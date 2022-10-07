Read full article on original website
Verstappen crowned 2022 F1 champion at Japanese Grand Prix
Max Verstappen was crowned the 2022 Formula 1 World Champion on Sunday after winning a rain-affected Japanese Grand Prix, held at the Suzuka Circuilt. It means the Red Bull Racing driver is now a two-time World Champion, with his maiden title coming in 2021 after a controversial victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Impressively, the second title, like the first, came in a season in which Verstappen didn’t always have the fastest car.
Off-the-grid Hotel Hyundai is powered solely by Ioniq 5 EVs
A pop-up hotel powered entirely by EVs has opened in the United Kingdom. It’s called Hotel Hyundai, and it helps demonstrate the vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability the automaker is building into its vehicles. V2L allows cars to discharge power, and is even approved for EV-to-EV charging. In this case, a...
Adam Driver revealed as Enzo Ferrari in new biopic
“Star Wars” and “House of Gucci” actor Adam Driver has been picked to play the lead role in an Enzo Ferrari biopic set for release in 2023. Filming is already underway, with photos from the film set live on social media. Late last week, the first official photo showing Driver as Ferrari was released.
F1 moves: De Vries to replace Gasly at Alpine, Ricciardo to sit out 2023 season
After an impressive performance on his Formula 1 debut at September’s Italian Grand Prix, Nyck de Vries has been signed with AlphaTauri for the 2023 season, the team announced on Saturday. He will replace Pierre Gasly, who is set to join Alpine next season. Gasly will replace Fernando Alonso...
Buick Electra GS nameplate trademarked
A recent trademark filing hints that General Motors will keep the sporty Buick GS badge for future electric cars. GM on Oct. 4 filed a trademark application for the Electra GS name, combining the GS badge with the Electra nameplate the automaker previously said would be used for upcoming Buick EVs.
Lexus says 2023 LC 500 gets better handling
Lexus has continued to further refine the LC every year since the car’s 2018 introduction, and the 2023 model sticks to that trend. The key change for the new model year is a more taut suspension for the V-8-powered LC 500, aimed at delivering a nimbler vehicle and increased driver feedback. Tweaks made to the suspension are said to enhance steering feel and provide a more linear steering response, resulting in what Lexus describes as improved steering effectiveness during high-speed cornering.
