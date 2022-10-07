Read full article on original website
Related
KXLY
Duke of Sussex says his family have three ‘emotional support dogs’
The Duke of Sussex says his family have three “emotional support dogs”. Harry, 38, opened up about the importance of his black Labrador, Pula, as well as rescue beagles Guy and Mia in a video call from his £11million mansion in California with the winners of 2022’s WellChild Awards.
PETS・
KXLY
Photo: The 20 cutest Halloween pet costumes
Just as an animal shelter will want to ensure you’re a good fit for a dog, it’s important that you do your research and understand which types of dog breeds may work best in your home. With every type of breed comes various tendencies, physical traits, and personalities that may or may not be a good fit for your lifestyle.
PETS・
Comments / 0