...
Chicago police: Human remains found in freezer, bloody towels found in beach garbage can
CHICAGO - A homicide investigation is underway after police found human remains in a freezer in a Chicago residence. At about 7 p.m. Monday, the owner of a residence in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw was reported missing by a person who rents a room from her. The individual...
At least 26 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 9 of them over 4 hours
CHICAGO - Nine people were shot over four hours as the weekend drew to a close in Chicago. The burst of violence occurred between 11 p.m. Sunday and 2:45 a.m. Monday in police districts across the city, including three shot near a downtown feeder ramp to the Kennedy Expressway. In...
Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer
CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Frances Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed Walker and cut her body into pieces.
Indiana man charged in connection to death of 2-year-old boy
VALPARAISO, Ind. - An Indiana man has been charged in connection to the death of a two-year-old boy. Kyle Reyna, 32, of Portage, has been arrested for neglect of a dependent, resulting in injury or death, and placing the dependent in a situation that endangers their life or health — resulting in injury or death.
CTA crime: Suspect charged with battery after inappropriately touching two women on CTA platform
CHICAGO - A suspect has been charged after inappropriately touching two women on the Roosevelt CTA Red Line platform Sunday. At about 12:05 p.m., a 25-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were standing on the CTA platform when a male approached them, police said. The offender then inappropriately touched both...
2 killed, 2 teens among 11 wounded by gunfire in Chicago since Friday evening
A person was found shot to death Saturday morning in East Garfield Park. Officers found the male unresponsive on the sidewalk about 7:50 a.m. in the 300 block of South Springfield Avenue, Chicago police said. He had suffered more than 15 gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Man fatally shot during fight in the Loop: police
CHICAGO - Two men were in a fight in the Chicago Loop when one of them was fatally shot early Sunday morning. A 38-year-old man was shot by a 24-year-old as the two fought in the 400 block of South Wells Street around 1:36 a.m., police say. The victim was...
Palos Park man sues iFLY indoor skydiving after severe injury
PALOS PARK, Ill. - A lawsuit targeting one of the hottest places for family fun in the Chicago area was filed Monday. The indoor skydiving experience iFLY lets participants feel like they are flying in midair. But a southwest suburban man claims it left him paralyzed. Sixty-three-year-old David Schilling of...
