Livingston Parish, LA

calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
VERNON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana DOTD signs pledge to increase contracts going to underserved communities

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana, along with four other states and D.C., signed a pledge Tuesday to leverage infrastructure spending to benefit underserved communities. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., joined state transportation leaders from California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident

EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police pursuit ends in Livingston Parish crash; multiple injuries

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Tuesday (October 11) evening high-speed chase in Livingston Parish came to a disastrous close when the driver collided with another vehicle in a crash that left multiple people injured. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), it was around 4 p.m. when...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

