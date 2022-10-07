Read full article on original website
2022 Battleground: CD-7 and CD-11 Chatter
MOUNT OLIVE – “Don’t forget where we came from.”. That’s what Tom Malinowski told about 100 supporters gathered Sunday afternoon at the township’s Turkey Brook Park. He was talking about internal Democratic politics and the new map. It was Democrats who won the map battle...
State Democrats Honor Party Leader Margaret Martin
The NJ Democratic State Committee on Sunday afternoon at the Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park honored Margaret Martin for 20 years of service. On hand for the celebration and presentation were Gov. Phil Murphy and State Democratic Chairman LeRoy Jones. Martin of Mercer County and an Operational Officer with the...
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 10/10/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “The process of redistricting worked its way through. There are going to be winners, some are going to be a bit compromised. That’s probably what happened. We are now at the point of reality with the challenges before us. In CD7 we made good strides.” – NJDSC Chairman Jones rebuffing the notion that CD7 Rep. Malinowski was weakened by the newly redrawn district.
HPAE to Gov. Murphy: ‘Why are You Standing on the Sidelines?’
NEW BRUNSWICK – At a rally this afternoon, HPAE members and labor allies railed against union busting by Rutgers for turning public union jobs over to a private corporation. “We are also calling on Rutgers to cease outsourcing union work, stop replacing union workers with nonunion workers, stop illegal subcontracting and privatizing public work,” HPAE President Debbie White, RN, told the crowd gathered CINJ at 195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick today. “Rutgers, stop union busting!”
