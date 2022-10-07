Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Top-ranked Pierre cruises past Tigers
HURON – Defending 11AA champion Pierre Governors remained undefeated with a resounding 59-7 victory over the Huron Tigers Friday at Tiger Stadium. Facing the top-ranked team in the state with arguably the top player in the state, the Tigers certainly wanted to get off to a fast start. They...
Plainsman
It's the 2022 Great Scarecrow Festival!
The Huron Public Library’s Great Scarecrow Festival is open to the public in Campbell Park. People are encouraged to vote for their favorite display by stopping at the library or visiting the library website. Winners will be announced Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Campbell Park. Prizes will be provided...
Plainsman
HRMC honors Sporrer as Exceptional Employee
HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) honored Misty Sporrer with the September Exceptional Employee of the Month award on Sept. 29. Sporrer, who has worked in the human resources department at HRMC for 30 years, was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. One co-worker noted, “Misty is approachable and able to assist with any concern. If you walk into her office, call or email, she is always available to help with questions.”
Plainsman
Letter - Hailey Schoenfelder 10-8-22
October 2-8 is National 4-H Week. My name is Hailey Schoenfelder, I am 13 years old and this is my 6th year in 4-H. I feel the life skill I have learned a lot and grown in this year is Public Speaking. I gave several talks at club level, gave a demonstration on making a smoothie at the county special foods workshop and a demonstration on making shower steamers at county and state levels.
Plainsman
Beadle adds 17 in new COVID numbers
HURON — The weekly South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) COVID-19 report saw some significant changes with the first report of October. Gone was information on active cases in the state and in counties, recovered case numbers, and total test numbers from the state’s dashboard. A request for information on the reason for this removal by The Plainsman did not receive a response.
Plainsman
DOT discusses future plans north of Huron
HURON — A small group of interested landowners and residents met with the South Dakota Department of Transportation (DOT) Tuesday evening at the Huron Event Center to discuss a proposed project on S.D. Hwy. 37 north of Huron. Waylon Blasius of Banner Associates presented the information to the crowd...
