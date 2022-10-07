ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 0

Related
newscenter1.tv

Why is Wind Cave so important to the Lakota people?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Wind Cave National Park held a celebration for Native American Day with guest speakers, a hoop dance and a food truck. “It’s our emergence story. This is where we came onto this earth, onto this world from where we were before,” Native American Affairs Liaison for the National Park Service, Dorothy Firecloud, said.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Peanut vehicle visits Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Planters Nutmobile stopped around the Black Hills before heading to Denver Tuesday morning. According to Planters, there are only 3 drivers called “Peanutters” per vehicle, this means that there are only 9 drivers in total, with only 3 cars that drive across the country year-round.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Antique cars up for auction

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gary Kuchner has collected cars throughout most of his lifetime. Growing up in a small town in Nebraska, his love for cars first came about when he was an infant. When he says the only way to keep him calm is to drive him around in a car until he falls asleep.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota elementary schools recognized nationally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota elementary schools have been recognized as 2022 National ESEA Distinguished Schools. In a release from the South Dakota Dept. of Ed., it was announced that Lake Preston and Whitewood Elementary schools were being recognized by the Elementary and Secondary Education Act for exceptional student performance.
LAKE PRESTON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
Rapid City, SD
Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
Rapid City, SD
Government
newscenter1.tv

Remembering the children and what their lives looked like at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School

RAPID CITY, S.D. – People from the Rapid City community, tribal communities, boarding school survivors and family of the children who were at the Rapid City Indian Boarding School came together for the fifth annual Remembering The Children Memorial Walk on Native American Day. The walk is a promise to the children that died wouldn’t be forgotten.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Pow Wow youth

The Black Hills PowWow Returns to Rapid City for Opening Night. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. Ribbon cutting for “One-Stop” Facility ushers in new state agency space in Rapid City. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 10:40 PM MDT. The late evening news on...
RAPID CITY, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Respec Engineering
Black Hills Pioneer

842nd Engineer Co. working on archery range and road

BELLE FOURCHE — The South Dakota Army National Guard’s 842nd Engineer Company out of Spearfish is performing roadwork and archery range improvements on Bird Island Road in Belle Fourche and the Belle Fourche Reservoir this weekend. Capt. Jeff Marshall, who has been in the Guard for 15 years,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KEVN

MMIW prayer service held on the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sculpture
News Break
Politics
newscenter1.tv

PHOTOS: Day two of the 2022 Black Hills Powwow

RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 2022 Black Hills Powwow returned this weekend at the Summit Arena in Rapid City. More than 1,000 dancers and 20 drum groups take to the floor daily for traditional Indigenous dances and songs. The Black Hills Powwow continues on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Take...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City celebrates Native American Day with a parade

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Along with the Black Hills Pow Wow, Rapid City held its Native American Day Parade which went through downtown. Jackie Giago led the parade as grand marshall to honor her late husband, Tim Giago. Children of all ages enjoyed the parade, as participants handed out...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Rapid City Central student turns chairs on ‘The Voice’

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You may have been working your first job--or playing on a high school sports team when you we’re 16, but one area-girl is making a name for herself on the national stage. 16-year-old Rowan Grace auditioned in front of the four star judges on...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Prayer service held for the missing indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday was the last day of the Black Hills Pow Wow and a prayer service was held in honor of the many missing indigenous women. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society’s prayer service was held to honor those missing or who lost their lives due to human trafficking. During the service, members of the Lakota community sang and prayed together to show the tight bond between the community.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Increase of Fentanyl overdoses in Rapid City causes concern

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City is noticing a drastic increase in the amount of fentanyl seized from the streets. Earlier this week, a woman suspected of taking fentanyl passed out behind the wheel, causing a serious crash in Rapid City involving multiple vehicles. Not only is this...
RAPID CITY, SD
B102.7

South Dakota Teenager Nails Her Audition on “The Voice”

When you're 16-years-old, you're normally just learning how to drive or figuring out what career you're interested in. For one Rapid City 16-year-old, she did something pretty extraordinary. She just sang her heart out for one of television's biggest singing competitions. Rowan Grace is a Rapid City native who currently...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Camera catches suspected intruders in the act

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Residents on Tower Road are sounding the alarm about potential criminal activity going on in the surrounding neighborhoods. Ring video captures what appears to be a man on a bicycle attempting to break into a car in the driveway at a home on Horizon Point. The suspect, realizing that a surveillance light has turned on, appears to give up on his plan and ride away.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

3 people plead ‘not guilty’ for double homicide in North Rapid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Chase Quick Bear, Benita Cisneros and Erin Provancial pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abiding of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit first degree murder. All three are suspects in the Surfwood Drive shooting that left 29-year-old Joseph...
RAPID CITY, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy