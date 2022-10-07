Lexus has continued to further refine the LC every year since the car’s 2018 introduction, and the 2023 model sticks to that trend. The key change for the new model year is a more taut suspension for the V-8-powered LC 500, aimed at delivering a nimbler vehicle and increased driver feedback. Tweaks made to the suspension are said to enhance steering feel and provide a more linear steering response, resulting in what Lexus describes as improved steering effectiveness during high-speed cornering.

