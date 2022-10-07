Read full article on original website
brproud.com
How to help with Hurricane Ian relief? Louisiana, Mississippi residents asked to donate blood
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Blood Center (TBC) is asking Louisiana and Mississippi residents to donate blood to aid those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. The center said it began sending blood to Hurricane Ian-affected areas after landfall and will continue to provide blood upon request. “We’ve...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Disabled 18-wheeler causes lane blockage, congestion along I-10 East at LA 1 (Port Allen)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), a traffic incident is causing delays on I-10 East at the Port Allen exit Tuesday (October 11) afternoon. As of 4:20 p.m., DOTD says a disabled 18-wheeler along I-10 East at LA 1 (Port...
wbrz.com
Outages in multiple parishes leave hundreds without power Monday morning
Power outages in Assumption, Ascension, and East Baton Rouge Parish left hundreds without power Monday morning. According to the Entergy outage map, the most affected areas appear to be Belle Rose near Donaldsonville in Ascension crossing into the southern part of Assumption, and a stretch of Florida Boulevard in East Baton Rouge.
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
brproud.com
Traffic Alert: Crash in roadway on Adams Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are alerting drivers to a crash in the roadway on Adams Avenue at North 30th Street Monday (October 10) evening. The incident occurred around 6:22 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are at the scene. Area drivers should use caution or take a...
brproud.com
Together Louisiana hosting ‘People On a Roll’ Conference
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ‘People On a Roll’ Conference is Tuesday, October 11 at Lod Cook Conference Center, 3848 W. Lakeshore Drive in Baton Rouge. Dr. Rick Moreland and Edgar Cage with Together Louisiana said the event is to learn from a significant change that regular people in Louisiana won to our corporate tax system.
wbrz.com
Ascension Parish Council to discuss red dust problem at next meeting
ASCENSION PARISH – People living in parts of Ascension Parish are still having issues with red dust that blows around and covers neighborhoods. A parish councilman is now stepping in. Councilman Joel Robert proposed a resolution to find out what can be done about the dust problem. The resolution...
KPLC TV
Multiple burn bans in effect in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Multiple parishes in Southwest Louisiana recently issued burn bans due to weather conditions. Vernon Parish issued a parish wide burn ban on September 30 due to extreme dry and windy conditions. Vernon Parish joins Allen, Beauregard and Jeff Davis in parish wide burn bans. All...
Morgan City traffic slowed by two crashes
An earlier accident closed the 182 bridge, and now there's a crash on 90, police say. They're asking motorists to use caution.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season
Louisiana Woman Cited for Deer Hunting Violations After Allegedly Hunting During a Closed Season. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on October 10, 2022, that on October 4, enforcement agents cited a Louisiana woman for alleged deer hunting infractions in Rapides Parish. Haifa Burton, 40, of Ball, Louisiana,...
brproud.com
Louisiana DOTD signs pledge to increase contracts going to underserved communities
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana, along with four other states and D.C., signed a pledge Tuesday to leverage infrastructure spending to benefit underserved communities. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson, Ph.D., joined state transportation leaders from California, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Kansas, and Michigan...
brproud.com
Firefighters put out late night shed fire in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – Multiple units with the Zachary Fire Department responded to a blaze in the 5500 block of Hillcrest Dr. Firefighters arrived around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, and found a shed fully engulfed in flames. According to the Zachary Fire Department, “The fire was quickly...
NOLA.com
Tropical depression or storm could form this week in Gulf of Mexico: What to know Tuesday
A tropical depression or tropical storm could form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next day or two, hurricane forecasters said Tuesday. The next available name is Karl if the system strengthens to a tropical storm. The system has become better organized Tuesday, forecasters said in their afternoon update,...
theadvocate.com
Losing people, losing jobs: Forecast projects rural Louisiana's 'funk' to worsen
Population declines will continue to drive a years-long economic slide in Louisiana's rural areas, and the 29 parishes outside the state's nine metropolitan areas could lose nearly 3,000 non-farm jobs by 2025, according to a new forecast from economist Loren Scott. The job loss — 1,000 in 2023 and another...
19-year-old woman found shot in driveway of LaPlace home Sunday afternoon
A 19-year-old woman was found shot outside of a LaPlace home, prompting a homicide investigation Sunday (Oct. 9) afternoon.
brproud.com
Halloween trick-or-treating hours in Baton Rouge, surrounding areas
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Halloween is right around the corner! Here is a list of trick-or-treating hours in Greater Baton Rouge. Ascension Parish’s trick-or-treating hours will be on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours in Central. Central leaders announced that 2022’s Halloween...
44-Year-Old Jude Jarreau Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 500 block of Ben Hur Road on Oct. 8. The victim who died in the crash was identified as [..]
brproud.com
Officials identify Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident
EMPIRE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident Saturday in Plaquemines Parish, according to state wildlife and fisheries officials. On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) identified the victim as Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge. His body was recovered near Empire, Louisiana around 9:30 p.m.
brproud.com
Police pursuit ends in Livingston Parish crash; multiple injuries
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities say a Tuesday (October 11) evening high-speed chase in Livingston Parish came to a disastrous close when the driver collided with another vehicle in a crash that left multiple people injured. According to Louisiana State Police (LSP), it was around 4 p.m. when...
brproud.com
Kitten removed from Coca-Cola vending machine by local firefighters
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department was called to something other than a fire on Sunday, October 9. Firefighters with Squad 655 rescued a kitten. That “little kitten was stuck in a coke machine,” according to the St. George Fire Department. The kitten...
