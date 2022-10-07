ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamblee, GA

Comments / 1

saturdaydownsouth.com

Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley

The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
ATHENS, GA
wgac.com

Roderick Robinson Flips Football Commitment To Georgia

The AP Writers weren’t the only people impressed with Georgia on Saturday with their win over Auburn. On Monday, 4-star running back Roderick Robinson flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia. According to dawgnation.com, Robinson was in Athens on Saturday to watch the game. Although this was his only...
ATHENS, GA
Chamblee, GA
Education
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
GEORGIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta

Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Happy top of the week! You know I like to start our week off on the entertainment side of things. Here are some of the hottest shows you can still grab tickets to. Plan accordingly and have fun!. Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop star is making her way to The Eastern....
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

DeKalb schools eligible for garden revitalization grants

While some may think of gardening on school grounds as a new trend, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website, “School gardens have been around for over 100 years and school districts continue to use them today to establish healthy eating habits; as educational tools in the classroom; and to promote community inclusion.”
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
DECATUR, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Timothy ‘Tim’ M. Smith, Jr. 53, of Monroe

Timothy “Tim” M. Smith, Jr., age 53 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy M. Smith, Sr.; and brother, Richard (Ricky) Smith. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Cory) Scattergood of Ravenel, SC and Christopher Frye of Monroe, GA; mother, Linda Smith of Monroe, GA; brother and sister in law, Dennis and Kim Smith of Loganville, GA; nieces, Courtney and Stephanie Smith; 4 grandchildren; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
MONROE, GA
WSB Radio

Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now

Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting

ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's home....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich

Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
ATLANTA, GA

