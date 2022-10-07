Read full article on original website
thechampionnewspaper.com
Cedar Grove’s first game in DeKalb headlines important region slate
Cedar Grove High School’s football team will play its first game in DeKalb County since 2021 on Oct. 12 at Hallford Stadium when the Saints of Cedar Grove host Douglass High School at 7 p.m. Despite playing every game outside of DeKalb County so far this season, Cedar Grove...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bill Curry sends well wishes to former coaching rival Vince Dooley
The Georgia-Georgia Tech rivalry is known as “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate,” but on Sunday, a former Yellow Jackets coach had a message of support for a Bulldogs legend. This weekend, it was announced that Vince Dooley is in the hospital dealing with a mild case of COVID-19. Bill Curry took to social media to offer his support and well wishes to his former coaching rival.
dawgnation.com
‘Realistic’ Kirby Smart: No apologies for 42-10 win, but plenty of criticism
ATHENS — Kirby Smart isn’t the walking, talking contradiction he might seem to be when he praises his Georgia football team one moment only to deal out harsh criticism the next. “I’m not apologizing for winning 42-10,” Smart said after Georgia exploded for three touchdowns in the fourth...
wgac.com
Roderick Robinson Flips Football Commitment To Georgia
The AP Writers weren’t the only people impressed with Georgia on Saturday with their win over Auburn. On Monday, 4-star running back Roderick Robinson flipped his commitment from UCLA to Georgia. According to dawgnation.com, Robinson was in Athens on Saturday to watch the game. Although this was his only...
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
Funeral arrangements made for star football player shot outside of Dave & Busters in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral arrangements were announced for the teen who was shot and killed as he walked out of Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill Mall on Oct. 5. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt, 18, was a star football...
‘Everybody’s protector:’ Girlfriend, sister of murdered football player say they want answers
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenagers accused of murdering a high school football star in Gwinnett County are expected to arrive back in Georgia Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Elijah DeWitt was shot and killed outside the Dave & Buster’s at Sugarloaf Mill...
What attorney Cristyl Kimbrough wants to do next after closing 50,000 deals
There’s no limit in the field of law for Atlanta‘s Cristyl Kimbrough. The attorney and advocate launched Kimbrough Law, LLC, a real estate firm in the heart of Georgia’s capital city. Her career brought her over 50,000 property closings throughout the southern state. Kimbrough’s non-profit, Kimbrough Connects,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new restaurants to try, you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing seafood places in Georgia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve incredibly delicious food and come highly recommended by other readers who live in Georgia, on top of having excellent online reviews.
cohaitungchi.com
16 Romantic Ideas for a Date Night in Atlanta
Are you looking for some ideas for a romantic date night in Atlanta? Look no further! Date nigh tin Atlanta can be super overwhelming to plan because there are so many options to choose from!. You are reading: Things to do in atlanta for couples at night | 16 Romantic...
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Happy top of the week! You know I like to start our week off on the entertainment side of things. Here are some of the hottest shows you can still grab tickets to. Plan accordingly and have fun!. Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop star is making her way to The Eastern....
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb schools eligible for garden revitalization grants
While some may think of gardening on school grounds as a new trend, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture website, “School gardens have been around for over 100 years and school districts continue to use them today to establish healthy eating habits; as educational tools in the classroom; and to promote community inclusion.”
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
Fort Jackson identifies soldier who died last week as 18-year-old from Georgia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has released the name of the soldier who died at the installation last week. Fort officials said Private Danielle A. Shields, 18, of Decatur, Georgia was found unresponsive in her barracks on October 7. Authorities said emergency personnel performed live-saving measures and took her to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead at 11 p.m. that night.
Shaw students stopped, searched while on school trip to economic conference in Georgia
Eighteen Shaw University students were stopped and searched while riding to an economic conference in Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Timothy ‘Tim’ M. Smith, Jr. 53, of Monroe
Timothy “Tim” M. Smith, Jr., age 53 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy M. Smith, Sr.; and brother, Richard (Ricky) Smith. He is survived by his children, Melissa (Cory) Scattergood of Ravenel, SC and Christopher Frye of Monroe, GA; mother, Linda Smith of Monroe, GA; brother and sister in law, Dennis and Kim Smith of Loganville, GA; nieces, Courtney and Stephanie Smith; 4 grandchildren; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Georgia schools not using most of federal relief money on recovering from learning loss, study shows
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Channel 2 investigation has found that very few Georgia school systems plan to spend at least half their federal COVID relief money to help students recover from learning losses, and DeKalb school officials told the state that the district would spend just above the 20% minimum required by Washington in the 2021 American Rescue Plan. DeKalb’s expected spending is the least among the metro area’s largest school districts.
wabe.org
Herschel Walker's drama-filled week and Fulton's sheriff wants to use Atlanta's jail right now
Georgia Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker is denying reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion. Walker is running on an anti-abortion rights with no exceptions platform. Meantime, his son called his father a liar. Plus, Fulton Sheriff Pat Labat is calling on Atlanta officials to let his department start housing inmates in the city’s jail ahead ASAP.
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by shooting
ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's home....
atlantafi.com
Atlanta-Based Krystal Enlists Brittany Renner To Promote Side Chik Sandwich
Once again, Krystal is partnering with a celebrity influencer to sell its food. The Atlanta-based restaurant recently announced that its creative marketing chief, rapper and businessman 2Chainz, has tapped Brittany Renner to be the face of its “Side Chik Chicken Sandwich.”. “At Krystal, we are here to disrupt the...
