HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) honored Misty Sporrer with the September Exceptional Employee of the Month award on Sept. 29. Sporrer, who has worked in the human resources department at HRMC for 30 years, was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. One co-worker noted, “Misty is approachable and able to assist with any concern. If you walk into her office, call or email, she is always available to help with questions.”

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO