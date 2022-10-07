Man charged with hacking a Lackawanna County business computer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are charging a man with intentionally damaging a business’ private computer system.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, John Molinaro, 28, of Plains Township, allegedly transmitted information via the internet to intentionally interrupt the network operations of a Lackawanna County business, resulting in a loss of more than $5,000.

The maximum penalty for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.

