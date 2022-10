NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJRT) - A woman from Linden is accused of taking part in an abortion clinic blockade for the second time in less than a year. Federal prosecutors say 58-year-old Heather Idoni and two others from Michigan joined a group of 11 people who allegedly prevented woman from receiving care at the Carafem Health Center Clinic in Mount Juliet, Tenn. in March 2021.

